Every kid looks forward to trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some parents aren’t comfortable with their kids going door-to-door and accepting candy from potential strangers.
Churches in the area saw trunk-or-treating, an alternative to the traditional Halloween activity, as a means to reach their communities.
For Lakeside United Methodist Church, that outreach goes back around two decades.
“It’s really anticipated in this general area,” said Susan Molnar with Lakeside UMC. “Parents flock to the event as an alternative to the traditional Halloween trick-or-treating.”
While churches found it a good method to interact with the community, for some it’s not so much an opportunity to spread their religious method as it is to simply offer some kindness and hospitality to the communities they serve.
“It’s not as often as we would like that we get to host a large number of people from our community at our church and get to show them hospitality and care — a lot of candy,” says Chris Moncus, St. Simons UMC’s director of student ministry. “We like to offer this as an opportunity not just for our church family, but for our entire community as a whole.”
Unlike other churches in the area, St. Simons UMC traditionally holds its trunk-or-treat event on the Wednesday before Halloween because, Moncus said, it gives kids and parents options rather than a strict replacement for trick-or-treating. He personally appreciated trunk-or-treats when his kids were smaller, thanks to the safer environment they provide, often along with games and food.
As his kids got older, they were doing both.
“That’s a super-cool phase of life on their end, they’re getting to do what the big kids do now,” Moncus said. “For the parents that do have concerns about the door-to-door, because they’re worried about the traffic or because neighborhoods are full, this gives a better solution for those kids. They can’t walk to a dozen houses but they can walk to a dozen cars.”
Lakeside, First Baptist Church of Brunswick and Emanuel United Methodist Church all offer a trunk-or-treating event on the day of, however.
Molnar said it’s because many parents prefer trunk-or-treating, and it ensures their kids don’t miss out on the Halloween-night experience. This year, it’s on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the church, 5572 New Jesup Highway.
It’s usually frequented by neighborhoods in the immediate area like River Ridge, Oak Grove and Glyndale Gardens, but all are welcome. Molnar said the event promises ring toss, pumpkin carving, a bounce house, beanbag toss, bowling, hotdogs, snow cones, soda, lots and lots of candy and more.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, First Baptist of Brunswick will team up with the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority to offer a trunk-or-treat event in the city’s downtown commercial district, centered on the intersection of Newcastle and Gloucester streets.
“We’re just trying to provide a safe and clean environment on an otherwise scary night for the children of Glynn County,” said Melody Wilkes, with FBC. “We’re trying to share Jesus with our community, in essence.”
Downtown businesses, nonprofits and charities will all bring their best trunk decorations, along with games and food trucks to the event.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliffe Road, Brunswick, will also hold a trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. For details, call 912-265-0948.
“It’s just a fun night,” said Molnar.