Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 21 through February 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Horace Greg Hudgins

Buyer: Southern Realty & Custom Homes LLC

Price: $26,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Christopher W. Johnson

Buyer: William Ryan McGrath

Price: $415,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Marvin J. Highsmith

Buyer: Mabry Ashby

Price: $150,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Mabry Ashby

Buyer: Mabry Ashby

Price: $15,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Driggers Construction

Buyer: J&W Enterprise LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert A. Papson

Buyer: Ruth Ann Love

Price: $305,500

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Greg Evan Wilkes

Buyer: Lawrence A. Clark

Price: $215,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Curtis Geary

Buyer: Cordie J. Wright

Price: $319,900

Location: N/A

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Shay M. Lopez

Price: $605,000

Location: Gardner

Seller: TWP Brunswick Retail

Buyer: Edberg Associates Limited Partnership

Price: $3,115,000

Location: Canal Crossing

Seller: SIA Propco I LLC

Buyer: 35 West 31st Street

Price: $20,300

Location: Sea Island

Seller: SIA Propco I LLC

Buyer: Underwood Property Holdings LLC

Price: $4,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC

Price: $345,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Bay Creek Investments LLC

Buyer: Mayte Cruz

Price: $165,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Arthur H. Pierson

Buyer: Laura Scates

Price: $785,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Haney Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Aleta L. Walker

Price: $383,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Gail L. Scarboro Hritz

Buyer: Gail Hecko

Price: $710,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Kathleen Scallan

Price: $780,000

Location: Orchard

Seller: Dolphin Pass LLC

Buyer: Retreat at Blythe Island LLC

Price: $750,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Kali Amusements LLC

Buyer: Mark Hanly

Price: $1,550,000

Location: Hillary Island

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Herbert Charles Woolley

Price: $400,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Zachery M. Thompson

Buyer: Semara Holdings LLC

Price: $465,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Eric W. Friedrich

Buyer: Parker Bryant

Price: $327,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC

Buyer: Acre Brunswick LLC

Price: $576,000

Location: Cypress Mill Plaza

Seller: Charles E. Bernard

Buyer: Glenn Brown

Price: $85,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Dennis Herman Hudson

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $37,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Ramesh Purushotham Shenoy

Buyer: Suzanne Reeves

Price: $729,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: AG AX LLC

Buyer: Dorothy Deschenes

Price: $22,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Robert Zimmerman

Buyer: Romeo Valdez

Price: $86,000

Location: LM Kinstle

Seller: Cuyler D. Cribbs

Buyer: Derrick C. Hurdle

Price: $192,000

Location: Hammock Tract

Seller: Michael D. Hodges

Buyer: Thomas C. Wright

Price: $46,500

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: HJM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Thomas C. Wright

Price: $42,500

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Kimberly Lockhart

Buyer: Nicholas Smith

Price: $227,900

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Donna Parrish Elder

Buyer: Marcus W. Rose

Price: $457,500

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings

Buyer: William B. Smith II

Price: $340,200

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: William O. Pierce

Buyer: Abigail Elizabeth Allen

Price: $705,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Russell C. Jacobs

Buyer: John William Holden III

Price: $1,775,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Richard Gary Huff

Buyer: Will McKnight Construction Co

Price: $135,500

Location: Marsh View

Seller: Alin E. Bulugean

Buyer: Kirsten N. Reed

Price: $414,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Robert McMichael

Buyer: Megan Lane

Price: $227,900

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: David W. Godwin

Buyer: Southern Realty & Custom Homes LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Brendan Lee Davey

Buyer: Sira Taylor

Price: $232,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Cynthia Underwood

Buyer: Jeffrey Emory

Price: $8,000

Location: N/A

Seller: David Austin Parke

Buyer: Jeffrey Emory

Price: $25,000

Location: Austin Acres

Seller: David C. Weaver

Buyer: Commercial Drive Properties LLC

Price: $230,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Sharon OQuinn

Buyer: Darion Simmons

Price: $15,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Shynika Michelle Jones

Buyer: Surindra Phulnauth

Price: $90,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Construction BC Inc

Buyer: David Juelle

Price: $1,316,500

Location:Yacht Club

Seller: John W. Crew

Buyer: Laurence Capital Advisory

Price: $630,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Maritime Homes LLC

Buyer: Richard A. Hanlon

Price: $33,500

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: CMK Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Golden Isles Veterans Village

Price: $62,500

Location:Town Commons

Seller: Robert A. Morgan

Buyer: Zachary Farrell

Price: $485,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Linda J. Angelotti

Buyer: Jonathan Milak

Price: $303,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc

Buyer: Rose Marie Lavelle

Price: $109,900

Location: Highland Manor

Seller: Anderson Rentz LLC

Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Larry D. McGinnis

Buyer: Greg Moxley

Price: $25,500

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Dennie L. McCrary

Buyer: Douglas M. Cummings

Price: $714,500

Location: North Palm Villa at Mallory

Seller: Merle Aubrey Messer

Buyer: William Spencer

Price: $389,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Buyer: Scout Frederica LLC

Price: $877,000

Location: North End

Seller: Hetal Housing LLC

Buyer: Jonathan A. Breck

Price: $158,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Larose Ryles

Buyer: Patricia S. Phillps

Price: $525,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Toby Murphey

Buyer: April Anderson

Price: $105,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Robert A. Williamson

Buyer: Randy C. Oglesby

Price: $359,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Joshua R. Walker

Buyer: Kenneth Cato

Price: $205,000

Location: Valerie

Seller: George Giannoumis

Buyer: Elmo Taylor

Price: $575,000

Location: Royal Oaks

