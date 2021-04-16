Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 5 through April 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Laurie A. Platek

Buyer: David A. Perdue Jr.

Price: $525,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jonathan W. Havens

Buyer: Donald T. Robertson

Price: $300,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Trethshire Properties LLC

Buyer: UF Endo 2005 LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: Parkwood Village Building

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Edwin R. Padgrett Jr.

Price: $526,900

Location: Lakeview Cottages

Seller: Mildred R. Benson

Buyer: George Harvey Hayes

Price: $320,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: George C. Alford

Buyer: Peer Wijsmuller

Price: $730,000

Location: Sunrise Pointe

Seller: James Miller

Buyer: Michael Edward Frickle

Price: $212,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Richard Friedman

Buyer: Genevieve J. Jorissen

Price: $1,020,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Timothy L. Hunter, trustee

Buyer: Michael Kevin Hamm

Price: $856,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Donald W. Lawson Jr.

Price: $1,124,600

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Michael R. Watson

Price: $472,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: William Hall

Buyer: Judy W. Kidd

Price: $520,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Paul A. Sheppard

Buyer: Lance Anthony Sheppard

Price: $200,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Debra S. Graham

Buyer: John H. Roberts

Price: $45,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Sandra L. McLamara

Buyer: Ryan M. Jones

Price: $360,000

Location: Simon Heights

Seller: Carl B. Coolidge

Buyer: Thomas J. Harrison, trustee

Price: $285,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Valerie Christine Anderson

Buyer: Diane Anderson

Price: $300,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Rhonda K. Madala

Buyer: Phuc Quoc Le

Price: $221,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Linda Fennell

Buyer: Thomas Tostensen

Price: $289,900

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Harry Vining

Buyer: Sterling Ryan Abell

Price: $55,000

Location: Mobile Home

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Timothy Hanson

Price: $309,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Raw Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Fine Cigar 5000 LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gracie Homes LLC

Buyer: Jarrett Long

Price: $775,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Alfred Mann Battey III

Buyer: Nicholas Stonebraker

Price: $156,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Electrical Supply of Brunswick Inc.

Buyer: KGN Holdings LLC

Price: $259,600

Location: New Town

Seller: James Hudson Swafford

Buyer: Allen Walker

Price: $465,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Anthony D. Lankford

Buyer: Sharon Bowman

Price: $505,000

Location: St. Clair

Seller: Timothy G. Miller, trustee

Buyer: Saul Sandoval

Price: $55,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Robert J. Katoski

Buyer: Mickey M. James

Price: $153,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Patrica Ann Phillips

Buyer: TFG Enterprises LLC

Price: $235,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Annabelle M. Beasley

Buyer: Leah B. Hall

Price: $187,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: John L. Gillette, trustee

Buyer: Laurence C. Boothby & Jean M. Boothby Revocable Trust

Price: $284,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Robert D. Burke

Buyer: Dover Bluff LLC

Price: $575,000

Location: Saint Clair Estates

Seller: Oneil Scott

Buyer: Valerie Harrison

Price: $162,500

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Robert Lamar Coleman

Buyer: Vicki Boyett

Price: $122,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Peter James Kloetzke

Buyer: Peter Harald Wirth

Price: $425,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: LTD Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael David Bobbey

Price: $68,500

Location: Little Oak

Seller: Mary Givens

Buyer: Juan Perez Morales

Price: $17,500

Location: McKinnon Realty

Seller: Marie Swinson Hall

Buyer: Edith Meza

Price: $18,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Evelyn Easter Kyser

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: 2626 Starling Street LLC

Buyer: Alfred Leon Sanchez

Price: $115,000

Location: Goodyear Park Extension

Seller: Elvin H. Campbell Jr.

Buyer: Lourdes Alejandro Enriquez

Price: $29,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC

Buyer: Jenna Luann Jackson

Price: $225,500

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Usher Construction LLC

Buyer: John Crabtree

Price: $16,500

Location: Marsh Oak

Seller: Mark W. Miller

Buyer: Lawrence C. Joiner

Price: $399,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: John M. Miles

Buyer: Brian P. Smith

Price: $600,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Herschel Hart Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Scott R. Argo

Price: $565,000

Location: Admirals Cove

Seller: McRealty Group LLC

Buyer: Brian E. Mallin

Price: $235,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Carolyn A. Schreeder

Buyer: Mark W. Miller

Price: $470,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: William H. Kemp

Buyer: Ronald J. Hart

Price: $326,800

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Robert E. Crosby

Buyer: Michael A. Morris

Price: $385,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Cynthia J. Rice, trustee

Buyer: Raymond C. Rex

Price: $300,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Brian Califf

Buyer: Donald Dupree

Price: $318,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Russell A. Collett

Buyer: Samaria Bryant

Price: $165,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Leslie D. Petrie

Buyer: Virigina O. Miller

Price: $348,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Dennis A. McGalliard

Buyer: Tomasz Balinski

Price: $182,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Emily Hilton

Buyer: Christopher M. Smith

Price: $175,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Gerald E. Johnson II

Buyer: James W. Smith, Jr.

Price: $432,500

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Stanley B. Dalton

Price: $760,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: Sia Propco II LLC

Buyer: Franklin D. Hayes

Price: $725,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Lakadama Properties LLC

Buyer: Monika Creighton Williams, trustee

Price: $4,100,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Orita Reseal Tonkens

Buyer: David A. Warford

Price: $600,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Kevin C. Baack

Buyer: Alice Jachimowicz

Price: $167,500

Location: Village Green

Seller: Ryan Chaffin

Buyer: Robert Glenn Williams III

Price: $162,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Vincent K. Arlauskas

Buyer: Aaron Street

Price: $290,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC

Buyer: 17 Red Maple Court LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Dennis W. Dixion Jr.

Buyer: William C. Foster

Price: $265,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William C. Lane

Buyer: Patrick Michael McGraw

Price: $263,500

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Rocky Ford Investments LLC

Buyer: Twinkling Star Investments LLC

Price: $2,495,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Troy H. Guthrie Jr.

Buyer: Jason R. Matheny

Price: $790,000

Location: Jekyll Beach

Seller: Claudia C. Lenz

Buyer: Brian R. Colbert

Price: $204,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Terance Fowler

Buyer: Andrea M. Collier

Price: $250,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Mark A. Baldwin

Price: $773,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: Annette Reed

Buyer: Holy Holdings Investments LLC

Price: $1,624,800

Location: Princessa

Seller: Purple Dog Capital LLC

Buyer: Kathleen E. White

Price: $310,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Eric J. Martin

Buyer: Engla Renee Stradtman

Price: $19,000

Location: Pinemeadows

Seller: Pamela M. Mar

Buyer: Russell Weber

Price: $335,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

