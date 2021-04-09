Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 29 through April 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Kenyon Hall
Buyer: Timothy L. Whigham
Price: $325,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Rebstock Elizabeth Burquez
Buyer: Gabriel Valdes
Price: $399,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: SRE Consulting LLC
Buyer: Kelly R. McNett, trustee
Price: $1,625,000
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: BC Construction Inc.
Buyer: Sarah Black
Price: $479,900
Location: Lakeview Cottages
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart
Buyer: Sandra Nemetz
Price: $340,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Sharon M. Sullivan
Buyer: Daniel Scott Hennessey
Price: $427,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Benjamin S. McClellan
Buyer: Ryan Coleman
Price: $427,500
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: First African Baptist Church
Buyer: Steel Girder Development LLC
Price: $14,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael Joesbury
Buyer: Barbara H. Sampson
Price: $735,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Wayne Lancaster
Buyer: Scott Alan Babcock
Price: $439,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Johnnie F. Granato
Buyer: Restful Adventure on The Coast LLC
Price: $519,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: J. Preston Martin
Buyer: Jonathan R. Robinson
Price: $2,200,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Beachview Investments
Buyer: Dunaway Properties LLC
Price: $515,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Nathan C. Currier
Buyer: Jose L. Rodriguez
Price: $142,500
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: Lucas D. Dominguez Gonzalez
Buyer: Blake Alexander Riley
Price: $229,900
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Neil R. Foster
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $15,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Margaret V. Marshall
Buyer: Meltuck Country Estates LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: 2301 Reynolds Street LLC
Buyer: Natasha Green
Price: $52,500
Location: New Town
Seller: 2305 Reynolds Street LLC
Buyer: Natasha Green
Price: $52,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Steve P. Graham
Buyer: Austin Chase Dowling
Price: $156,800
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Stephen J. Murphy
Buyer: Katherine Ruke
Price: $143,000
Location: Bay Point
Seller: Deborah Strong
Buyer: James Coleman
Price: $275,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Terry J. Wilson
Buyer: Tasha Marion Williams
Price: $92,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Diane O. Jones
Buyer: Penny Pritchard Osborne
Price: $189,900
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Laura S. Eldridge
Buyer: Gary R. Coates
Price: $295,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Jessie McCullough
Buyer: Marlon James Jr.
Price: $15,000
Location: Valerie Horton Mobile Home
Seller: Trout Properties LLC
Buyer: James Michael Gravely
Price: $487,000
Location:Cedar House
Seller: Barbara Christmas
Buyer: Beatrice L. Post
Price: $324,900
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Sabra N. Goldsmith
Buyer: Cliff J. Gawron
Price: $9,300
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Francenia Brennon
Buyer: Valerie Flynn
Price: $3,500
Location: Everett City
Seller: Triple T Investments Inc.
Buyer: 4McCullen LLC
Price: $9,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: William Henry Edwards
Buyer: Cecil Allen Lentz
Price: $16,000
Location: All Pine
Seller: Mary G. Perry
Buyer: Real Estate Guys LLC
Price: $245,000
Location: Lincoln Place
Seller: David F. Pierce
Buyer: Andrew H. Tostensen III
Price: $425,000
Location: Key Industrial Park
Seller: Allen Construction & Development Inc.
Buyer: Alexandra Gobbi
Price: $735,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: David Webster
Buyer: Chad E. Goehring
Price: $120,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Turner Property Group LLC
Buyer: Fortuitous Assets LLC
Price: $190,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Kayla E. Walker
Price: $229,600
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Truist Bank
Buyer: Trenton Cardel Taylor
Price: $28,500
Location: 33-Acre Tract Addition
Seller: Myrtice Hicks
Buyer: MTA Financial Services
Price: $3,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jerry W. Mooney
Buyer: Leo Mustaki
Price: $1,065,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Quartermoon Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Kerns Properties LLC
Price: $317,500
Location: Riverview Park
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature
Buyer: Keane A. Sawyer
Price: $263,600
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Michael Lawson Middleton
Buyer: Gloria Smith
Price: $189,500
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Gerald Clay McClinnham
Price: $275,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Michael H. Butler
Price: $180,000
Location: Hidden Yacht Club Residences
Seller: Josh Bishop
Buyer: Kami J. Nolet
Price: $200,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: RVG Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jeffery Andrew Goff
Price: $42,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Sea Island Crib LLC
Buyer: 920 Cottages Lane LLC
Price: $2,850,000
Location: Cloister Cottages
Seller: Williams Carnes
Buyer: Janet McGoldrick
Price: $698,900
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Bernard Sparks
Buyer: Jerry W. Mooney
Price: $862,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jason Boyer
Buyer: James Carlos Kirkland
Price: $209,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Don B. Gentile
Buyer: 152 Shore Rush LLC
Price: $ 690,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: West Point Plantation LLC
Buyer: Susan Carter Mulherin
Price: $110,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Zachary Miller Pafford
Buyer: Devon Shavon Cross
Price: $339,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Dean Alan Buie
Buyer: Cheri Kaplan
Price: $330,000
Location: Twins Rivers
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Joseph J. McBride III
Price: $504,900
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Terry J. Wilson
Buyer: Caleb E. Wilson
Price: $111,900
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Paul Quincey Ross
Buyer: Randall T. Pifer
Price: $345,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Theresa Curbelo
Buyer: John Rombaut
Price: $300,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Barbara Q. Sprague, trustee
Buyer: Sweet Success Investments LLC
Price: $3,050,000
Location: Battery Park
Seller: Linda K. Favorite
Buyer: Oran H. Eichler
Price: $216,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Pickett Fence Properties LLC
Buyer: Alexandra C. Votsis
Price: $719,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Renovate Great LLC
Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC
Price: $495,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: James Eli Hodges, trustee
Buyer: J. Preston Martin
Price: $1,000,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Benjamin Bourland
Buyer: Dylan Sherman
Price: $179,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation