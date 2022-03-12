Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 21 through February 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Horace Greg Hudgins
Buyer: Southern Realty & Custom Homes LLC
Price: $26,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Christopher W. Johnson
Buyer: William Ryan McGrath
Price: $415,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Marvin J. Highsmith
Buyer: Mabry Ashby
Price: $150,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Mabry Ashby
Buyer: Mabry Ashby
Price: $15,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Driggers Construction
Buyer: J&W Enterprise LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert A. Papson
Buyer: Ruth Ann Love
Price: $305,500
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Greg Evan Wilkes
Buyer: Lawrence A. Clark
Price: $215,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Curtis Geary
Buyer: Cordie J. Wright
Price: $319,900
Location: N/A
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Shay M. Lopez
Price: $605,000
Location: Gardner
Seller: TWP Brunswick Retail
Buyer: Edberg Associates Limited Partnership
Price: $3,115,000
Location: Canal Crossing
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: 35 West 31st Street
Price: $20,300
Location: Sea Island
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: Underwood Property Holdings LLC
Price: $4,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC
Price: $345,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Bay Creek Investments LLC
Buyer: Mayte Cruz
Price: $165,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Arthur H. Pierson
Buyer: Laura Scates
Price: $785,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Haney Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Aleta L. Walker
Price: $383,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Gail L. Scarboro Hritz
Buyer: Gail Hecko
Price: $710,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Kathleen Scallan
Price: $780,000
Location: Orchard
Seller: Dolphin Pass LLC
Buyer: Retreat at Blythe Island LLC
Price: $750,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Kali Amusements LLC
Buyer: Mark Hanly
Price: $1,550,000
Location: Hillary Island
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Herbert Charles Woolley
Price: $400,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Zachery M. Thompson
Buyer: Semara Holdings LLC
Price: $465,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Eric W. Friedrich
Buyer: Parker Bryant
Price: $327,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC
Buyer: Acre Brunswick LLC
Price: $576,000
Location: Cypress Mill Plaza
Seller: Charles E. Bernard
Buyer: Glenn Brown
Price: $85,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Dennis Herman Hudson
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $37,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Ramesh Purushotham Shenoy
Buyer: Suzanne Reeves
Price: $729,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: AG AX LLC
Buyer: Dorothy Deschenes
Price: $22,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Robert Zimmerman
Buyer: Romeo Valdez
Price: $86,000
Location: LM Kinstle
Seller: Cuyler D. Cribbs
Buyer: Derrick C. Hurdle
Price: $192,000
Location: Hammock Tract
Seller: Michael D. Hodges
Buyer: Thomas C. Wright
Price: $46,500
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: HJM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Thomas C. Wright
Price: $42,500
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Kimberly Lockhart
Buyer: Nicholas Smith
Price: $227,900
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Donna Parrish Elder
Buyer: Marcus W. Rose
Price: $457,500
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings
Buyer: William B. Smith II
Price: $340,200
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: William O. Pierce
Buyer: Abigail Elizabeth Allen
Price: $705,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Russell C. Jacobs
Buyer: John William Holden III
Price: $1,775,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Richard Gary Huff
Buyer: Will McKnight Construction Co
Price: $135,500
Location: Marsh View
Seller: Alin E. Bulugean
Buyer: Kirsten N. Reed
Price: $414,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Robert McMichael
Buyer: Megan Lane
Price: $227,900
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: David W. Godwin
Buyer: Southern Realty & Custom Homes LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Brendan Lee Davey
Buyer: Sira Taylor
Price: $232,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Cynthia Underwood
Buyer: Jeffrey Emory
Price: $8,000
Location: N/A
Seller: David Austin Parke
Buyer: Jeffrey Emory
Price: $25,000
Location: Austin Acres
Seller: David C. Weaver
Buyer: Commercial Drive Properties LLC
Price: $230,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Sharon OQuinn
Buyer: Darion Simmons
Price: $15,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Shynika Michelle Jones
Buyer: Surindra Phulnauth
Price: $90,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Construction BC Inc
Buyer: David Juelle
Price: $1,316,500
Location:Yacht Club
Seller: John W. Crew
Buyer: Laurence Capital Advisory
Price: $630,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Maritime Homes LLC
Buyer: Richard A. Hanlon
Price: $33,500
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: CMK Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Golden Isles Veterans Village
Price: $62,500
Location:Town Commons
Seller: Robert A. Morgan
Buyer: Zachary Farrell
Price: $485,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Linda J. Angelotti
Buyer: Jonathan Milak
Price: $303,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc
Buyer: Rose Marie Lavelle
Price: $109,900
Location: Highland Manor
Seller: Anderson Rentz LLC
Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Larry D. McGinnis
Buyer: Greg Moxley
Price: $25,500
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Dennie L. McCrary
Buyer: Douglas M. Cummings
Price: $714,500
Location: North Palm Villa at Mallory
Seller: Merle Aubrey Messer
Buyer: William Spencer
Price: $389,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Buyer: Scout Frederica LLC
Price: $877,000
Location: North End
Seller: Hetal Housing LLC
Buyer: Jonathan A. Breck
Price: $158,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Larose Ryles
Buyer: Patricia S. Phillps
Price: $525,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Toby Murphey
Buyer: April Anderson
Price: $105,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Robert A. Williamson
Buyer: Randy C. Oglesby
Price: $359,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Joshua R. Walker
Buyer: Kenneth Cato
Price: $205,000
Location: Valerie
Seller: George Giannoumis
Buyer: Elmo Taylor
Price: $575,000
Location: Royal Oaks