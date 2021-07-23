Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 12 through July 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Ngoc Dung Thi Watson

Buyer: Elvia N. Garcia

Price: $157,000

Location: Baybridge

Seller: 2029 Fourth Street LLC

Buyer: Jerry Mancil

Price: $40,000

Location: Bonnie Day

Seller: Joanne Wilson

Buyer: Kenneth Creekmore III

Price: $184,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Robert A. Hood

Buyer: 125 Tiffany LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: Nicholas J. Agresti

Buyer: Christopher Grant

Price: $960,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Beverly Kennedy

Buyer: Oliva Cannon

Price: $187,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Albert Spencer McManes

Buyer: Roy Wayne Broach

Price: $335,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Tashsa Ann Mashburn

Buyer: Tamara Arter Nedlouf

Price: $273,000

Location: Golden Isles Gateway Shell Pointe

Seller: Vincent L. Moore Sr.

Buyer: Andrew D. Stripling

Price: $250,000

Location: Flanagan Bluff

Seller: Bonnie Owenby

Buyer: Larry R. Williams

Price: $281,000

Location: Fairway

Seller: Jennifer Martin Rowland

Buyer: Roger Clark Ryan, trustee

Price: $625,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Ann Shirley Mallon

Buyer: J. Preston Martin

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Heather Frazier

Buyer: Tom Radzio

Price: $233,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Stella Wright Perry

Buyer: Ricky Floyd Richards Jr.

Price: $48,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Cheryl A. Boiani

Buyer: Evan Pool

Price: $351,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: John J. Ossick Jr.

Buyer: Jennifer Kirchner Chapman

Price: $125,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Amanda Anne Crooker

Buyer: Shirley Lewis Cheek

Price: $275,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Christine A. Metzger

Buyer: Jason Paul Cubero

Price: $295,000

Location: Belle Point Country Estates

Seller: Nancy G. Ludwig

Buyer: Parandis A. Childs

Price: $340,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Riverside Racket LLC

Buyer: Trenton Stephens Stephens

Price: $164,000

Location: East View

Seller: Daniel A. Brogdon

Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker

Price: $200,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Curt Wiggins Jr.

Buyer: Little Satilla River House LLC

Price: $185,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Tommie J. Schultz

Buyer: Cynthia Denise Hitt

Price: $185,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: MTF Properties LLC

Buyer: Stanjen Inc LLC

Price: $390,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Robert Thomas

Buyer: Gregory S. May LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Plantation

Seller: Virginia S. Buel

Buyer: Megan Jane Desrosiers

Price: $275,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC

Buyer: David W. Littlefield

Price: $228,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: James W. Lemon

Buyer: John V. Crew

Price: $85,500

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc.

Buyer: Gildebrando Tavera Guijosa

Price: $84,000

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Maynard Harrison

Buyer: Gwen Lewis

Price: $82,500

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Nelson Hart

Buyer: Allan Orient

Price: $50,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Jeanne H. Foulke

Buyer: Virignia Spaulding Buel

Price: $200,000

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Sheila L. McDonald

Buyer: Graham Family Revocable Trust

Price: $45,000

Location: Deerwood Estates

Seller: Rajesh N. Patel

Buyer: Joshua D. Ours

Price: $295,000

Location: Eagles Crest

Seller: Vanna J. Delorenzo

Buyer: 3rd LIMA 3051 LLC

Price: $274,600

Location: Battle

Seller: Christopher Hammock

Buyer: Donald E. Greene Jr.

Price: $345,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Tim C. Ryles

Buyer: Bence Rackley

Price: $485,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Ward H. Kaiser

Buyer: Johnny L. Robinson

Price: $299,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Robert P. Brennan

Buyer: Jose Vasquez Ramirez

Price: $26,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Margaret Willa Deen

Buyer: Jeffrey H. Henderson

Price: $265,000

Location: Riverview

Seller: 1149 Mallery Street LLC

Buyer: MTF Properties LLC

Price: $430,000

Location: Hartford by the Sea

Seller: George Fox

Buyer: Emily Moore

Price: $169,900

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Randy Cochran

Buyer: Daniel C. Ross

Price: $8,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Albert Hochwald

Buyer: Scott Risi

Price: $350,000

Location: Eldorado Subdivision Marshes

Seller: SHH Properties LLC

Buyer: Tonya Simmons

Price: $12,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Walter M. Smith

Buyer: Michael W. Scrimager

Price: $219,900

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: HL Worthy

Buyer: Krunal Bhatt

Price: $300,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Raleigh L. Johnson

Buyer: Jody E. Carter Sr.

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cynthia A. Cooper

Buyer: Devon A. Heintz

Price: $115,200

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Edward P. Hurney

Buyer: Bryce A. Brewer

Price: $229,900

Location: Village Green

Seller: John P. Jones

Buyer: Nicole Miles

Price: $315,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Kimberly R. Reed

Buyer: Elaine Tello

Price: $150,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Benton Arnold

Buyer: Justin Dale

Price: $260,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC

Buyer: Courtney Michele Hagan

Price: $153,900

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Pauline L. Padayao

Buyer: Noser Investment Group LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: Glover

Seller: Townclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Jefferson L. Hunt

Price: $131,900

Location: Captins Cove

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: John Thomas

Price: $229,900

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Michael C. Buck

Buyer: Martin James Wisse III

Price: $625,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Donna L. Roberts

Price: $218,200

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Geechee LLC

Buyer: Ernest Tuten

Price: $389,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: David C. Cation

Buyer: Glenn K. Chapman

Price: $130,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Michael Thrower

Buyer: Samuel W. Huggins

Price: $134,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Grace L. Alexander

Buyer: Susan Alexander

Price: $410,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Christina D. Stokes

Buyer: Roy Charles Crumbliss

Price: $175,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Brian McKim

Buyer: Grace A. Albright

Price: $485,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Michelle L. Evans

Buyer: Laura Ginn

Price: $215,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Dennis Peichert

Buyer: Anthony P. Hockett

Price: $203,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Construction BC Inc

Buyer: 216 W 18th Street LLC

Price: $4,465,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Lakadama Properties LLC

Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Sisley, trustee

Price: $2,125,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Sharron Christine Heckle

Buyer: Cari M. Kennedy

Price: $475,000

Location: Serenity Place

Seller: Lynn McDonough

Buyer: Gene E. Lamonica

Price: $419,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: William G. Buchanan

Buyer: Trout Properties LLC

Price: $24,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Timothy Gutierrez

Price: $247,800

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Creola II Inc.

Buyer: Melissa Kay Green

Price: $335,000

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Gerald W. Knight

Buyer: James Ramsey

Price: $273,500

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Lum Allen Varnadore

Buyer: James Stathes

Price: $185,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: MTR Real Estate Services Inc.

Buyer: Clark B. Manor

Price: $99,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Warleski R. Perez Ramos

Buyer: Thomas Martin

Price: $449,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Nicholas Lamos

Buyer: Keith Diamond

Price: $299,900

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Rachel Dean

Buyer: Matthew Laneve

Price: $239.900

Location: Covington Pointe

