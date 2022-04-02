Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 21 through March 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mike Sturdivant Jr.
Buyer: Jennifer Collier
Price: $1,075.000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: McMillan Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Steven Anderson
Price: $448,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Delores Alford
Buyer: Norma Hough
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: WKK LLC
Buyer: Misty Pittman
Price: $750,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clara McAatee
Buyer: Scott Willis
Price: $670,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Raymond Quinn
Buyer: Timothy Lohnes
Price: $1,300,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: James Walker Scott
Buyer: Scharlene Brackett
Price: $195,500
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Sand Gant LLC
Buyer: Wayne B. Jordan
Price: $95,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Esteban Alicivar
Buyer: Carmin Haynes
Price: $127,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Mary McDonough
Buyer: Ophelia Santos
Price: $2,125,000
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Donald Glisson
Buyer: Terrica Skaggs
Price: $233,000
Location: Scarlett Gardens
Seller: Richard Banks
Buyer: Arthur Banks
Price: $40,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Joann Ellis
Buyer: Reine Giordani
Price: $111,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Patrick Russo
Buyer: Daniel Bradley
Price: $325,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Albert Clark
Buyer: Fred Harris
Price: $220,000
Location: Crystal Lake
Seller: Margaret Morton
Buyer: Tracy Ellis
Price: $412,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Pamela Gosselin
Buyer: Alice McIntyre
Price: $285,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Joe Mclendon
Buyer: John Hatch
Price: $360,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Abigail Harnden
Buyer: Kevin Cusack
Price: $740,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Allen Construction & Development
Buyer: Dennis Shine
Price: $699,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Philip Craven
Buyer: Richard Craven
Price: $915,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Roy Fowler
Buyer: Indigo Glaze
Price: $360,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Sun Coast Homes
Buyer: Caroline Tippitt
Price: $93,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: VCF Holdings LLC
Buyer: Robert Fraley
Price: $1,450,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Stanley Dalton
Buyer: Patrick Odea
Price: $1,375,000
Location: Couper Place
Seller: NW 1800 I Street
Buyer: James Ivy
Price: $1,420,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Harry Aldridge
Buyer: LPWILL 360
Price: $67,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Christopher Revord
Buyer: Lorin Young
Price: $285,000
Location: Chanslor Place
Seller: Robert Finnerty
Buyer: Ton Real Estate LLC
Price: $89,600
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: John Bennett
Buyer: Preston Pope
Price: $469,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc
Buyer: Clifford Byerly
Price: $367,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: John Price
Buyer: Lee Liles
Price: $495,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: George Clowers
Buyer: Andre Rivera
Price: $221,500
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Chris Hutchinson
Buyer: Walter Hill
Price: $439,000
Location: Ratcliffe
Seller: Neil Foster
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management
Price: $61,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Dale Waltower
Buyer: Coastal Legacy Properties
Price: $78,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Otis C & Associates
Buyer: Atlantic Gardens LLC
Price: $78,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Lonnie Cothren
Buyer: Ivymae Limano
Price: $250,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Carolyn Caswell
Buyer: James Walker
Price: $1,470,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Francis Cornwell
Buyer: Robert Hanft
Price: $355,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Denval Hamby
Buyer: Robert Jewell
Price: $1,192,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Bernard Annis
Buyer: Timothy Hose
Price: $168,500
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Christopher Gurr
Buyer: Shahbaz Khan
Price: $289,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Aaron Scott
Buyer: Richard Cochran
Price: $330,000
Location: Picket Landing
Seller: Mason Pratt
Buyer: Heidi Lewis
Price: $358,400
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: William Buyan
Buyer: Christian Feliciano
Price: $190,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Richard Rizzi
Buyer: Lisa Brooks
Price: $525,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Sandra Vancamp
Buyer: Decision Point 2 LLC
Price: $820,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Townclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Rhett Russell
Price: $489,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: James Cole
Buyer: Daniel Miranda
Price: $149,900
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Luis Ottley
Buyer: Sheryl Stazinski
Price: $592,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Michael Dunn
Buyer: Vctrey LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: James Wiggins
Buyer: Megan Brown
Price: $32,000
Location: N/A
Seller: EZ Build
Buyer: Jason Corbitt
Price: $17,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Dana Carroll
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Price: $50,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Brenda Bell
Buyer: Jenue McKenzie
Price: $166,500
Location: N/A
Seller: John McCleskey
Buyer: Ann Bergholt Interiors
Price: $386,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Wilma Hale
Buyer: Charles Jarvis
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A