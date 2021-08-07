Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 26 through July 30 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Paul W. Meschke Jr.
Buyer: Brad Sims McLelland
Price: $355,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Amber L. Wellman
Buyer: First American Bank & Trust, trustee
Price: $217,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Janice L. Drummond
Buyer: Daniel E. Lane
Price: $380,000
Location: Kingmarsh Villas
Seller: Red at St. Simons LLC
Buyer: Kelly Hoopes Ray
Price: $657,500
Location: Country Club
Seller: Simon J. Newman
Buyer: Wanda Skelton Bruce
Price: $275,000
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: Davis M. Love III
Buyer: SS FR LLC
Price: $1,100,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jack M. Amie
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System Inc.
Price: $411,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC
Buyer: Cole Morrison
Price: $450,000
Location: North End
Seller: United States Housing & Urban Development
Buyer: Michael J. Sayer Sr.
Price: $299,200
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Ella Lousie Toler
Buyer: Sharon V. Herrington
Price: $14,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Roger G. Ownbey
Buyer: Barry Westbrook
Price: $265,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Joshua Scott Williams
Buyer: Kurt W. Corbett
Price: $357,500
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Ghazanfar Choudhari
Buyer: Raymond Ganas
Price: $180,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Fidelity Title Insurance Co.
Buyer: Susan S. McCormick
Price: $15,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Gregory D. Santoro
Buyer: Paul R. Vacheron
Price: $910,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Jeffery S. Malcom
Buyer: Kevin L. Vinson
Price: $483,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: James Rains
Price: $845,200
Location: Couper Place
Seller: Cliff William Young, trustee
Buyer: Samuel E. Willis
Price: $40,000
Location: Heritages Estates
Seller: Emory Sharpe Young Jr., trustee
Buyer: Samuel E. Willis
Price: $350,000
Location: Heritages Estates
Seller: Joshua Gary Sanborn
Buyer: Shipped Out LLC
Price: $564,000
Location: Hendrix Walk
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $37,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Benjamin J. Prescott, trustee
Buyer: Donna Parrish Elder
Price: $369,110
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Joni Michelle Wanzo
Buyer: Roger B. Lotson Sr.
Price: $123,400
Location: N/A
Seller: Quinton Z. Lane
Buyer: Bieber Realy LLC
Price: $17,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Wielaw K. Kajzer
Price: $249,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Kim C. Robinson
Buyer: Andrea D. Davis
Price: $46,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Paula M. Ophardt
Buyer: Donnie Aldrich
Price: $1,500,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Lana J. Gladhill
Buyer: Michelle Washington
Price: $259,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Robert William Eubank
Buyer: William J. Tompkins
Price: $350,500
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Lisa Morrison
Buyer: Kyler Morrison
Price: $130,000
Location: Village Blythe Island
Seller: Terrance Bullard
Buyer: Judy D. Taylor
Price: $347,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Rhonda Murray
Buyer: Ghazanfar U. Choudhari
Price: $288,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: Edwin Cestero
Buyer: Relo Direct Government Services LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Phyllis Metzger
Buyer: Beverly L. Orr
Price: $239,000
Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek
Seller: Deborah O. Logan
Buyer: Leslie Catherine McCarthy
Price: $345,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Theodore Bell
Buyer: Dael Ledesma
Price: $20,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Keith Morris
Buyer: Brent A. Weitnauer
Price: $390,000
Location: Lincoln Field
Seller: Crozet Hall LLC
Buyer: Ade 938 LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Theresa Rana
Buyer: Benjamin L. Hutchinson
Price: $100,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alexandria Denise Dickey Tipton
Buyer: Raymond F. Corrigan Jr.
Price: $220,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Carlton Timber Properties LLC
Buyer: Continental Farming Corp
Price: $434,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Liberty Group Investments LLLC
Buyer: Pavilion The Church of the Living God
Price: $265,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Aubrey Jacksina
Buyer: Jeffrey James
Price: $232,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Tara C. Rocha
Buyer: Sara D. Smith
Price: $180,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Barbara Anne Bennett
Buyer: Michelle Fox Massuh
Price: $375,000
Location: Mallory Park
Seller: Patsy S. Ingram
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc
Price: $40,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Luis A. Cardona
Buyer: Colleen F. Ohara
Price: $287,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Michael J. Powell
Price: $275,500
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Josh Brown
Buyer: Jarrett E. McKennie
Price: $237,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Meghan O. Thomas
Price: $31,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Rodney Harris, trustee
Buyer: Brett Lamar Broadrick
Price: $169,900
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Carl Szczensniak
Buyer: Sapelo Building Solutions
Price: $48,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jonathan Albert Medlock
Buyer: Timothy S. Rosing
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donna G. Williams
Buyer: Robert N. Scherer
Price: $249,500
Location: Village Green
Seller: Mary Kevin Bankston
Buyer: Bryon Gage Glisson
Price: $40,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Thomas Kelly Sr.
Price: $209,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Richard M. Taylor
Buyer: Third & One LLC
Price: $4,475,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Marvin B. Bush
Buyer: Raymond E. Pinson Jr.
Price: $545,000
Location: Sea Palm Golf & Country Club
Seller: Veron Avery Copeland
Buyer: Jonathan A. Newsome
Price: $15,400
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Teresa L. Pitts
Buyer: Residential Investments LLC
Price: $483,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Randy L. Chochran
Buyer: Vansh Holdings LLC
Price: $235,110
Location: Creekside Oaks
Seller: Linda L. Stanfield
Buyer: Patrica Phillips
Price: $420,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: US Bank National Association trustee
Buyer: Jason Lewis
Price: $127,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Adam J. Davis
Buyer: Oleg A. Shenderovich
Price: $419,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Carroll Webb Jr.
Buyer: Petter Brunetti
Price: $167,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Rajesh M. Patel
Price: $349,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Larry Wilton Ring
Buyer: Annette Glendale Simmons
Price: $40,000
Location: Tiffany Estates
Seller: Catherine P. Bennett
Buyer: AGK Properties of Georgia LLC
Price: $1,505,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Craig Tubbs
Buyer: Joseph Etienne Harrison
Price: $286,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Frederica LLC
Buyer: Joseph A. Williams IV
Price: $320,000
Location: North End
Seller: DTRT Investments LLC
Buyer: Scott Roberts
Price: $2,850,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Thomas Jack Phillip Hemmings
Price: $460,200
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jeffrey Coyle
Buyer: Kelly M. Kruk
Price: $859,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Sea Island Crib LLC
Buyer: BBH 40 LLC
Price: $7,375,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Trent R. Mongero
Buyer: Lucas Ramirez
Price: $238,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: David L. Cronk
Buyer: Allen Freeman
Price: $444,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates