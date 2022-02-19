Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 31 through February 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Roy B. Davis
Buyer: Robert Christensen
Price: $2,080,000
Location: Princessa
Seller: Lynda Sharon Wolfenbarger
Buyer: Island Square Pirates LLC
Price: $244,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Trout Properties LLC
Buyer: Jesse Thomas
Price: $495,000
Location: Cedar House
Seller: Tommy R. Stevens
Buyer: Michael T. Reese Sr.
Price: $210,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Tracy Lousie Taylor Hardy
Buyer: Frank L. Taylor
Price: $49,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard L. Clements III
Buyer: John Ayoub
Price: $900,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: John M. Fennessy
Buyer: Sea Island Nine Holdings LLC
Price: $641,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences
Seller: Paula Anne Howell
Buyer: Carmen Mantelle
Price: $205,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Dondi R. Simon
Buyer: Amanda Kennedy Posthumus
Price: $775,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Linda Stankiewicz
Buyer: Megan Jowers
Price: $209,000
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Mary Jan Steele
Buyer: William H. Green
Price: $225,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Jennifer Beato
Buyer: Hershell Thomas
Price: $16,400
Location: New Town
Seller: Kenneth Cato
Buyer: Jeremy Strickland
Price: $166,000
Location: Regents Park
Seller: William R. Fischle
Buyer: Paul J. Mastrianna
Price: $285,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Paradise Parks LLC
Buyer: Medicus Acquisition LLC
Price: $632,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Hao T. Vo
Buyer: Paul M. Jacobson
Price: $425,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jackie M. Thomas
Buyer: John Scot Ellis
Price: $550,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Richard W. Murphy
Price: $484,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Stephen Langone
Buyer: Laura Mullikin
Price: $195,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Hillary S. Stringfellow
Buyer: George H. Stewart Jr.
Price: $525,000
Location: Wymberly on the marsh
Seller: Richard G. Lester
Buyer: Joshua Dane Pritchett
Price: $246,500
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Christopher Wells
Buyer: Crystal Lynn K. Rawle
Price: $642,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Nichole Marie St. John
Buyer: John Sweetz
Price: $215,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Emma Sapp
Buyer: Hattie Darden Gresham
Price: $500,000
Location: Logan
Seller: Desire Ivette Rosario
Buyer: Preston B. Googe
Price: $148,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Christian Jordan
Buyer: Blue Skies Properties LLC
Price: $375,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Phylis Gwytha Tucker
Buyer: John Mancil
Price: $147,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Dean L. Davis
Buyer: Lisa Richelle Darley
Price: $140,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Ingrid Coleman
Price: $389,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Arvy W. Peters
Buyer: Teresa J. Curcio
Price: $210,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Jorge Zamora
Buyer: Andrea Ruff
Price: $299,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Celeste M. Mack
Buyer: Coy David Skinner
Price: $152,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Roschelle McDonald
Buyer: Oaktree Atlantic LLC
Price: $5,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Joseph Verde III
Buyer: William H. Frost
Price: $430,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Robert M. Akin
Buyer: Delores C. Brantley
Price: $297,500
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC
Buyer: Sea Level Homes LLC
Price: $111,600
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Sally F. Schreiber
Buyer: Sawnee Mountain Partners
Price: $655,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Thomas C Kirtland
Buyer: Albert Clay James
Price: $820,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Rita Cody Thompson
Buyer: Erica C. Cathey
Price: $379,000
Location:Harrison Pointe
Seller: Jane Spinelli Santee
Buyer: Louis Lobrutto
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: MaCloudio C. Lopez
Price: $76,500
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: William B. Young
Buyer: Sue Eiland Webb
Price: $219,700
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Jaymalli LLC
Buyer: Aavneesh LLC
Price: $315,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Lianson Tejeda
Price: $291,500
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Gary Shane Womack
Price: $310,900
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Jennifer Leblanc Brown
Buyer: Alaina Marie Carroll Brazeau
Price: $327,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Trenton D. Turk
Buyer: 5 Js Properties LLC
Price: $382,500
Location: Ocean
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Jarl Allen Echols
Price: $742,500
Location: Orchard
Seller: Dustin K. Young
Buyer: Global Property Management
Price: $160,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Albert E. Lambert
Buyer: Latonya A. Grant
Price: $300,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Michael Creeden
Buyer: W. Van Box
Price: $163,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Sold Rock Co Inc.
Buyer: William R. Morgan
Price: $350,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Timothy Van Cheek Jr.
Buyer: Floyd M. Pirtle
Price: $320,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Jered LLC
Buyer: Radix Equity LLC
Price: $6,835,000
Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park
Seller: Goose Island LLC
Buyer: American Development Properties
Price: $1,250,000
Location: Golden Isles Parkway Commercial Park
Seller: Jean B. Guyot
Buyer: James F. Braswell
Price: $798,300
Location: Beachview Place
Seller: Sgar Properties LLC
Buyer: Candelario Sanchez
Price: $27,500
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Douglas C. Adamson Jr.
Buyer: Quantum Wealth Group LLC
Price: $3,500
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: James C. Hendry Homebuilders
Buyer: Kristina Gayler
Price: $359,900
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Abernathy Properties LLC
Buyer: Conder Properties LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse
Seller: Gigi Lyn Capes
Buyer: Credella H. Anderson
Price: $1,950,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Aaron Bellizzi
Price: $344,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Vikki DeLoach McCoy
Price: $337,500
Location: Grace Crossing at Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Kauve Westbrook
Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Michael D. Lentini
Buyer: Anthony J. McMillan
Price: $317,500
Location: West Shores Pointe