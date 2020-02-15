Do you lack true spiritual life and power to live for God? Do you want to live a godly life but feel like you are pushing a boulder up hill? We must remember that we can never live for God in our own strength and power. We need his power.
I was in seminary many years ago in the small town of Wilmore, Ky. About 9:45 one morning, one of the main transformers in the city blew out and left two-thirds of the town without electricity.
I walked over to the seminary to discover the entire campus was literally “in the dark.” I went to the chapel to see if they were still holding the usual chapel service. When I got there, I saw a nearly full auditorium of students and faculty. The large stain glass windows allowed a fair amount of sunlight in the chapel, so it wasn’t too dark. As I sat down, Maxie Dunnam, the president of Asbury Seminary at that time, rose to deliver his sermon. Maxie was usually a very relaxed and gifted speaker. On this day, however, things were a little different. He seemed a little overwhelmed with the task of having to communicate to a chapel filled with 1,000 plus students without the aid of a sound system. As he came out from behind the pulpit, one could sense his feelings of inadequacy to communicate his message. He was not his usual winsome self.
After giving it his best shot for a couple of minutes, the electricity was finally restored. As the lights came back on, Maxie immediately grabbed for the lapel microphone and said, “Can I get some power?” As his voice began to project through the sound system, Maxie finally began to relax through the rest of his sermon. The right power made all the difference.
As I sat there watching the scene unfold, I felt the Lord gave me a picture to live my life by. I sensed the Lord say, “David, as much as Maxie was dependent upon the power of that microphone to communicate his message, I want you to be dependent upon the power of my Holy Spirit to communicate your message.” I was reminded that day that day of how desperate I am for the power of the Holy Spirit in my life.
Jesus said, “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you; and you shall be my witnesses…” (Acts 1:8) Jesus promised us spiritual power in our lives through His Spirit. And yet so many of us live in a spiritual blackout. Many Christians are powerless in their fight over sin, and in their attempts to lives as witnesses for Christ. The problem is that so many are trying to live it in their own strength and power. We must come to understand that the Christian life is not hard. It is impossible. None of us can live this life in our strength. We are desperate for some real power — power from on high.
God does not empower those who think they can do it on their own. God doesn’t empower prideful people. God doesn’t empower apathetic people. God doesn’t empower people who are just trying to get by.
God loves to empower a bunch of humble, hungry, empty vessels that long to be filled with his presence. If you are tired of struggling, you are a candidate for God’s power. If you have faced your own spiritual poverty, you are a candidate for God’s power. If you are hungry for more of Jesus, you are a candidate for God’s power. Humble yourself. Confess your sin and your need before the Lord. Invite Jesus to step on the throne of your heart. Tell him you are dependent upon him and the power of His Spirit. Invite Jesus to fill you with the Holy Spirit. Trust Him to fill you with power from on high. The right power makes all the difference. Can I get some power? And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.