Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 12 through July 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Ngoc Dung Thi Watson
Buyer: Elvia N. Garcia
Price: $157,000
Location: Baybridge
Seller: 2029 Fourth Street LLC
Buyer: Jerry Mancil
Price: $40,000
Location: Bonnie Day
Seller: Joanne Wilson
Buyer: Kenneth Creekmore III
Price: $184,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Robert A. Hood
Buyer: 125 Tiffany LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: Nicholas J. Agresti
Buyer: Christopher Grant
Price: $960,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Beverly Kennedy
Buyer: Oliva Cannon
Price: $187,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Albert Spencer McManes
Buyer: Roy Wayne Broach
Price: $335,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Tashsa Ann Mashburn
Buyer: Tamara Arter Nedlouf
Price: $273,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway Shell Pointe
Seller: Vincent L. Moore Sr.
Buyer: Andrew D. Stripling
Price: $250,000
Location: Flanagan Bluff
Seller: Bonnie Owenby
Buyer: Larry R. Williams
Price: $281,000
Location: Fairway
Seller: Jennifer Martin Rowland
Buyer: Roger Clark Ryan, trustee
Price: $625,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Ann Shirley Mallon
Buyer: J. Preston Martin
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Heather Frazier
Buyer: Tom Radzio
Price: $233,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Stella Wright Perry
Buyer: Ricky Floyd Richards Jr.
Price: $48,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Cheryl A. Boiani
Buyer: Evan Pool
Price: $351,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: John J. Ossick Jr.
Buyer: Jennifer Kirchner Chapman
Price: $125,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Amanda Anne Crooker
Buyer: Shirley Lewis Cheek
Price: $275,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Christine A. Metzger
Buyer: Jason Paul Cubero
Price: $295,000
Location: Belle Point Country Estates
Seller: Nancy G. Ludwig
Buyer: Parandis A. Childs
Price: $340,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Riverside Racket LLC
Buyer: Trenton Stephens Stephens
Price: $164,000
Location: East View
Seller: Daniel A. Brogdon
Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker
Price: $200,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Curt Wiggins Jr.
Buyer: Little Satilla River House LLC
Price: $185,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Tommie J. Schultz
Buyer: Cynthia Denise Hitt
Price: $185,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: MTF Properties LLC
Buyer: Stanjen Inc LLC
Price: $390,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Robert Thomas
Buyer: Gregory S. May LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Plantation
Seller: Virginia S. Buel
Buyer: Megan Jane Desrosiers
Price: $275,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC
Buyer: David W. Littlefield
Price: $228,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: James W. Lemon
Buyer: John V. Crew
Price: $85,500
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.
Buyer: Gildebrando Tavera Guijosa
Price: $84,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Maynard Harrison
Buyer: Gwen Lewis
Price: $82,500
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Nelson Hart
Buyer: Allan Orient
Price: $50,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Jeanne H. Foulke
Buyer: Virignia Spaulding Buel
Price: $200,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Sheila L. McDonald
Buyer: Graham Family Revocable Trust
Price: $45,000
Location: Deerwood Estates
Seller: Rajesh N. Patel
Buyer: Joshua D. Ours
Price: $295,000
Location: Eagles Crest
Seller: Vanna J. Delorenzo
Buyer: 3rd LIMA 3051 LLC
Price: $274,600
Location: Battle
Seller: Christopher Hammock
Buyer: Donald E. Greene Jr.
Price: $345,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Tim C. Ryles
Buyer: Bence Rackley
Price: $485,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Ward H. Kaiser
Buyer: Johnny L. Robinson
Price: $299,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Robert P. Brennan
Buyer: Jose Vasquez Ramirez
Price: $26,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Margaret Willa Deen
Buyer: Jeffrey H. Henderson
Price: $265,000
Location: Riverview
Seller: 1149 Mallery Street LLC
Buyer: MTF Properties LLC
Price: $430,000
Location: Hartford by the Sea
Seller: George Fox
Buyer: Emily Moore
Price: $169,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Randy Cochran
Buyer: Daniel C. Ross
Price: $8,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Albert Hochwald
Buyer: Scott Risi
Price: $350,000
Location: Eldorado Subdivision Marshes
Seller: SHH Properties LLC
Buyer: Tonya Simmons
Price: $12,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Walter M. Smith
Buyer: Michael W. Scrimager
Price: $219,900
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: HL Worthy
Buyer: Krunal Bhatt
Price: $300,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Raleigh L. Johnson
Buyer: Jody E. Carter Sr.
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cynthia A. Cooper
Buyer: Devon A. Heintz
Price: $115,200
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Edward P. Hurney
Buyer: Bryce A. Brewer
Price: $229,900
Location: Village Green
Seller: John P. Jones
Buyer: Nicole Miles
Price: $315,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Kimberly R. Reed
Buyer: Elaine Tello
Price: $150,000
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Benton Arnold
Buyer: Justin Dale
Price: $260,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC
Buyer: Courtney Michele Hagan
Price: $153,900
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Pauline L. Padayao
Buyer: Noser Investment Group LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: Glover
Seller: Townclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Jefferson L. Hunt
Price: $131,900
Location: Captins Cove
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: John Thomas
Price: $229,900
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Michael C. Buck
Buyer: Martin James Wisse III
Price: $625,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Donna L. Roberts
Price: $218,200
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Geechee LLC
Buyer: Ernest Tuten
Price: $389,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: David C. Cation
Buyer: Glenn K. Chapman
Price: $130,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Michael Thrower
Buyer: Samuel W. Huggins
Price: $134,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Grace L. Alexander
Buyer: Susan Alexander
Price: $410,000
Location: Central Park
Seller: Christina D. Stokes
Buyer: Roy Charles Crumbliss
Price: $175,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Brian McKim
Buyer: Grace A. Albright
Price: $485,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Michelle L. Evans
Buyer: Laura Ginn
Price: $215,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Dennis Peichert
Buyer: Anthony P. Hockett
Price: $203,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Construction BC Inc
Buyer: 216 W 18th Street LLC
Price: $4,465,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Lakadama Properties LLC
Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Sisley, trustee
Price: $2,125,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Sharron Christine Heckle
Buyer: Cari M. Kennedy
Price: $475,000
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: Lynn McDonough
Buyer: Gene E. Lamonica
Price: $419,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: William G. Buchanan
Buyer: Trout Properties LLC
Price: $24,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Timothy Gutierrez
Price: $247,800
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Creola II Inc.
Buyer: Melissa Kay Green
Price: $335,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Gerald W. Knight
Buyer: James Ramsey
Price: $273,500
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Lum Allen Varnadore
Buyer: James Stathes
Price: $185,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: MTR Real Estate Services Inc.
Buyer: Clark B. Manor
Price: $99,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Warleski R. Perez Ramos
Buyer: Thomas Martin
Price: $449,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Nicholas Lamos
Buyer: Keith Diamond
Price: $299,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Rachel Dean
Buyer: Matthew Laneve
Price: $239.900
Location: Covington Pointe