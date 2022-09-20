Doc Brown is a man of few words and he certainly isn’t one to complain. But after decades of working as a mechanic, his wife, Christine, noticed that he was having some issues with movement.
The Waynesville resident started working under hoods and scooting beneath cars as a teenager. He continued for 40 years, before retiring in 2010 — but that didn’t stop him.
“He still works on our cars. And, we have an Airstream that we’ve been restoring too,” Christine noted.
Over the years, the physical demands of his trade started to take a toll on his body, especially on his knees.
“I noticed that it was getting harder to stand for any length of time. Going hunting, I couldn’t really pick up my legs. I would catch my feet on vines,” Brown said. “I couldn’t go up steps.”
As Christine watched his daily movements became more challenging, she started to keep an eye out for possible solutions. While reading The Brunswick News, she came across one of the many patient testimonials that have poured out of Dr. Jen Heller’s office.
The Brunswick-based practice offers a wealth of other services, all under one roof. While Heller Healthcare offers chiropractic care and massage therapy; its sister practice, Golden Isles Functional Medicine, offers anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning, weight loss and specializes in regenerative medicine.
The story caught her eye for a number of reasons — she was interested in the Functional Medicine for herself and the Regenerative Medicine for her husband.
The couple decided it would be worth a trip to Brunswick to see what Heller had to offer.
“I saw an article about somebody’s knees and thought this might be something to look into ... of course, he doesn’t care for new ideas too much,” Christine said with a chuckle. “But with the overwhelming amount of research, I knew the stem cells would help.”
When Doc came into the practice, this proud and stoic man that doesn’t like to share his physical limitations caused by discomfort and arthritis, finally found his voice.
“He would just say, ‘I can’t stand very long,’ or ‘I can’t go up steps,’ so a lot of it was function-based, but then we looked at his X-rays and it was like, ‘oh my goodness.’ It was bone-on-bone -but in both knees. I could see plenty of arthritis in the hips and low back as well, but the knees needed extra help, more than the typical treatment plan” Heller said.
We needed to include stem cell treatments because of the additional complications due to the lack of cartilage, lack of stability, and grinding bone-on-bone.
“It was pretty necessary,” she said of the therapy. “Just adjusting his knees alone, we wouldn’t have gotten very far.”
Doc received the injections with stem cells four months ago. Since then, both he and his wife have noticed major differences.
“There was never a whole lot of pain. It was just the standing, walking and steps … I couldn’t do what I wanted to do,” he said.
He’s able to move easier and he’s continuing with the treatment plan. Heller says that will include continuing massage therapy and adjustments as well as incorporating some strength work.
“The stem cells are still growing and will continue to grow for a while, so we’re moving into phase two,” Heller said.
“The changes I’ve seen have been fantastic!” Heller said. “His standing tolerance went from 5 minutes at a time to more than 30 minutes at a time. And, he’s even been renovating the inside of his Airstream during this entire treatment plan, which is pretty amazing.”
The changes have flowed into other areas of his life, Christine adds.
The two are excited to embrace all of the positive change and good times that lie ahead. For starters, the Browns are looking forward to hitting the road for fishing trips in Florida and travel with family.
Doc is also excited to get back into the woods.
“I haven’t been back out hunting yet, but I’m ready and excited too,” he said with an optimistic smile.