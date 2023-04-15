Have you ever received a gift that was almost too good to be true? I have certainly had some telemarketers and email scammers make me an offer that was “too good to be true.” We are conditioned to be skeptical of offers that seem overly gracious. We know you have to work hard, and earn what you get.
There are somethings in life though that we simply cannot earn or deserve — such as grace, forgiveness and unconditional love. These are things that we simply must receive from others due to the goodness and grace of the giver.
This is the story of Christianity. In the book of Colossians, Paul writes to his audience saying, “So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him…” (Colossians 2:6). Before we can learn to live in Christ, we must first have received Him.
Our faith in Jesus Christ is compared to a gift that is to be received, not something that we can earn or deserve. The idea of receiving Jesus Christ implies there is nothing you can do in your own merit to gain Christ, to gain forgiveness or heaven itself. Perhaps there are some of you who believe you are good enough to get into heaven. The mindset of much of the world is that salvation from God is based upon human performance, the ultimate DIY self-improvement project. People think they can earn their way to God, or be good enough for God. Scripture sees it differently though.
The apostle Paul wrote many years ago this truth: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 3:23). This scripture tells us that we can earn God’s judgment, but can only receive salvation as a gift. Because of our sin, God owes us. He owes us judgment. We can either ask God to give us what He owes us (and deserve), or we can ask God for the gift we do not deserve. The gift of God is eternal life — forgiveness, salvation, and fellowship with God. God’s gift is something He freely gives out of His goodness and grace.
This also means that our faith in Christ begins with God and not with me. Faith doesn’t start with me and then somehow involve God. True faith and life start with God and make their way to me. I was empty and Christ came to fill my heart. I was dying and Christ came to give me life. I was sinful and Christ came and brought forgiveness. It wasn’t something good inside of me that reached out to Christ. It was something good in Christ that reached out to me.
I remember being a 15-year-old 10th-grader at Glynn Academy. I was this “still maturing” kid without a car, a driver’s license, or any need of a razor (still no need to shave yet). For some reason, there was an “11th-grade woman” who took notice of me. Let’s just say she had matured at a more rapid rate than I, and she was out of my league. I never would have asked her out in a million years. It just would have seemed a ridiculous notion.
One day, however, a friend told me that this woman had an interest in me. It took a while for this friend to convince me of the accuracy of her report. I thought she was playing a joke, but I finally became convinced of her truthfulness. So I mustered up the courage to ask this 11th-grade goddess out on a date. I was thrilled and amazed, though not completely surprised when she said yes. My friend’s intel gave me the confidence to make the ask.
I only found the courage to approach her because I had discovered her interest in me. She was truthfully holding all the cards. It all began with her sharing her interest in me. Without that knowledge, I would have thought a date or a relationship was beyond reach.
So it is with Jesus. If you have received Christ, it all began with Him. He had it all — glory, honor, majesty. And He came after us. We can approach Him and invite Him into our lives only because He first took an interest in us. He came for us to reveal God’s mercy and love. We do not deserve it. We could not earn it, but we can say yes to Him — and thus receive all that He is and all that He has to offer. Have you received Him? And that’s the Word.