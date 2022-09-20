Doc Brown is a man of few words and he certainly isn’t one to complain. But after decades of working as a mechanic, his wife, Christine, noticed that he was having some issues with movement.

The Waynesville resident started working under hoods and scooting beneath cars as a teenager. He continued for 40 years, before retiring in 2010 — but that didn’t stop him.

More from this section

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.