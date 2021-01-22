Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Frederick Lester Anderson
Buyer: William R. Nicola
Price: $150,000
Location: Orange Hall
Seller: James R. Mixon II
Buyer: Zachary Phillip Cunningham
Price: $182,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Michael Hockensmith
Price: $269,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Charles W. Ribbron Jr.
Buyer: Merrill Kyle Moore
Price: $151,000
Location: Glynn Jekyll
Seller: Arthur J. Cantin III
Buyer: Kenneth Lawrence Basehore
Price: $540,000
Location: Toluca Landing
Seller: Tracy Amick
Buyer: Isabel S. Bearden, trustee
Price: $320,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Michael R. Ferrell
Buyer: Christopher Dockter
Price: $340,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: John W. Jackson
Buyer: Kelly Teston
Price: $60,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: BKCL LLC
Buyer: Robert C. Dickinson
Price: $235,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Ronald L. Campbell
Buyer: Tonnie E. Shadron
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Bryan P. Szychowski
Buyer: Carly B. Darnell
Price: $299,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Richard Jacobsen
Buyer: Mark Andrew Lund
Price: $275,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Jack E. Lathrop Jr.
Buyer: Laird Owen Cole
Price: $259,900
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Darrin A. Strickland
Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Freddy Guevara
Price: $219,500
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Kathryn A. Piotrowski
Buyer: Randy Peters
Price: $1.1 million
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Michael Cochran Prosperi
Buyer: P&J Coastal Properties LLC
Price: $900,000
Location: Arnold Villa Estates
Seller: Kari Obermeyer
Buyer: Miel Snowball
Price: $505,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Island Point Limited Inc.
Buyer: Pulitzer Properties LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael Bauer
Buyer: K&K Holding Co. LLC
Price: $280,000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Gay P. Shoffner
Buyer: Tracy L. Pack
Price: $27,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: CWGW22 Properties LLC
Buyer: Lindsey Marcec
Price: $254,000
Location: Lincoln Place
Seller: Benton D. Reichenau
Buyer: Joseph S. Young
Price: $698,500
Location: Saint Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Rhett Walker
Buyer: 1952 Ocean Road LLC
Price: $940,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Calvin Bone
Buyer: Golden Girl Investments LLC
Price: $112,800
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Andrea E. Beck
Buyer: Kristen M. Barton
Price: $147,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Janice Diann Orland
Buyer: Ryan D. Pope
Price: $399,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Glynda C. Roberts
Buyer: John W. Copher, trustee
Price: $282,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Carolyn L. Crawford
Buyer: Cheryl Ann Blanc, trustee
Price: $207,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Jeff M. Lyons
Buyer: Kenneth N. Gay
Price: $490,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Richard W. Soper
Buyer: Dallory Dewey Rozier II
Price: $199,500
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Arthur H. Walters
Buyer: Beach Dawg 650 LLC
Price: $820,000
Location: Beachview Place
Seller: Theodore E. Moore Jr.
Buyer: David W. Howard
Price: $362,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John N. Busby
Buyer: Matthew James Barteau
Price: $600,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: William Scott Sullins
Buyer: Janice L. Morgan
Price: $347,000
Location: Middletown Home Place
Seller: John P. McQuigg, trustee
Buyer: Stephen R. Ennis
Price: $290,000
Location: N/A
Seller: E.H. Chambers Jr.
Buyer: William P. Bartles
Price: $675,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Sawgrass Construction Inc.
Buyer: Michael Williams
Price: $294,400
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: James Russell Sams
Buyer: Tyron R. Baker
Price: $565,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Godbey Hanly Investments LLC
Buyer: Parkwood Holdings LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Russell E. Snodgrass
Buyer: One Day at a Time LLC
Price: $105,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Esteban Castillo
Buyer: Stephanie Judd
Price: $264,500
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Claire Gardner Sherrill
Buyer: Joel Shipp
Price: $430,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr.
Buyer: Tony S. Clark
Price: $575,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr.
Buyer: Tony S. Clark
Price: $575,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Donna Marie Carle
Buyer: Odessa Jarrett
Price: $160,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Mary Catherine Marrow
Price: $450,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Jason M. Collins
Price: $390,600
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Winnie Marie Skarpalezos
Buyer: John B. McCallister
Price: $215,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Travis K. Ostrom
Buyer: Hudson Oak Brunswick LLC
Price: $1.7 million
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: America Lenders LLC
Buyer: Towneclub Construction LLC
Price: $4.1 million
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: James G. Killough
Buyer: Thomas R. Millering
Price: $278,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Steven B. Holt
Buyer: James Lawson Worrell
Price: $848,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Brandon Kondo
Price: $227,600
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Juniana B. Germano
Buyer: Linda Lee Hodges
Price: $424,000
Location: Harrison
Seller: 140 NIX LN LLC
Buyer: Beverly Villas LLC
Price: $267,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: LFS Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Villas LLC
Price: $44,200
Location: Brunswick Villa