Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 31 through February 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Roy B. Davis

Buyer: Robert Christensen

Price: $2,080,000

Location: Princessa

Seller: Lynda Sharon Wolfenbarger

Buyer: Island Square Pirates LLC

Price: $244,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Trout Properties LLC

Buyer: Jesse Thomas

Price: $495,000

Location: Cedar House

Seller: Tommy R. Stevens

Buyer: Michael T. Reese Sr.

Price: $210,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Tracy Lousie Taylor Hardy

Buyer: Frank L. Taylor

Price: $49,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Richard L. Clements III

Buyer: John Ayoub

Price: $900,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: John M. Fennessy

Buyer: Sea Island Nine Holdings LLC

Price: $641,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences

Seller: Paula Anne Howell

Buyer: Carmen Mantelle

Price: $205,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Dondi R. Simon

Buyer: Amanda Kennedy Posthumus

Price: $775,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Linda Stankiewicz

Buyer: Megan Jowers

Price: $209,000

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Mary Jan Steele

Buyer: William H. Green

Price: $225,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Jennifer Beato

Buyer: Hershell Thomas

Price: $16,400

Location: New Town

Seller: Kenneth Cato

Buyer: Jeremy Strickland

Price: $166,000

Location: Regents Park

Seller: William R. Fischle

Buyer: Paul J. Mastrianna

Price: $285,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Paradise Parks LLC

Buyer: Medicus Acquisition LLC

Price: $632,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Hao T. Vo

Buyer: Paul M. Jacobson

Price: $425,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jackie M. Thomas

Buyer: John Scot Ellis

Price: $550,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Richard W. Murphy

Price: $484,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Stephen Langone

Buyer: Laura Mullikin

Price: $195,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Hillary S. Stringfellow

Buyer: George H. Stewart Jr.

Price: $525,000

Location: Wymberly on the marsh

Seller: Richard G. Lester

Buyer: Joshua Dane Pritchett

Price: $246,500

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Christopher Wells

Buyer: Crystal Lynn K. Rawle

Price: $642,800

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Nichole Marie St. John

Buyer: John Sweetz

Price: $215,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Emma Sapp

Buyer: Hattie Darden Gresham

Price: $500,000

Location: Logan

Seller: Desire Ivette Rosario

Buyer: Preston B. Googe

Price: $148,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Christian Jordan

Buyer: Blue Skies Properties LLC

Price: $375,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Phylis Gwytha Tucker

Buyer: John Mancil

Price: $147,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Dean L. Davis

Buyer: Lisa Richelle Darley

Price: $140,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Ingrid Coleman

Price: $389,800

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Arvy W. Peters

Buyer: Teresa J. Curcio

Price: $210,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Jorge Zamora

Buyer: Andrea Ruff

Price: $299,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Celeste M. Mack

Buyer: Coy David Skinner

Price: $152,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Roschelle McDonald

Buyer: Oaktree Atlantic LLC

Price: $5,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Joseph Verde III

Buyer: William H. Frost

Price: $430,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Robert M. Akin

Buyer: Delores C. Brantley

Price: $297,500

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC

Buyer: Sea Level Homes LLC

Price: $111,600

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Sally F. Schreiber

Buyer: Sawnee Mountain Partners

Price: $655,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Thomas C Kirtland

Buyer: Albert Clay James

Price: $820,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Rita Cody Thompson

Buyer: Erica C. Cathey

Price: $379,000

Location:Harrison Pointe

Seller: Jane Spinelli Santee

Buyer: Louis Lobrutto

Price: $40,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: MaCloudio C. Lopez

Price: $76,500

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: William B. Young

Buyer: Sue Eiland Webb

Price: $219,700

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Jaymalli LLC

Buyer: Aavneesh LLC

Price: $315,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Lianson Tejeda

Price: $291,500

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Gary Shane Womack

Price: $310,900

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Jennifer Leblanc Brown

Buyer: Alaina Marie Carroll Brazeau

Price: $327,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Trenton D. Turk

Buyer: 5 Js Properties LLC

Price: $382,500

Location: Ocean

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Jarl Allen Echols

Price: $742,500

Location: Orchard

Seller: Dustin K. Young

Buyer: Global Property Management

Price: $160,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Albert E. Lambert

Buyer: Latonya A. Grant

Price: $300,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Michael Creeden

Buyer: W. Van Box

Price: $163,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Sold Rock Co Inc.

Buyer: William R. Morgan

Price: $350,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Timothy Van Cheek Jr.

Buyer: Floyd M. Pirtle

Price: $320,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Jered LLC

Buyer: Radix Equity LLC

Price: $6,835,000

Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park

Seller: Goose Island LLC

Buyer: American Development Properties

Price: $1,250,000

Location: Golden Isles Parkway Commercial Park

Seller: Jean B. Guyot

Buyer: James F. Braswell

Price: $798,300

Location: Beachview Place

Seller: Sgar Properties LLC

Buyer: Candelario Sanchez

Price: $27,500

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Douglas C. Adamson Jr.

Buyer: Quantum Wealth Group LLC

Price: $3,500

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: James C. Hendry Homebuilders

Buyer: Kristina Gayler

Price: $359,900

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Abernathy Properties LLC

Buyer: Conder Properties LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse

Seller: Gigi Lyn Capes

Buyer: Credella H. Anderson

Price: $1,950,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Aaron Bellizzi

Price: $344,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Vikki DeLoach McCoy

Price: $337,500

Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Kauve Westbrook

Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Michael D. Lentini

Buyer: Anthony J. McMillan

Price: $317,500

Location: West Shores Pointe

