Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 7 through February 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Karin I Ryan

Buyer: Blake Homes LLC

Price: $249,500

Location: Village Green

Seller: Ahmad D. Vakili

Buyer: Parvin B. Vakili

Price: $600,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Susan E. Hamm

Buyer: Jonathan R. Ferreira

Price: $275,000

Location: Myers Hill Estates

Seller: Blue Ribbon Marketable Ideas

Buyer: Darlene N. Cast

Price: $60,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Darlene N. Cast

Buyer: Douglas H. Dix

Price: $125,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Terry Altimus

Buyer: John Thomas

Price: $180,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Julia Ann McDonald

Buyer: William S. Snell Jr.

Price: $38,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Nicholas Meyer

Buyer: David Liang

Price: $80,000

Location: Valerie North

Seller: Stanley G. Jennings

Buyer: Thomas Hicks

Price: $332,000

Location: Hidden Harbor

Seller: Harold Russell Hair

Buyer: Julie M. Casey

Price: $290,000

Location: Oaks Townhomes

Seller: Ryan Loder

Buyer: Maria Newham

Price: $269,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: CMH

Buyer: Theodore Favata

Price: $25,000

Location: Touchstone Ridge

Seller: Margaret J. Hatcher

Buyer: Mary A. Knight

Price: $620,000

Location: Village Plaza

Seller: James L. Conine

Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker

Price: $5,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Young Ho No

Buyer: Oriana Tate

Price: $312,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Andrew Milligan

Buyer: Blue Jones

Price: $660,000

Location: Epworth Oaks

Seller: Kelly Dianne Styles

Buyer: Jonathan Taber

Price: $339,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Mary Frances Slaughter

Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC

Price: $1,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael S. Aubin

Buyer: Coastal Georgia Home Sales

Price: $13,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Amanda L. Rowe

Buyer: Kevin Bryant

Price: $135,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Frederick D. Rowe

Price: $296,600

Location: Egrets Pass

Seller: Coastal Georgia Home Sales

Buyer: Rebekah Ferrell

Price: $265,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Rebekah Ferrell

Buyer: Joseph Stephens

Price: $192,600

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Christopher M. Ryan

Buyer: Elizabeth Moen

Price: $700,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Mitchell M. Purvis

Buyer: Patrick M. Chesser

Price: $950,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund Society

Buyer: Coastal Georgia Home Sale

Price: $166,600

Location: Merritt Estates

Seller: Simmie R. Denmark

Buyer: Joel A. Kirch

Price: $27,000

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Ann Deloach Cox

Buyer: Timothy Darnell Monk

Price: $225,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Donald Dickson Wyeth

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Zoul

Price: $652,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Christopher L. Carter

Buyer: Ryan Stoerrle

Price: $115,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Hugh Steven Monger

Buyer: Debra Case

Price: $299,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: JP Morgan Trust Co.

Buyer: 503 Forest LLC

Price: $6,250,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Ronald C. Kurtz

Price: $337,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Glenn Martin

Buyer: Richard Cochran

Price: $57,000

Location: North Shore

Seller: W. E. Beckham Jr.

Buyer: Howard L. Edmondson

Price: $376,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: William Michael Schrimsher

Buyer: Diane Davis

Price: $131,000

Location: Marshview

Seller: Dwight J. Caton

Buyer: Joseph Blake McCarthur

Price: $610,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Treva D. Heck

Buyer: Heelim LLC

Price: $75,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Georgia Power Co

Buyer: CHC Properties LLC

Price: $785,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kevin Paul Thomas

Buyer: Brenda Sue Dozier

Price: $385,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Veta Hill Construction

Buyer: Andrea L. Caputo

Price: $395,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Christopher A. Warren

Buyer: Elizabeth B. Chandler

Price: $275,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Judith Anne Sims

Buyer: Raymond Mark Blackwell

Price: $201,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Haney Rental Properties LLC

Buyer: Michael H. Chanin

Price: $380,000

Location: Ocean

Seller: Robert C. Turner

Buyer: Brett Joseph Lawson

Price: $860,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Daniel A. Nicholson

Buyer: Salesjungle LLC

Price: $3.500

Location: N/A

Seller: Janice L. Kilgore

Buyer: Lila Willingham Magbee

Price: $460,000

Location: Serenity Place

Seller: Suzanne Coyle

Buyer: Ajs Transport & Distribution

Price: $7,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Suzanne Coyle

Buyer: G5 Partners LLC

Price: $3,900

Location: Harlem Farms

