Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 5 through April 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Laurie A. Platek
Buyer: David A. Perdue Jr.
Price: $525,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jonathan W. Havens
Buyer: Donald T. Robertson
Price: $300,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Trethshire Properties LLC
Buyer: UF Endo 2005 LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Parkwood Village Building
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Edwin R. Padgrett Jr.
Price: $526,900
Location: Lakeview Cottages
Seller: Mildred R. Benson
Buyer: George Harvey Hayes
Price: $320,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: George C. Alford
Buyer: Peer Wijsmuller
Price: $730,000
Location: Sunrise Pointe
Seller: James Miller
Buyer: Michael Edward Frickle
Price: $212,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Richard Friedman
Buyer: Genevieve J. Jorissen
Price: $1,020,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Timothy L. Hunter, trustee
Buyer: Michael Kevin Hamm
Price: $856,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Donald W. Lawson Jr.
Price: $1,124,600
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Michael R. Watson
Price: $472,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: William Hall
Buyer: Judy W. Kidd
Price: $520,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Paul A. Sheppard
Buyer: Lance Anthony Sheppard
Price: $200,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Debra S. Graham
Buyer: John H. Roberts
Price: $45,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Sandra L. McLamara
Buyer: Ryan M. Jones
Price: $360,000
Location: Simon Heights
Seller: Carl B. Coolidge
Buyer: Thomas J. Harrison, trustee
Price: $285,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Valerie Christine Anderson
Buyer: Diane Anderson
Price: $300,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Rhonda K. Madala
Buyer: Phuc Quoc Le
Price: $221,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Linda Fennell
Buyer: Thomas Tostensen
Price: $289,900
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Harry Vining
Buyer: Sterling Ryan Abell
Price: $55,000
Location: Mobile Home
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Timothy Hanson
Price: $309,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Raw Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Fine Cigar 5000 LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gracie Homes LLC
Buyer: Jarrett Long
Price: $775,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Alfred Mann Battey III
Buyer: Nicholas Stonebraker
Price: $156,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Electrical Supply of Brunswick Inc.
Buyer: KGN Holdings LLC
Price: $259,600
Location: New Town
Seller: James Hudson Swafford
Buyer: Allen Walker
Price: $465,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Anthony D. Lankford
Buyer: Sharon Bowman
Price: $505,000
Location: St. Clair
Seller: Timothy G. Miller, trustee
Buyer: Saul Sandoval
Price: $55,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Robert J. Katoski
Buyer: Mickey M. James
Price: $153,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Patrica Ann Phillips
Buyer: TFG Enterprises LLC
Price: $235,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Annabelle M. Beasley
Buyer: Leah B. Hall
Price: $187,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: John L. Gillette, trustee
Buyer: Laurence C. Boothby & Jean M. Boothby Revocable Trust
Price: $284,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Robert D. Burke
Buyer: Dover Bluff LLC
Price: $575,000
Location: Saint Clair Estates
Seller: Oneil Scott
Buyer: Valerie Harrison
Price: $162,500
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Robert Lamar Coleman
Buyer: Vicki Boyett
Price: $122,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Peter James Kloetzke
Buyer: Peter Harald Wirth
Price: $425,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: LTD Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Michael David Bobbey
Price: $68,500
Location: Little Oak
Seller: Mary Givens
Buyer: Juan Perez Morales
Price: $17,500
Location: McKinnon Realty
Seller: Marie Swinson Hall
Buyer: Edith Meza
Price: $18,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Evelyn Easter Kyser
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: 2626 Starling Street LLC
Buyer: Alfred Leon Sanchez
Price: $115,000
Location: Goodyear Park Extension
Seller: Elvin H. Campbell Jr.
Buyer: Lourdes Alejandro Enriquez
Price: $29,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC
Buyer: Jenna Luann Jackson
Price: $225,500
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: Usher Construction LLC
Buyer: John Crabtree
Price: $16,500
Location: Marsh Oak
Seller: Mark W. Miller
Buyer: Lawrence C. Joiner
Price: $399,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: John M. Miles
Buyer: Brian P. Smith
Price: $600,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Herschel Hart Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Scott R. Argo
Price: $565,000
Location: Admirals Cove
Seller: McRealty Group LLC
Buyer: Brian E. Mallin
Price: $235,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Carolyn A. Schreeder
Buyer: Mark W. Miller
Price: $470,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: William H. Kemp
Buyer: Ronald J. Hart
Price: $326,800
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Robert E. Crosby
Buyer: Michael A. Morris
Price: $385,000
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Cynthia J. Rice, trustee
Buyer: Raymond C. Rex
Price: $300,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Brian Califf
Buyer: Donald Dupree
Price: $318,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Russell A. Collett
Buyer: Samaria Bryant
Price: $165,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Leslie D. Petrie
Buyer: Virigina O. Miller
Price: $348,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Dennis A. McGalliard
Buyer: Tomasz Balinski
Price: $182,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Emily Hilton
Buyer: Christopher M. Smith
Price: $175,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Gerald E. Johnson II
Buyer: James W. Smith, Jr.
Price: $432,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Stanley B. Dalton
Price: $760,000
Location: Couper Place
Seller: Sia Propco II LLC
Buyer: Franklin D. Hayes
Price: $725,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Lakadama Properties LLC
Buyer: Monika Creighton Williams, trustee
Price: $4,100,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Orita Reseal Tonkens
Buyer: David A. Warford
Price: $600,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Kevin C. Baack
Buyer: Alice Jachimowicz
Price: $167,500
Location: Village Green
Seller: Ryan Chaffin
Buyer: Robert Glenn Williams III
Price: $162,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Vincent K. Arlauskas
Buyer: Aaron Street
Price: $290,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC
Buyer: 17 Red Maple Court LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Dennis W. Dixion Jr.
Buyer: William C. Foster
Price: $265,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William C. Lane
Buyer: Patrick Michael McGraw
Price: $263,500
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Rocky Ford Investments LLC
Buyer: Twinkling Star Investments LLC
Price: $2,495,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Troy H. Guthrie Jr.
Buyer: Jason R. Matheny
Price: $790,000
Location: Jekyll Beach
Seller: Claudia C. Lenz
Buyer: Brian R. Colbert
Price: $204,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Terance Fowler
Buyer: Andrea M. Collier
Price: $250,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Mark A. Baldwin
Price: $773,000
Location: Couper Place
Seller: Annette Reed
Buyer: Holy Holdings Investments LLC
Price: $1,624,800
Location: Princessa
Seller: Purple Dog Capital LLC
Buyer: Kathleen E. White
Price: $310,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Eric J. Martin
Buyer: Engla Renee Stradtman
Price: $19,000
Location: Pinemeadows
Seller: Pamela M. Mar
Buyer: Russell Weber
Price: $335,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes