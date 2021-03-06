Our God always has a plan! Do you believe this? Do you believe that God is fully in control and nothing can ultimately stop his purposes in the earth? This is so critical for the foundation of our faith, but let’s face it — sometimes we just simply can’t see God’s plan. Sometimes we forget that God has a plan.
The disciples of Jesus fully believed he was the Messiah. They were captivated by his connection to God. They sat at his feet and learned from every word. They left behind their old life to follow him. And then in a moment it all seem to fall apart. Jesus was falsely accused, betrayed, arrested, put on trial, beaten and then finally crucified. Jesus was dead and buried and just like that, life had changed. The disciples had placed all of their hopes and dreams in Jesus’ hands. And with his death, all of their hopes were dead and gone with him. In those moments, their lives seemed totally out of control.
Have you ever had those moments? Have you ever received a devastating phone call that someone you love was in an accident? Maybe you had a diagnosis that shook you to your core. Perhaps your spouse looked you in the eye and said, “It’s over. I want out of this marriage.” We have probably all had moments where life seemed to change in just a moment. What happens when life seems out of control? The disciples most likely felt the same thing we feel when life spins out of control — fear, confusion, anger, betrayal, disillusionment, disappointment with God. We may question as to whether God really has a plan.
You may not see it, but God always has a plan. We live in a messy world that has been impacted by our sin and rebellion. We want a trouble-free world where tragedy doesn’t exist, but humanity forfeited that in the garden of Eden when we rebelled against God. Jesus gives us many promises of hope but he never promises us a trouble-free life. He actually says that, “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart for I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). God promises that He can bring good out of anything if we trust him and let him. In the chaos of Jesus’ betrayal, arrest and death, the disciples were spinning out of control but God was actually at work. The disciples thought life was falling apart, but God’s plan was actually coming together.
In Acts 2, Peter addressed a crowd in Jerusalem, many who had been apart and called for Jesus’ death. Peter tells them, “you followed God’s prearranged plan. With the help of lawless of Gentiles you nailed him to the cross and murdered him. However God released him from the horrors of death and raised him back to life again” (Acts 2:22-24).
Did you see the phrase “God’s prearranged plan?” Some translations say “definite plan” or “deliberate plan.” Scripture assures us that the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ were all a part of God’s plan. God not only knew about it ahead of time, but He planned it. There were many prophecies about Jesus predicting He would be betrayed by a friend, forsaken by his disciples, falsely accused, feel forsaken by God, and more. In the very moments the disciples thought all hope was lost as Jesus was being handed over to death, there were hundreds of prophecies actually being fulfilled. They couldn’t see the plan at the moment, but God was actually working out his plan. God always has a plan — even when you can’t see it. There are times we have to hang on a trust Him that He is still in control and working out His will and purposes even though we cannot see them at the moment. God always has a resurrection of some kind in mind for his people. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@ wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.