Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 12 through April 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Home Point Financial Corp
Buyer: Earle Johnston Duncan
Price: $66,5000
Location: Pecan Point
Seller: Augusta Capital Partners LLC
Buyer: Ten Holdings LLC
Price: $740,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Susan K. Ballard
Buyer: Victoria Griffith
Price: $440,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Aaron Legarsky
Price: $220,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Charity Denise Tyson
Price: $226,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Jeremiah L. Schwalm
Buyer: Alisha Simone Wiley
Price: $156,500
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Dennis A. Nelson Jr.
Buyer: Charles E. Lewis
Price: $252,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Alvin Davis Turner III
Buyer: Jacqueline Silva
Price: $70,000
Location: Brunswick Farms Tr Pine Crest
Seller: Kaleen N. Harper
Buyer: Reid Walter Ryder
Price: $269,900
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Luke Michael Tyrer
Buyer: Jared Michael Johnson
Price: $98,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Kathy O. McMinn
Buyer: Roger Wayne Pearce Jr.
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Land Development
Seller: James L. Johns
Buyer: Clinton O. Pearson Jr.
Price: $192,700
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Richard Burton Liipfert
Buyer: Simisson Family Investments LP
Price: $ 1,068,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Marion Thomas
Buyer: Schwalm Jeremiah L. Orser
Price: $223,200
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: Margarete E. Watkins
Buyer: FamFirst SSI LLC
Price: $319,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Raymond L. West
Buyer: Isobel Parker Mills
Price: $625,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Brian C. Richburg
Buyer: James R. Pierce Jr.
Price: $289,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Shetoria Jaudon
Price: $11,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Tonya Brown
Price: $10,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Aloma Jean Hannon
Buyer: Jonathan R. Miller IV
Price: $ 285,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clay Wildt
Buyer: Evelyn Kratochvil
Price: $207,100
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Lauren A. Ware
Buyer: Christopher Robert Garwood
Price: $389,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Susan T. Mundy, trustee
Buyer: John Benjamin Butler
Price: $765,000
Location: St. Simons Cottages
Seller: Zachery Thompson
Buyer: Jeff B. Kerr
Price: $230,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Stephen F. Sipperly
Buyer: Marcie Cate Lancaster
Price: $640,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Deborah Miller
Buyer: Terry Richards
Price: $148,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2021 LLC
Price: $184,300
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: JC Jekyll LLC
Buyer: Teresa L. McElroy
Price: $679,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Ruth M. Stuart
Buyer: Geri L. Emerick
Price: $257,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Buff Villa Investors LLC
Buyer: Margaret J. Hatcher
Price: $2,638,000
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Victoria Griffith
Buyer: Francisco Duque
Price: $432,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: John C. Palsgrove
Buyer: Jeri McGhee
Price: $128,000
Location: St. Simons Inn By The Lighthouse
Seller: Tory Braden
Buyer: Sovereign Holdings LLC
Price: $270,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Riddick Ackerman IV
Buyer: Gregory Negelow
Price: $792,500
Location: Beachview
Seller: Tammy R. Lewis
Buyer: Gary Milkwick
Price: $ 330,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Richard D. Marshburn
Buyer: Stephanie Sorrell
Price: $318,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Karen Bast
Price: $280,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Eric Friedrich II
Buyer: Jay Jenkins
Price: $142,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Theodore T. Crews III
Buyer: Peggy Garner
Price: $260,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Marion W. Moore
Buyer: Charlene Byrd
Price: $640,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Jami C. Bailey
Buyer: Arnold W. Thomas Jr.
Price: $451,500
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: SIA Propco II LLC
Buyer: Kathryne G. Raclin Revocable Trust
Price: $625,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Trayce D. Griffies
Buyer: Bruce W. Whitehurst
Price: $244,000
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Joseph A. Hersey
Buyer: Edmund F. Wallace III
Price: $210,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Shaneshaw W. Sallins
Buyer: Kevin Carlberg
Price: $227,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: David W. Slaughter
Buyer: Nancy Hutcheson
Price: $262,500
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Cottages 125 LLC
Buyer: John Joseph Sangervasi, trustee
Price: $4,750,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Sydrea Cottages LLC
Buyer: Construction B C Inc.
Price: $591,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Lewis L. Hopkins III
Buyer: David P. Lewis Sr.
Price: $665,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Mark Royce Johnson, trustee
Buyer: Charles Green
Price: $515,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: 105 Shore Rush LLC
Buyer: Dover Lane Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $355,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Anna Maria Boccuzzi
Buyer: Leamon Smith Jr.
Price: $30,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: David Burton
Price: $357,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Tamie Griffith
Buyer: Thomas William Evans
Price: $300,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Charles M. Carswell
Buyer: Jeffrey W. Howard
Price: $345,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Robert E. Quirk
Buyer: Advocacy Trust LLC trustee
Price: $815,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Christopher B. Wells
Buyer: Elizabeth Asmar
Price: $22,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Arla Dean W. Johns
Buyer: Kevin Daniel Cusack
Price: $225,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC
Buyer: NS Retail Holdings LLC
Price: $2,534,300
Location: Cypress Mill Plaza
Seller: Druid Oaks GA 2017 LLC
Buyer: Druid Oaks GA 2021 LLC
Price: $950,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alesia Preece
Buyer: Deiadra S. Busko
Price: $319,600
Location: Harrington
Seller: William Howard Oquinn
Buyer: Golden Isles MHP LLC
Price: $1,076,300
Location: N/A
Seller: John F. Hallman III
Buyer: PAO Properties LLC
Price: $143,600
Location: Center Square
Seller: Michael Mussell
Buyer: Construction B C Inc.
Price: $339,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Katherine M. Deadwyler
Buyer: Mark Christopher Mire
Price: $495,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Gary R. Corey Sr.
Buyer: Brittany S. Lane
Price: $145,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Rjohn Hmort LLC
Buyer: Timothy Alan Blanchard
Price: $94,900
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: RX2 Investments LLC
Buyer: Spencer K. Martin
Price: $275,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Soglo Properties LLC
Buyer: Devin Messick
Price: $245,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Michael E. Lynch
Buyer: Joseph Verde III
Price: $384,500
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Mary Josephine Franklin Busby, trustee
Buyer: Our Hometeam Properties LLC
Price: $985,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Craig R. Wakehouse
Buyer: Vila Vino LLC
Price: $559,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Chase Lori Stanley
Price: $32,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Russell Aaron Johnson
Buyer: Keista A. Elder
Price: $136,000
Location:Turtle Creek