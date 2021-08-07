Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 26 through July 30 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Paul W. Meschke Jr.

Buyer: Brad Sims McLelland

Price: $355,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Amber L. Wellman

Buyer: First American Bank & Trust, trustee

Price: $217,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Janice L. Drummond

Buyer: Daniel E. Lane

Price: $380,000

Location: Kingmarsh Villas

Seller: Red at St. Simons LLC

Buyer: Kelly Hoopes Ray

Price: $657,500

Location: Country Club

Seller: Simon J. Newman

Buyer: Wanda Skelton Bruce

Price: $275,000

Location: Lake Forest Manor

Seller: Davis M. Love III

Buyer: SS FR LLC

Price: $1,100,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jack M. Amie

Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System Inc.

Price: $411,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC

Buyer: Cole Morrison

Price: $450,000

Location: North End

Seller: United States Housing & Urban Development

Buyer: Michael J. Sayer Sr.

Price: $299,200

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Ella Lousie Toler

Buyer: Sharon V. Herrington

Price: $14,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Roger G. Ownbey

Buyer: Barry Westbrook

Price: $265,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Joshua Scott Williams

Buyer: Kurt W. Corbett

Price: $357,500

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Ghazanfar Choudhari

Buyer: Raymond Ganas

Price: $180,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Fidelity Title Insurance Co.

Buyer: Susan S. McCormick

Price: $15,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Gregory D. Santoro

Buyer: Paul R. Vacheron

Price: $910,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Jeffery S. Malcom

Buyer: Kevin L. Vinson

Price: $483,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: James Rains

Price: $845,200

Location: Couper Place

Seller: Cliff William Young, trustee

Buyer: Samuel E. Willis

Price: $40,000

Location: Heritages Estates

Seller: Emory Sharpe Young Jr., trustee

Buyer: Samuel E. Willis

Price: $350,000

Location: Heritages Estates

Seller: Joshua Gary Sanborn

Buyer: Shipped Out LLC

Price: $564,000

Location: Hendrix Walk

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $37,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Benjamin J. Prescott, trustee

Buyer: Donna Parrish Elder

Price: $369,110

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Joni Michelle Wanzo

Buyer: Roger B. Lotson Sr.

Price: $123,400

Location: N/A

Seller: Quinton Z. Lane

Buyer: Bieber Realy LLC

Price: $17,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Wielaw K. Kajzer

Price: $249,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Kim C. Robinson

Buyer: Andrea D. Davis

Price: $46,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Paula M. Ophardt

Buyer: Donnie Aldrich

Price: $1,500,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Lana J. Gladhill

Buyer: Michelle Washington

Price: $259,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Robert William Eubank

Buyer: William J. Tompkins

Price: $350,500

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Lisa Morrison

Buyer: Kyler Morrison

Price: $130,000

Location: Village Blythe Island

Seller: Terrance Bullard

Buyer: Judy D. Taylor

Price: $347,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Rhonda Murray

Buyer: Ghazanfar U. Choudhari

Price: $288,500

Location: Avondale

Seller: Edwin Cestero

Buyer: Relo Direct Government Services LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Phyllis Metzger

Buyer: Beverly L. Orr

Price: $239,000

Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek

Seller: Deborah O. Logan

Buyer: Leslie Catherine McCarthy

Price: $345,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Theodore Bell

Buyer: Dael Ledesma

Price: $20,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Keith Morris

Buyer: Brent A. Weitnauer

Price: $390,000

Location: Lincoln Field

Seller: Crozet Hall LLC

Buyer: Ade 938 LLC

Price: $1,200,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Theresa Rana

Buyer: Benjamin L. Hutchinson

Price: $100,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alexandria Denise Dickey Tipton

Buyer: Raymond F. Corrigan Jr.

Price: $220,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Carlton Timber Properties LLC

Buyer: Continental Farming Corp

Price: $434,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Liberty Group Investments LLLC

Buyer: Pavilion The Church of the Living God

Price: $265,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Aubrey Jacksina

Buyer: Jeffrey James

Price: $232,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Tara C. Rocha

Buyer: Sara D. Smith

Price: $180,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Barbara Anne Bennett

Buyer: Michelle Fox Massuh

Price: $375,000

Location: Mallory Park

Seller: Patsy S. Ingram

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc

Price: $40,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Luis A. Cardona

Buyer: Colleen F. Ohara

Price: $287,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Michael J. Powell

Price: $275,500

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Josh Brown

Buyer: Jarrett E. McKennie

Price: $237,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Meghan O. Thomas

Price: $31,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Rodney Harris, trustee

Buyer: Brett Lamar Broadrick

Price: $169,900

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Carl Szczensniak

Buyer: Sapelo Building Solutions

Price: $48,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jonathan Albert Medlock

Buyer: Timothy S. Rosing

Price: $70,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Donna G. Williams

Buyer: Robert N. Scherer

Price: $249,500

Location: Village Green

Seller: Mary Kevin Bankston

Buyer: Bryon Gage Glisson

Price: $40,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Thomas Kelly Sr.

Price: $209,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Richard M. Taylor

Buyer: Third & One LLC

Price: $4,475,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Marvin B. Bush

Buyer: Raymond E. Pinson Jr.

Price: $545,000

Location: Sea Palm Golf & Country Club

Seller: Veron Avery Copeland

Buyer: Jonathan A. Newsome

Price: $15,400

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Teresa L. Pitts

Buyer: Residential Investments LLC

Price: $483,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons

Seller: Randy L. Chochran

Buyer: Vansh Holdings LLC

Price: $235,110

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Linda L. Stanfield

Buyer: Patrica Phillips

Price: $420,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: US Bank National Association trustee

Buyer: Jason Lewis

Price: $127,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Adam J. Davis

Buyer: Oleg A. Shenderovich

Price: $419,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Carroll Webb Jr.

Buyer: Petter Brunetti

Price: $167,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Rajesh M. Patel

Price: $349,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Larry Wilton Ring

Buyer: Annette Glendale Simmons

Price: $40,000

Location: Tiffany Estates

Seller: Catherine P. Bennett

Buyer: AGK Properties of Georgia LLC

Price: $1,505,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Craig Tubbs

Buyer: Joseph Etienne Harrison

Price: $286,000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Frederica LLC

Buyer: Joseph A. Williams IV

Price: $320,000

Location: North End

Seller: DTRT Investments LLC

Buyer: Scott Roberts

Price: $2,850,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Thomas Jack Phillip Hemmings

Price: $460,200

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jeffrey Coyle

Buyer: Kelly M. Kruk

Price: $859,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Sea Island Crib LLC

Buyer: BBH 40 LLC

Price: $7,375,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Trent R. Mongero

Buyer: Lucas Ramirez

Price: $238,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: David L. Cronk

Buyer: Allen Freeman

Price: $444,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

More from this section

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he is not concerned about the possibility of facing football legend Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in the November 2022 general election.