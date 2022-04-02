Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 21 through March 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mike Sturdivant Jr.

Buyer: Jennifer Collier

Price: $1,075.000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: McMillan Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Steven Anderson

Price: $448,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Delores Alford

Buyer: Norma Hough

Price: $60,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: WKK LLC

Buyer: Misty Pittman

Price: $750,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Clara McAatee

Buyer: Scott Willis

Price: $670,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Raymond Quinn

Buyer: Timothy Lohnes

Price: $1,300,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: James Walker Scott

Buyer: Scharlene Brackett

Price: $195,500

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Sand Gant LLC

Buyer: Wayne B. Jordan

Price: $95,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Esteban Alicivar

Buyer: Carmin Haynes

Price: $127,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Mary McDonough

Buyer: Ophelia Santos

Price: $2,125,000

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Donald Glisson

Buyer: Terrica Skaggs

Price: $233,000

Location: Scarlett Gardens

Seller: Richard Banks

Buyer: Arthur Banks

Price: $40,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Joann Ellis

Buyer: Reine Giordani

Price: $111,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Patrick Russo

Buyer: Daniel Bradley

Price: $325,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Albert Clark

Buyer: Fred Harris

Price: $220,000

Location: Crystal Lake

Seller: Margaret Morton

Buyer: Tracy Ellis

Price: $412,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Pamela Gosselin

Buyer: Alice McIntyre

Price: $285,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Joe Mclendon

Buyer: John Hatch

Price: $360,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Abigail Harnden

Buyer: Kevin Cusack

Price: $740,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Allen Construction & Development

Buyer: Dennis Shine

Price: $699,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Philip Craven

Buyer: Richard Craven

Price: $915,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Roy Fowler

Buyer: Indigo Glaze

Price: $360,000

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Sun Coast Homes

Buyer: Caroline Tippitt

Price: $93,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: VCF Holdings LLC

Buyer: Robert Fraley

Price: $1,450,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Stanley Dalton

Buyer: Patrick Odea

Price: $1,375,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: NW 1800 I Street

Buyer: James Ivy

Price: $1,420,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Harry Aldridge

Buyer: LPWILL 360

Price: $67,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Christopher Revord

Buyer: Lorin Young

Price: $285,000

Location: Chanslor Place

Seller: Robert Finnerty

Buyer: Ton Real Estate LLC

Price: $89,600

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: John Bennett

Buyer: Preston Pope

Price: $469,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc

Buyer: Clifford Byerly

Price: $367,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: John Price

Buyer: Lee Liles

Price: $495,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: George Clowers

Buyer: Andre Rivera

Price: $221,500

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Chris Hutchinson

Buyer: Walter Hill

Price: $439,000

Location: Ratcliffe

Seller: Neil Foster

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management

Price: $61,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Dale Waltower

Buyer: Coastal Legacy Properties

Price: $78,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Otis C & Associates

Buyer: Atlantic Gardens LLC

Price: $78,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Lonnie Cothren

Buyer: Ivymae Limano

Price: $250,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Carolyn Caswell

Buyer: James Walker

Price: $1,470,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Francis Cornwell

Buyer: Robert Hanft

Price: $355,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Denval Hamby

Buyer: Robert Jewell

Price: $1,192,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Bernard Annis

Buyer: Timothy Hose

Price: $168,500

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Christopher Gurr

Buyer: Shahbaz Khan

Price: $289,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Aaron Scott

Buyer: Richard Cochran

Price: $330,000

Location: Picket Landing

Seller: Mason Pratt

Buyer: Heidi Lewis

Price: $358,400

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: William Buyan

Buyer: Christian Feliciano

Price: $190,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Richard Rizzi

Buyer: Lisa Brooks

Price: $525,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Sandra Vancamp

Buyer: Decision Point 2 LLC

Price: $820,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Townclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Rhett Russell

Price: $489,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: James Cole

Buyer: Daniel Miranda

Price: $149,900

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Luis Ottley

Buyer: Sheryl Stazinski

Price: $592,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Michael Dunn

Buyer: Vctrey LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: James Wiggins

Buyer: Megan Brown

Price: $32,000

Location: N/A

Seller: EZ Build

Buyer: Jason Corbitt

Price: $17,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Dana Carroll

Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Price: $50,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Brenda Bell

Buyer: Jenue McKenzie

Price: $166,500

Location: N/A

Seller: John McCleskey

Buyer: Ann Bergholt Interiors

Price: $386,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Wilma Hale

Buyer: Charles Jarvis

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

