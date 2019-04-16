Treatment leaves patient pain-free

Life can change in an instant. It’s something that Kim Worley knows all too well. The Brunswick resident had her own path altered 30 years ago when she was seriously injured in a car accident.
“It was a t-bone and it shattered the lower part of my left leg. They did a six-hour surgery to piece it back together. I was in a cast for about a year,” she stated.
But that was not the end of Worley’s troubles. Even after healing from the accident, the ripples of the incident not only took a toll on her body but impacted her daily life drastically.
“So in the course of years going by, the pain got worse and they told me that arthritis would set in,” she recalled. “You kind of get use to pain when you live with it daily. It changes your definition of normal.”
But Worley wasn’t one to accept defeat. She sought out various treatments through the years hoping to find relief. It wasn’t until she walked through the doors of Heller Healthcare, in Brunswick, that she found a real answer. In November, Worley met with Dr. Jennifer Heller, owner and chiropractor at Heller Healthcare.
There, not only did she find a compassionate ear, Worley also found a team committed to changing her future.
Heller offers an integrative approach to regenerative medicine that combines a custom blend of in-house programs to build a plan for the individual success of each and every patient. Those in-house programs include multiple modalities that offer a holistic approach to healing such as chiropractic care and stem cell therapy for joint change/support; medical massage, physical therapy, and occupational therapy for soft tissue change/support; and hormone optimization and weight loss for whole body support. Combining these programs allows Heller and her team to create a custom care plan specific for each patient. They refer to this as the “Heller Difference!”
Stem cells, in particular, have provided impressive results with Worley. When stem cells are injected into tissue or joints, they support the natural healing process by regenerating that tissue. Heller Healthcare uses Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. It was an approach Worley had never experienced but was willing to try.
“I’d tried chiropractic before and it did help but the pain was always there. My pain points were the knee, the hip, and the neck. It got to the point that when I went to get up, I’d gimp. I couldn’t bend down and put my hand on my knee. It couldn’t bare anything touching it,” she said. “So when I came in Dr. Jen mentioned the stem cells.”
At first, Worley was a bit hesitant. Like many, she worried about the pain from the injections as well as the financial investment in such a procedure. But after careful consideration, she determined that her quality of life was paramount.
“I remembered when my grandmother went for years and (received) shots for arthritis and it would just make me cringe. But, I decided to do it ... and I didn’t feel anything,” she said with a smile.
Worley didn’t have to wait long to see results. After receiving the stem cell injections, she was pain free within a week.
“I did both knees and the hip. I didn’t feel any of it. I love it. I can tuck my legs under me and jump up. It’s changed it 100 percent,” she said.
Heller also supplemented Worley’s care with massage, chiropractic care as well as hormone optimization. Through it all the staff has walked her through each step, helping direct her to the treatments that will benefit her most.
“I just started the blood analysis. As we age, our body changes and quit making certain things that we need. They take you through each level of it and it all ties together,” Worley said.
She is incredibly grateful for the results plus that fact that she has not had to take medications for her pain.
“There are so many things that I just don’t think we know about until we find a gem of a place like Jen’s (Heller Healthcare),” she said. “Just that guidance of going through that, makes the difference.”
Today, Worley is a completely different person. She can enjoy the things in life that she worried she’d never enjoy again. It was often just simple things like sleep or walking, but now Worley is able to enjoy all aspects of her life —pain free.
My only regret is that I wish I had done it sooner,” she said.