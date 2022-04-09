Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 28 through April 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Donna Mistisshen
Buyer: Digna Medrano
Price: $115,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Roy Broach
Buyer: Hoy Weissinger
Price: $385,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Cynthia Franklin
Buyer: Mark Semmelmayer
Price: $558,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Brunswick Villas
Buyer: ACA Property Group
Price: $325,000
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Robert Older
Buyer: Linda Older
Price: $347,000
Location: North Golf
Seller: SSWC Partners LLC
Buyer: Eugene Scanlon
Price: $1,295,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles
Seller: Plan C. Investments
Buyer: Jeffery Fountain
Price: $304,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Heelim LLC
Buyer: Hendra Tan
Price: $112,500
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Golden Isles Parkway Hospitality
Buyer: Jalaram
Price: $2,451,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Willie Simmons
Buyer: Jorge Zavaleta
Price: $17,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Susan Vagge
Buyer: Ronald Worl
Price: $335,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Independent Consulting & Design
Buyer: Marshall Allen LLC
Price: $35,100
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Miriam Conley
Buyer: Leah Flanders
Price: $178,000
Location: Countryside Estate
Seller: Cary Taylor
Buyer: Cary Taylor
Price: $55,000
Location: Pecan Point
Seller: Menbere Egouale
Buyer: Lagrady LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Charles McCcullen
Buyer: Jeffrey Ford
Price: $269,900
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Velmon Allen
Buyer: David Bacon
Price: $27,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Diana Gentile
Buyer: Oak Group
Price: $1,540,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Creola II Inc.
Buyer: James Thomas
Price: $348,400
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Linda Bryan
Buyer: Robin Compton
Price: $295,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Harold Hand
Buyer: Jesus Hernandez
Price: $55,000
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: Sherman Stevenson
Buyer: Christopher Bentley
Price: $1,400,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Brunswick Villas
Buyer: Ernest Goethe
Price: $65,000
Location: Brunswick Villas
Seller: Fred Hegeman
Buyer: William Garrett
Price: $415,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Steve Golden
Buyer: Juan Cruz
Price: $150,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Linda Hambright
Buyer: Samuel Hambright
Price: $150,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Creola II Inc
Buyer: Sarah Overstreet
Price: $339,900
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Egan Maybury
Buyer: Bryson Nimmer
Price: $445,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Picket Fence Properties LLC
Buyer: Traci Jacobs
Price: $995,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Robert Buchanan
Buyer: Julie Blocker
Price: $1,375,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: MRF Family Holdings
Buyer: Southern Escape Rentals
Price: $320,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: John Leech
Buyer: Harold Shapiro
Price: $399,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Hamantkumbar Patel
Buyer: Benjamin Perry
Price: $385,000
Location: Palmetto Lake
Seller: Wayne Scarbrough
Buyer: MR Tibbs Properties
Price: $760,000
Location: Ocean Vue Gardens
Seller: Steven Smith
Buyer: Cynthia Franklin
Price: $349,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Colleen Boyette
Buyer: Harry Strahley
Price: $41,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings
Buyer: Timothy Urban
Price: $53,000
Location: Longwood Peninsula at Golden Isles
Seller: Kane Parker
Buyer: Samuel Friedman
Price: $1,225,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings
Buyer: Donald Potthoff
Price: $32,500
Location: Longwood Peninsula at Golden Isles
Seller: John Ford
Buyer: Jeanette Clark
Price: $320,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Orvin Coastal Investments
Price: $785,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Jacob Smetana
Buyer: MAA Jagdamba LLC
Price: $345,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Campbell Construction LLC
Buyer: Deven King
Price: $399,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Mariner Property LLC
Buyer: Oleg Shenderovich
Price: $550,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc
Buyer: Stacy Huber
Price: $179,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Terry Merchant
Buyer: Sarah Thomas
Price: $259,900
Location: Fairway Gardens
Seller: Blake Merrill
Buyer: Kevin Raymond
Price: $799,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Laura Ginn
Buyer: Walter Nichols
Price: $267,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Kevin Cusack
Buyer: Rebecca Reynolds
Price: $300
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: American Development Properties
Buyer: Katherine Looney
Price: $215,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Teri Corso
Buyer: Jennifer Holland
Price: $295,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Lee Hatheway
Buyer: Corby Washburn
Price: $187,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: David Nasser
Buyer: William Crane
Price: $165,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Dover Bluff LLC
Buyer: Robert Fortin
Price: $1,720,000
Location: Saint Clair Estates
Seller: Ronald Knight
Buyer: Shane Osborne
Price: $41,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings
Buyer: Ana Chicas
Price: $68,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Christopher Woodward
Buyer: Robert Fraley
Price: $1,665,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences on Sea Island
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: Michael Cudd
Price: $415,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Walter Coleman
Buyer: Lawrence Gipson
Price: $155,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Keith Kicklighter
Buyer: Edward Barto
Price: $93,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Johnny Wynn
Buyer: Dorene Tomaskovic
Price: $150,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Cindy Crump
Buyer: Southern Hampton Properties
Price: $255,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Lynell Chance
Buyer: Brenda Kempster
Price: $599,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Adam Faircloth
Buyer: Michael Reese
Price: $230,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Lynn Davidson
Buyer: Susan Waters
Price: $180,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Kathy Price
Buyer: Kymberly Strickland
Price: $155,000
Location: N/A