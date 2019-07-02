Treatment allows patient to live fuller life

Lynn Stephens is an active, on the go woman who has never had time for pain. Along with being active in the community, she’s a real estate broker, mother and grandmother, and is also responsible for the care of eight rescue horses. Throughout the years she has put caring for everyone else in front of her because that’s just who she is, but taking care of her family — four legged or otherwise — hasn’t always been easy. In fact, for years Stephens was dealing with debilitating knee pain that made simply walking a challenge.
Throughout the years, her body has accepted the physical challenges that has been thrown its way without much complaint, but in the past few years degenerative arthritis of the knees and low back have made a home in her body. After attending a stem cell seminar presented by nurse practitioner Jenny Sharpe from Heller Healthcare, she was hopeful they could help and was determined to do anything she could do to reduce her pain and regain her life back.
“For me, thinking about knee replacement surgery was just impossible with how many people and animals I have depending on me,” she said. “Plus my thinking has always been there’s got to be a more natural way ... where I don’t have to put in something that doesn’t belong in my body.” Stephens added.
When Stephens entered their office doors six weeks ago, her biggest complaints were pain in both knees, difficulty walking, standing for long periods of time and her physical chores working with the horses taking three times as long to complete as it used to. Just everyday functions we all take for granted – until we can no longer do them without an exorbitant amount of effort and discomfort. When you have difficulty getting through your morning routine, everyday starts out on the wrong foot.
Heller Healthcare quickly formed a treatment plan, customized for Stephens’ specific needs. It included anti-inflammatory diet changes, gentle chiropractic adjustments, massage and stem cell therapy of the knees and low back. When combining the right therapies at the right time, the human body can transform and regenerate — even in cases of patients with severe arthritis.
“Not everyone needs everything” Heller said. “When doing the right therapies at the right time, whether it’s stem cell therapy, PT, OT, massage, hormone replacement therapy, chiropractic, whatever it is…that’s when we get great results”.
Heller Healthcare uses Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. The amount of stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord are a million times greater and the cells are thousands of times more potent than stem cells taken from an aged body. This also makes it a less-invasive treatment with fewer steps since your own stem cells are not harvested from your body. Decreasing the amount of processes causes HUCT stem cell therapy injections to be vastly more affordable. It is a quick, painless, outpatient procedure performed in Heller Healthcare’s. The stem cells are injected into your problem area(s) and within 20 hours those cells will have attached to the inflamed and degenerated tissue, doubled, and already starts the process of regenerative medicine which is a much shorter doubling time than if adult stem cells were to be injected. This doubling process of every 20 hours continues for 3-4 months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis, and tissue (until new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the old, degenerated tissue). After the stem cells have been injected, the amount of chiropractic and massage treatments needed to assist change and enhancement of the results varies by patient’s needs and goals, but the vast majority of Heller Healthcare’s stem cell recipients have achieved significant results.
In just six weeks, Stephens’s documented developments are incredible. Her mobility has greatly improved; the time it takes her to work is back down to as fast as she has ever been. Her knee pain is hardly noticeable, and she no longer walks with a limp. Her return to an active lifestyle has completely changed her outlook on life and living the way she wants to.
“I’m down 20 pounds, and I just feel amazing,” she said.
Looking back on the ways Heller has helped her improve her overall well-being, Stephens only has one regret.
“I should have done it years ago. It’s so worth it. I suffered for so long,” she said.
• To find out if Heller Healthcare can help you, call 912-264-2244 for your free consultation or visit them on the web at www.HellerHealthcare.com.