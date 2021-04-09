Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 29 through April 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Kenyon Hall

Buyer: Timothy L. Whigham

Price: $325,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Rebstock Elizabeth Burquez

Buyer: Gabriel Valdes

Price: $399,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: SRE Consulting LLC

Buyer: Kelly R. McNett, trustee

Price: $1,625,000

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: BC Construction Inc.

Buyer: Sarah Black

Price: $479,900

Location: Lakeview Cottages

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart

Buyer: Sandra Nemetz

Price: $340,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Sharon M. Sullivan

Buyer: Daniel Scott Hennessey

Price: $427,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Benjamin S. McClellan

Buyer: Ryan Coleman

Price: $427,500

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: First African Baptist Church

Buyer: Steel Girder Development LLC

Price: $14,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael Joesbury

Buyer: Barbara H. Sampson

Price: $735,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Wayne Lancaster

Buyer: Scott Alan Babcock

Price: $439,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Johnnie F. Granato

Buyer: Restful Adventure on The Coast LLC

Price: $519,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: J. Preston Martin

Buyer: Jonathan R. Robinson

Price: $2,200,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Beachview Investments

Buyer: Dunaway Properties LLC

Price: $515,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Nathan C. Currier

Buyer: Jose L. Rodriguez

Price: $142,500

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: Lucas D. Dominguez Gonzalez

Buyer: Blake Alexander Riley

Price: $229,900

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Neil R. Foster

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $15,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Margaret V. Marshall

Buyer: Meltuck Country Estates LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: 2301 Reynolds Street LLC

Buyer: Natasha Green

Price: $52,500

Location: New Town

Seller: 2305 Reynolds Street LLC

Buyer: Natasha Green

Price: $52,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Steve P. Graham

Buyer: Austin Chase Dowling

Price: $156,800

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Stephen J. Murphy

Buyer: Katherine Ruke

Price: $143,000

Location: Bay Point

Seller: Deborah Strong

Buyer: James Coleman

Price: $275,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Terry J. Wilson

Buyer: Tasha Marion Williams

Price: $92,500

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Diane O. Jones

Buyer: Penny Pritchard Osborne

Price: $189,900

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Laura S. Eldridge

Buyer: Gary R. Coates

Price: $295,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Jessie McCullough

Buyer: Marlon James Jr.

Price: $15,000

Location: Valerie Horton Mobile Home

Seller: Trout Properties LLC

Buyer: James Michael Gravely

Price: $487,000

Location:Cedar House

Seller: Barbara Christmas

Buyer: Beatrice L. Post

Price: $324,900

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Sabra N. Goldsmith

Buyer: Cliff J. Gawron

Price: $9,300

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Francenia Brennon

Buyer: Valerie Flynn

Price: $3,500

Location: Everett City

Seller: Triple T Investments Inc.

Buyer: 4McCullen LLC

Price: $9,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: William Henry Edwards

Buyer: Cecil Allen Lentz

Price: $16,000

Location: All Pine

Seller: Mary G. Perry

Buyer: Real Estate Guys LLC

Price: $245,000

Location: Lincoln Place

Seller: David F. Pierce

Buyer: Andrew H. Tostensen III

Price: $425,000

Location: Key Industrial Park

Seller: Allen Construction & Development Inc.

Buyer: Alexandra Gobbi

Price: $735,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: David Webster

Buyer: Chad E. Goehring

Price: $120,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Turner Property Group LLC

Buyer: Fortuitous Assets LLC

Price: $190,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Kayla E. Walker

Price: $229,600

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Truist Bank

Buyer: Trenton Cardel Taylor

Price: $28,500

Location: 33-Acre Tract Addition

Seller: Myrtice Hicks

Buyer: MTA Financial Services

Price: $3,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jerry W. Mooney

Buyer: Leo Mustaki

Price: $1,065,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Quartermoon Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Kerns Properties LLC

Price: $317,500

Location: Riverview Park

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature

Buyer: Keane A. Sawyer

Price: $263,600

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Michael Lawson Middleton

Buyer: Gloria Smith

Price: $189,500

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Gerald Clay McClinnham

Price: $275,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Michael H. Butler

Price: $180,000

Location: Hidden Yacht Club Residences

Seller: Josh Bishop

Buyer: Kami J. Nolet

Price: $200,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: RVG Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jeffery Andrew Goff

Price: $42,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Sea Island Crib LLC

Buyer: 920 Cottages Lane LLC

Price: $2,850,000

Location: Cloister Cottages

Seller: Williams Carnes

Buyer: Janet McGoldrick

Price: $698,900

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Bernard Sparks

Buyer: Jerry W. Mooney

Price: $862,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jason Boyer

Buyer: James Carlos Kirkland

Price: $209,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Don B. Gentile

Buyer: 152 Shore Rush LLC

Price: $ 690,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: West Point Plantation LLC

Buyer: Susan Carter Mulherin

Price: $110,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Zachary Miller Pafford

Buyer: Devon Shavon Cross

Price: $339,900

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Dean Alan Buie

Buyer: Cheri Kaplan

Price: $330,000

Location: Twins Rivers

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Joseph J. McBride III

Price: $504,900

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Terry J. Wilson

Buyer: Caleb E. Wilson

Price: $111,900

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Paul Quincey Ross

Buyer: Randall T. Pifer

Price: $345,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Theresa Curbelo

Buyer: John Rombaut

Price: $300,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Barbara Q. Sprague, trustee

Buyer: Sweet Success Investments LLC

Price: $3,050,000

Location: Battery Park

Seller: Linda K. Favorite

Buyer: Oran H. Eichler

Price: $216,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Pickett Fence Properties LLC

Buyer: Alexandra C. Votsis

Price: $719,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Renovate Great LLC

Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC

Price: $495,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: James Eli Hodges, trustee

Buyer: J. Preston Martin

Price: $1,000,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Benjamin Bourland

Buyer: Dylan Sherman

Price: $179,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

