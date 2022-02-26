Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of February 7 through February 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Karin I Ryan
Buyer: Blake Homes LLC
Price: $249,500
Location: Village Green
Seller: Ahmad D. Vakili
Buyer: Parvin B. Vakili
Price: $600,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Susan E. Hamm
Buyer: Jonathan R. Ferreira
Price: $275,000
Location: Myers Hill Estates
Seller: Blue Ribbon Marketable Ideas
Buyer: Darlene N. Cast
Price: $60,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Darlene N. Cast
Buyer: Douglas H. Dix
Price: $125,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Terry Altimus
Buyer: John Thomas
Price: $180,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Julia Ann McDonald
Buyer: William S. Snell Jr.
Price: $38,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Nicholas Meyer
Buyer: David Liang
Price: $80,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: Stanley G. Jennings
Buyer: Thomas Hicks
Price: $332,000
Location: Hidden Harbor
Seller: Harold Russell Hair
Buyer: Julie M. Casey
Price: $290,000
Location: Oaks Townhomes
Seller: Ryan Loder
Buyer: Maria Newham
Price: $269,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: CMH
Buyer: Theodore Favata
Price: $25,000
Location: Touchstone Ridge
Seller: Margaret J. Hatcher
Buyer: Mary A. Knight
Price: $620,000
Location: Village Plaza
Seller: James L. Conine
Buyer: Kevin Linkenhoker
Price: $5,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Young Ho No
Buyer: Oriana Tate
Price: $312,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Andrew Milligan
Buyer: Blue Jones
Price: $660,000
Location: Epworth Oaks
Seller: Kelly Dianne Styles
Buyer: Jonathan Taber
Price: $339,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Mary Frances Slaughter
Buyer: Huerta Rentals LLC
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael S. Aubin
Buyer: Coastal Georgia Home Sales
Price: $13,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Amanda L. Rowe
Buyer: Kevin Bryant
Price: $135,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Frederick D. Rowe
Price: $296,600
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Coastal Georgia Home Sales
Buyer: Rebekah Ferrell
Price: $265,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Rebekah Ferrell
Buyer: Joseph Stephens
Price: $192,600
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Christopher M. Ryan
Buyer: Elizabeth Moen
Price: $700,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Mitchell M. Purvis
Buyer: Patrick M. Chesser
Price: $950,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund Society
Buyer: Coastal Georgia Home Sale
Price: $166,600
Location: Merritt Estates
Seller: Simmie R. Denmark
Buyer: Joel A. Kirch
Price: $27,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Ann Deloach Cox
Buyer: Timothy Darnell Monk
Price: $225,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Donald Dickson Wyeth
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Zoul
Price: $652,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Christopher L. Carter
Buyer: Ryan Stoerrle
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Hugh Steven Monger
Buyer: Debra Case
Price: $299,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: JP Morgan Trust Co.
Buyer: 503 Forest LLC
Price: $6,250,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Ronald C. Kurtz
Price: $337,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Glenn Martin
Buyer: Richard Cochran
Price: $57,000
Location: North Shore
Seller: W. E. Beckham Jr.
Buyer: Howard L. Edmondson
Price: $376,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: William Michael Schrimsher
Buyer: Diane Davis
Price: $131,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Dwight J. Caton
Buyer: Joseph Blake McCarthur
Price: $610,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Treva D. Heck
Buyer: Heelim LLC
Price: $75,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Georgia Power Co
Buyer: CHC Properties LLC
Price: $785,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kevin Paul Thomas
Buyer: Brenda Sue Dozier
Price: $385,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Veta Hill Construction
Buyer: Andrea L. Caputo
Price: $395,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Christopher A. Warren
Buyer: Elizabeth B. Chandler
Price: $275,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Judith Anne Sims
Buyer: Raymond Mark Blackwell
Price: $201,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Haney Rental Properties LLC
Buyer: Michael H. Chanin
Price: $380,000
Location: Ocean
Seller: Robert C. Turner
Buyer: Brett Joseph Lawson
Price: $860,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Daniel A. Nicholson
Buyer: Salesjungle LLC
Price: $3.500
Location: N/A
Seller: Janice L. Kilgore
Buyer: Lila Willingham Magbee
Price: $460,000
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: Suzanne Coyle
Buyer: Ajs Transport & Distribution
Price: $7,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Suzanne Coyle
Buyer: G5 Partners LLC
Price: $3,900
Location: Harlem Farms