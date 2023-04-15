Have you ever received a gift that was almost too good to be true? I have certainly had some telemarketers and email scammers make me an offer that was “too good to be true.” We are conditioned to be skeptical of offers that seem overly gracious. We know you have to work hard, and earn what you get.

There are somethings in life though that we simply cannot earn or deserve — such as grace, forgiveness and unconditional love. These are things that we simply must receive from others due to the goodness and grace of the giver.

