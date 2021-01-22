Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Frederick Lester Anderson

Buyer: William R. Nicola

Price: $150,000

Location: Orange Hall

Seller: James R. Mixon II

Buyer: Zachary Phillip Cunningham

Price: $182,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Michael Hockensmith

Price: $269,900

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Charles W. Ribbron Jr.

Buyer: Merrill Kyle Moore

Price: $151,000

Location: Glynn Jekyll

Seller: Arthur J. Cantin III

Buyer: Kenneth Lawrence Basehore

Price: $540,000

Location: Toluca Landing

Seller: Tracy Amick

Buyer: Isabel S. Bearden, trustee

Price: $320,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Michael R. Ferrell

Buyer: Christopher Dockter

Price: $340,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: John W. Jackson

Buyer: Kelly Teston

Price: $60,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: BKCL LLC

Buyer: Robert C. Dickinson

Price: $235,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Ronald L. Campbell

Buyer: Tonnie E. Shadron

Price: $35,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Bryan P. Szychowski

Buyer: Carly B. Darnell

Price: $299,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Richard Jacobsen

Buyer: Mark Andrew Lund

Price: $275,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Jack E. Lathrop Jr.

Buyer: Laird Owen Cole

Price: $259,900

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Darrin A. Strickland

Buyer: Royer Property Investments LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Freddy Guevara

Price: $219,500

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Kathryn A. Piotrowski

Buyer: Randy Peters

Price: $1.1 million

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Michael Cochran Prosperi

Buyer: P&J Coastal Properties LLC

Price: $900,000

Location: Arnold Villa Estates

Seller: Kari Obermeyer

Buyer: Miel Snowball

Price: $505,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Island Point Limited Inc.

Buyer: Pulitzer Properties LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael Bauer

Buyer: K&K Holding Co. LLC

Price: $280,000

Location: Day & Bloom

Seller: Gay P. Shoffner

Buyer: Tracy L. Pack

Price: $27,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: CWGW22 Properties LLC

Buyer: Lindsey Marcec

Price: $254,000

Location: Lincoln Place

Seller: Benton D. Reichenau

Buyer: Joseph S. Young

Price: $698,500

Location: Saint Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Rhett Walker

Buyer: 1952 Ocean Road LLC

Price: $940,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Calvin Bone

Buyer: Golden Girl Investments LLC

Price: $112,800

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Andrea E. Beck

Buyer: Kristen M. Barton

Price: $147,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Janice Diann Orland

Buyer: Ryan D. Pope

Price: $399,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Glynda C. Roberts

Buyer: John W. Copher, trustee

Price: $282,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Carolyn L. Crawford

Buyer: Cheryl Ann Blanc, trustee

Price: $207,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Jeff M. Lyons

Buyer: Kenneth N. Gay

Price: $490,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Richard W. Soper

Buyer: Dallory Dewey Rozier II

Price: $199,500

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Arthur H. Walters

Buyer: Beach Dawg 650 LLC

Price: $820,000

Location: Beachview Place

Seller: Theodore E. Moore Jr.

Buyer: David W. Howard

Price: $362,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John N. Busby

Buyer: Matthew James Barteau

Price: $600,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: William Scott Sullins

Buyer: Janice L. Morgan

Price: $347,000

Location: Middletown Home Place

Seller: John P. McQuigg, trustee

Buyer: Stephen R. Ennis

Price: $290,000

Location: N/A

Seller: E.H. Chambers Jr.

Buyer: William P. Bartles

Price: $675,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Sawgrass Construction Inc.

Buyer: Michael Williams

Price: $294,400

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: James Russell Sams

Buyer: Tyron R. Baker

Price: $565,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Godbey Hanly Investments LLC

Buyer: Parkwood Holdings LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Russell E. Snodgrass

Buyer: One Day at a Time LLC

Price: $105,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Esteban Castillo

Buyer: Stephanie Judd

Price: $264,500

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Claire Gardner Sherrill

Buyer: Joel Shipp

Price: $430,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr.

Buyer: Tony S. Clark

Price: $575,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr.

Buyer: Tony S. Clark

Price: $575,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Donna Marie Carle

Buyer: Odessa Jarrett

Price: $160,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Mary Catherine Marrow

Price: $450,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Jason M. Collins

Price: $390,600

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Winnie Marie Skarpalezos

Buyer: John B. McCallister

Price: $215,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Travis K. Ostrom

Buyer: Hudson Oak Brunswick LLC

Price: $1.7 million

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: America Lenders LLC

Buyer: Towneclub Construction LLC

Price: $4.1 million

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: James G. Killough

Buyer: Thomas R. Millering

Price: $278,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Steven B. Holt

Buyer: James Lawson Worrell

Price: $848,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Brandon Kondo

Price: $227,600

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Juniana B. Germano

Buyer: Linda Lee Hodges

Price: $424,000

Location: Harrison

Seller: 140 NIX LN LLC

Buyer: Beverly Villas LLC

Price: $267,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: LFS Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Villas LLC

Price: $44,200

Location: Brunswick Villa

