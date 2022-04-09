Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 28 through April 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Donna Mistisshen

Buyer: Digna Medrano

Price: $115,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Roy Broach

Buyer: Hoy Weissinger

Price: $385,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Cynthia Franklin

Buyer: Mark Semmelmayer

Price: $558,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Brunswick Villas

Buyer: ACA Property Group

Price: $325,000

Location: Brunswick Villas

Seller: Robert Older

Buyer: Linda Older

Price: $347,000

Location: North Golf

Seller: SSWC Partners LLC

Buyer: Eugene Scanlon

Price: $1,295,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles

Seller: Plan C. Investments

Buyer: Jeffery Fountain

Price: $304,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Heelim LLC

Buyer: Hendra Tan

Price: $112,500

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Golden Isles Parkway Hospitality

Buyer: Jalaram

Price: $2,451,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Willie Simmons

Buyer: Jorge Zavaleta

Price: $17,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Susan Vagge

Buyer: Ronald Worl

Price: $335,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Independent Consulting & Design

Buyer: Marshall Allen LLC

Price: $35,100

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Miriam Conley

Buyer: Leah Flanders

Price: $178,000

Location: Countryside Estate

Seller: Cary Taylor

Buyer: Cary Taylor

Price: $55,000

Location: Pecan Point

Seller: Menbere Egouale

Buyer: Lagrady LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Charles McCcullen

Buyer: Jeffrey Ford

Price: $269,900

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Velmon Allen

Buyer: David Bacon

Price: $27,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Diana Gentile

Buyer: Oak Group

Price: $1,540,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Creola II Inc.

Buyer: James Thomas

Price: $348,400

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Linda Bryan

Buyer: Robin Compton

Price: $295,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Harold Hand

Buyer: Jesus Hernandez

Price: $55,000

Location: Groveside Park

Seller: Sherman Stevenson

Buyer: Christopher Bentley

Price: $1,400,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Brunswick Villas

Buyer: Ernest Goethe

Price: $65,000

Location: Brunswick Villas

Seller: Fred Hegeman

Buyer: William Garrett

Price: $415,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: Steve Golden

Buyer: Juan Cruz

Price: $150,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Linda Hambright

Buyer: Samuel Hambright

Price: $150,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Creola II Inc

Buyer: Sarah Overstreet

Price: $339,900

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Egan Maybury

Buyer: Bryson Nimmer

Price: $445,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Picket Fence Properties LLC

Buyer: Traci Jacobs

Price: $995,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Robert Buchanan

Buyer: Julie Blocker

Price: $1,375,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: MRF Family Holdings

Buyer: Southern Escape Rentals

Price: $320,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: John Leech

Buyer: Harold Shapiro

Price: $399,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Hamantkumbar Patel

Buyer: Benjamin Perry

Price: $385,000

Location: Palmetto Lake

Seller: Wayne Scarbrough

Buyer: MR Tibbs Properties

Price: $760,000

Location: Ocean Vue Gardens

Seller: Steven Smith

Buyer: Cynthia Franklin

Price: $349,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Colleen Boyette

Buyer: Harry Strahley

Price: $41,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings

Buyer: Timothy Urban

Price: $53,000

Location: Longwood Peninsula at Golden Isles

Seller: Kane Parker

Buyer: Samuel Friedman

Price: $1,225,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Peninsula Investment Holdings

Buyer: Donald Potthoff

Price: $32,500

Location: Longwood Peninsula at Golden Isles

Seller: John Ford

Buyer: Jeanette Clark

Price: $320,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Orvin Coastal Investments

Price: $785,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Jacob Smetana

Buyer: MAA Jagdamba LLC

Price: $345,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Campbell Construction LLC

Buyer: Deven King

Price: $399,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Mariner Property LLC

Buyer: Oleg Shenderovich

Price: $550,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Sun Coast Homes Inc

Buyer: Stacy Huber

Price: $179,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Terry Merchant

Buyer: Sarah Thomas

Price: $259,900

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Blake Merrill

Buyer: Kevin Raymond

Price: $799,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Laura Ginn

Buyer: Walter Nichols

Price: $267,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Kevin Cusack

Buyer: Rebecca Reynolds

Price: $300

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: American Development Properties

Buyer: Katherine Looney

Price: $215,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Teri Corso

Buyer: Jennifer Holland

Price: $295,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Lee Hatheway

Buyer: Corby Washburn

Price: $187,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: David Nasser

Buyer: William Crane

Price: $165,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Dover Bluff LLC

Buyer: Robert Fortin

Price: $1,720,000

Location: Saint Clair Estates

Seller: Ronald Knight

Buyer: Shane Osborne

Price: $41,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: SJC Real Estate Holdings

Buyer: Ana Chicas

Price: $68,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Christopher Woodward

Buyer: Robert Fraley

Price: $1,665,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences on Sea Island

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: Michael Cudd

Price: $415,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Walter Coleman

Buyer: Lawrence Gipson

Price: $155,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Keith Kicklighter

Buyer: Edward Barto

Price: $93,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Johnny Wynn

Buyer: Dorene Tomaskovic

Price: $150,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Cindy Crump

Buyer: Southern Hampton Properties

Price: $255,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Lynell Chance

Buyer: Brenda Kempster

Price: $599,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Adam Faircloth

Buyer: Michael Reese

Price: $230,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Lynn Davidson

Buyer: Susan Waters

Price: $180,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Kathy Price

Buyer: Kymberly Strickland

Price: $155,000

Location: N/A

