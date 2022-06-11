Ginger Duvall has always worked hard to play hard all her life. Dealing with aches and pains and arthritis felt common to her, she never fussed, but lately she has been dealt some difficult blows over the past few years. A family tragedy triggered a stroke, and the subsequent trauma left the Amelia Island resident reeling both physically and mentally.
“This all happened two years ago. Weakness from the stoke, but I was still moving and doing my thing, but then, I had two falls ... straight down. I was hurting all over,” she recalled. “Everything hurt. My arms, my knees and my shoulder was in terrible pain. The only place that didn’t hurt, and probably should have, was my back. Seemed like it was just one thing after another.”
She also had mobility issues in addition to her pain. But Duvall wasn’t going to give up. Instead, she started researching a number of treatment options while also attending physical therapy sessions.
“I was weak and in pain. I went to physical therapy twice a week until the pandemic. My results just weren’t fast enough,” she said.
Her good friend and caretaker, Vicki Gurber, CNA, joined her in her research and accompanied her on many unsuccessful trips to doctors’ offices.
“I went to (Jacksonville) because that’s what you’re supposed to do when you live on Amelia Island,” Duvall said with a laugh. “I had a friend that told me about a few different doctors that could help me, but they couldn’t or I didn’t trust them. Just didn’t feel right.”
There were many similar dead ends for Duvall until she ran across Dr. Jen Heller during her research process. She travelled to the Brunswick office for a consultation which included x-rays.
“Dr. Jen pulled up the x-ray and said, ‘there’s your problem,’” she said. “Everything was off.”
“There was so much to tackle,” Heller added. “Her lifetime of wear and tear on her structure (joints and muscles) was the origin, the beginning, but then to add the weakness and balance issues from her stroke and then trauma and pain from the falls...and struggling with this for two years now...it’s just not a simple fix. We had to come up with a plan,” Heller said.
So, the two came up with a treatment plan, one designed just for her which included exploring regenerative medicine to heal and repair and rebuild; chiropractic to change her structure; stretching and strengthening therapy, as well as nutritional support.
Heller Healthcare offers traditional chiropractic care and massage therapy, while their sister company, Golden Isles Functional Medicine, offers cutting edge functional and regenerative medicine. A cornerstone of their program is stem cell therapy which helps the body rebuild and repair muscle, bone, cartilage and tendons. It also combats joint pain and arthritis.
Heller felt that regenerative medicine could benefit Duvall immensely. And after many conversations with Heller and her staff, and reviewing the countless success stories from Heller’s patients, Duvall decided to move forward.
“Jen took time with me in a way that other doctors wouldn’t. They wouldn’t even talk to me,” she said. “They were just like, ‘so what, you had a stroke, a lot of people do.’ But that wasn’t the only problem I had, it wasn’t just the stroke. They forgot I’m a person … not just something to push aside.”
The compassionate care and understanding she received from Heller and her staff went a long way in moving the healing process forward.
Duvall decided to have the regenerative medicine procedure and the injections were easy.
“It really wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” she said with a shrug.
After having the injections last October, Duvall continued having chiropractic adjustments to help enhance the cell growth. And progress was anything but slow.
“I think, by the second visit, I could tell a big difference,” she recalled. “And now my pain is pretty much gone. I’m still not walking the way I want … but I will.”
For Heller’s part, she’s thrilled with Duvall’s results.
“I am so happy with it. Ginger is a good patient. She stuck to the plan, word for word, day by day. She showed up for all her appointments, did the work at home and knowing we were already two years out from the stroke and fall when we started … so it’s been really great to see these results.”
And Duvall hopes that anyone facing a similar situation will consider her path. She feels the treatment has given her a completely new lease on life.
“You cannot put a price on being pain-free. I really invested in me,” she said.