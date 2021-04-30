Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 19 through April 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Providence Assets LLC
Buyer: Macho Totcho LLC
Price: $148,100
Location: Lamar Estate
Seller: Thomas Anderson
Buyer: Richard Jay Wideman
Price: $32,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Kenneth Paul Troutt
Buyer: Marcus Robinson
Price: $300,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Robert Earl Knight
Buyer: Susan Johnston
Price: $280,000
Location: Union Street
Seller: Sean R. Griffith
Buyer: Brian T. Spencer
Price: $243,900
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Ethan P. Jones
Price: $203,500
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Wilson Marion
Buyer: Ruperto Dublan Manzano
Price: $61,600
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Charles J. Jones
Buyer: Timothy D. McCarty
Price: $800,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Amy Kathleen Doyle
Buyer: 303 Peachtree LLC
Price: $351,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Joe W. Rogers
Buyer: Gregory J. Burrow
Price: $510,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: H. Wayne Huizenga Sr.
Buyer: Gary Michael Purpura
Price: $375,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Saydie Susan Sammons
Buyer: John Hamman
Price: $262,500
Location: Lakeside Patio Homes
Seller: SS Ocean Holdings LLC
Buyer: Karen J. Lambert
Price: $960,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Anthony Paul Hockett
Buyer: Preston F. Garrison
Price: $155,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: True Pair LLC
Buyer: Christopher Stewart
Price: $380,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Rodney D. Helmers
Buyer: Dwight J. Caton Sr.
Price: $492,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Thomas R. Fenton
Buyer: Patricia E. Cotterman
Price: $225,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: David A. Winsten
Buyer: Jessie Bellapianta
Price: $199,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Norman Applegate
Buyer: Donald J. Fielder
Price: $459,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Vivian H. Murray
Buyer: Greg Howard
Price: $223,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc
Buyer: RIP Current Holdings LLC
Price: $825,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Shep Holdings LLC
Buyer: Patrica L. Downs
Price: $78,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Anociona Underwood
Buyer: Thomas K. Baxter
Price: $222,400
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: RVG Holdings LLC
Buyer: Dillon Richter
Price: $67,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Suzann Fisher Kennedy
Buyer: Michael Paul Gendreau
Price: $180,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Fainting Goat LLC
Buyer: 1013 3rd Street LLC
Price: $72,000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Emory L. Boyd
Buyer: Niraliben Patel
Price: $8,000
Location: New Town
Seller: John Tate
Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato
Price: $99,500
Location: Marshview
Seller: Albert S. Dorcas
Buyer: Vanessa M. Wesley
Price: $19,000
Location: Callaway Point
Seller: Albert S. Dorcas
Buyer: Thomas Dunham IV
Price: $19,000
Location: Callaway Point
Seller: Shaun Michael Ferguson
Buyer: Anand Jailall Jr.
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joshua Kaiser
Buyer: Belkis Espinal
Price: $247,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Greg Stahl
Buyer: Barbara Q. Sprague, trustee
Price: $1,475,000
Location: Island Retreat Extension
Seller: George Hayes
Buyer: Phillip J. Becker
Price: $239,100
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Mastermind Marketing Inc.
Buyer: Christopher D. Samila
Price: $ 1,000,000
Location: Atlantic Point
Seller: Brunswick Exit 42 LLC
Buyer: Gregory A. Combs
Price: $223,600
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Elda M. Bolt
Buyer: Russell Bolt
Price: $301,800
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jim G. Bailey
Buyer: JAS GA Enterprises LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: Longview Hangar
Seller: Jennifer E. Cater
Buyer: Joseph S. Savino
Price: $510,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Jonathan W. Havens
Buyer: Jonathan W. Havens
Price: $207,300
Location: Druid Oaks
Seller: Kenneth J. Harrisberger
Buyer: Ameet Shankara Shetty
Price: $1,750,000
Location: Dolphin View
Seller: Michael S Mleko Building Contractor Inc.
Buyer: Steven Leonard Holland
Price: $274,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Shane L. Phillips
Buyer: Carl Black
Price: $195,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Nathaniel Ingraham Hasell Jr.
Buyer: St. Simons Land Trust Inc.
Price: $2,381,000
Location: N/A
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: Lakadama Properties LLC
Price: $1,875,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Webb & Collins LLC
Buyer: Greg Stahl
Price: $1,095,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Stella L. Jowers
Buyer: Coastal Home Helper LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Duffy Family LTD Partnership
Buyer: Richard D. Campe
Price: $612,500
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Warren Harold Billings
Buyer: Rufus A. Johnson Jr.
Price: $420,400
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Henry C. Owens
Buyer: Matthew C. Quillen
Price: $20,000
Location:Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Beverly R. Talbert
Buyer: Diane F. Parker
Price: $219,700
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: David Baxter
Buyer: Leslie Becknell Droogmans
Price: $750,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Reh Investments Holdings LLC
Buyer: Matthew C. McDonald
Price: $899,900
Location: Compass Point
Seller: Sharon L. Cacase
Buyer: Anibal J. Criscio
Price: $393,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Lori Morrison Lee
Buyer: Sharon L. Cacase
Price: $340,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Truett D. Auten
Buyer: Jennifer L. Partykevich
Price: $499,000
Location: Oak Groves Plantation
Seller: Caleb Currier
Buyer: Jennifer Stockert
Price: $162,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Edward Thomas Lees Jr.
Buyer: Joaquin Vargas Perez
Price: $66,000
Location: Bourne
Seller: Kwame Brown
Buyer: Sharon Henderson
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Pnut Properties Inc.
Buyer: Walter King
Price: $232,000
Location: Crystal Lake
Seller: William P. Portman
Buyer: Parkway Professional LLC
Price: $3,400,000
Location: Dunes Cottages at Ocean Forest