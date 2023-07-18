For years, Angie Ruskin’s life has been about adventures with pretty places and breathtaking views. An avid hiker and runner, Ruskin loved to travel to some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes.
“It’s all about hiking and exploring. We’ve gone to Montana, Oregon, most recently we went to Upstate New York,” she said. “We went for our anniversary. We always travel for our anniversary … somewhere we haven’t been before.”
But in fall of 2020, that all came to a screeching halt.
“I had gone for a walk, nothing crazy, just about two miles, and afterward I was stretching. I heard and felt this internal pop in my low back,” she recalled. “It was like a ‘pop’ ... but it didn’t really hurt. I was just like, ‘hmmm that was weird.”
Over the next few days she began to realize that odd sensation was something of concern, and her back pain became debilitating.
“It progressively worsened until I could barely walk,” Rustin said. Even a simple car ride to see her family in central Georgia became a monumental task.
Luckily, she knew just who to call — her chiropractor, Dr. Jennifer Heller. Heller operates a practice located at 208 Scranton Connector Suite 120, Brunswick, where she incorporates a number of modalities to help her patients. After an extensive exam, Heller discovered that Ruskin had ruptured a disc in her lower back. The news was devastating and Ruskin feared the loss of the active life she so loved.
“There were some dark days … I thought ok all these things that I love are gone,” Ruskin said.
But Heller wouldn’t hear of it. Instead, she offered Ruskin a path of hope, laying out a number of options — none of which were surgical.
“Being active and traveling is just who Angie is. This is part of her identity and there’s just no way that was going to get taken from her” said Heller. “We always want to start with conservative treatments if possible and with Angie being so young the word ‘surgery’ was off the table in both of our minds if at all possible”.
Rustin and Heller first embarked on a course of conservative therapy. They worked on adjusting Rustin’s spine, decompression, gentle stretching and massage to reduce the inflammation. But there was little progress.
“The key to low back injuries like this is to decrease the inflammation enough to get the disc jelly and spine to realign getting the pressure off the nerves. If either of these don’t happen then the patient won’t get long term success. It’s a matter of inflammation and alignment. That’s the recipe for low back pain” said Heller.
The initial course of treatment just wasn’t enough and didn’t produce the desired results, so the two started discussing regenerative medicine.
Heller Healthcare is in a unique position as it boasts a sister practice, Golden Isles Functional Medicine. The two practices join forces to offer an integrative approach to medicine. Their combined staff includes two medical doctors, two nurse practitioners and Dr. Heller, a chiropractor, at the helm. This broad scope of expertise allows the staff to provide comprehensive course of care that includes advanced testing, hormone optimization, anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, chiropractic care, medical massage, nutritional planning and regenerative medicine. The latter encompasses the cutting-edge treatment — stem cell therapy.
Ruskin decided that regenerative medicine was her best option and received the treatment in spring of 2021. Within a matter of days, she could see a major difference.
“It didn’t take long at all,” she said. “I was thinking ... ‘is my brain playing tricks on me?’ But it wasn’t long before I wasn’t even taking Tylenol at night.”
“Yes, I believe it was day three when you told me your pain was significantly better” said Heller smiling.
Slowly, she got back to active lifestyle. She started going back to the gym, added new travel and adventure to her list, and was even able to run again.
During a recent visit to New York, she did experience a minor setback. “I had an unrelated leg injury,” she said with a cringe. “I know though if I hadn’t had the treatment … then I would have been in worse shape with my back trying to compensate for my leg which was in a boot for three months.”
With the help of Dr. Jen and chiropractic care during that mild setback, she’s now fully back to herself and her life once again, exploring the world without pain. And Ruskin is incredibly grateful to be able to live her life to the fullest.
“It’s freedom,” she said with a smile. “I remember our first big trip after my treatment. I was able to fly out to Montana, to Yellowstone. I made my husband take a picture and did a post, saying a year ago I was afraid that I would never be able to go back and do that.”
Now, two-years post treatment, Angie is still thriving.
“Angie’s story is a great one that demonstrates that patients with terrible low back injuries and arthritis can get their lifestyle back and stay healthy years after our treatments” Heller said. “I’m just so proud of how dedicated she is to her health and love seeing her enjoy her life of travel and adventure.”