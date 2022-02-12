Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 24 through January 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Sonja O. Kinard
Buyer: Medicus Acquistion LLC
Price: $162,500
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Hieu Trung To
Buyer: Thanh Cong Le
Price: $248,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Walter J. Smith Jr. Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Cervantes
Price: $30,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Shirley Lewis Cheek
Buyer: Bare Feet Retreat LLC
Price: $685,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: South Georgia Prime Properties
Buyer: MH Memorial LLC
Price: $2,542,400
Location: Town Commons
Seller: GTI Express LLC
Buyer: MH Memorial LLC
Price: $2,634,400
Location: Gateway Center
Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Buyer: 19 of Industrie LP
Price: $1,550,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction LLC
Buyer: Ricky Sams
Price: $267,500
Location: Watercrest
Seller: Towneclub Construction
Buyer: Tygh A. Brogdon
Price: $4484,900
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Emily Joy Harper
Buyer: James Amara
Price: $740,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Eric M. Croft
Buyer: Bobbie Addison
Price: $175,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Janet Murray Jones
Buyer: Olivia Crystal Walters
Price: $165,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Gretchen Greminger
Buyer: Megan Higginbotham
Price: $108,500
Location: Mark Carr Square
Seller: Harris Haley
Buyer: Jared Austin Dixon
Price: $390,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Margaret L. Holmes
Buyer: Maxie Lee Mingo Jr.
Price: $249,000
Location: Martha Cuthbert Tract
Seller: Robert J. Jones
Buyer: Guerry Paul Hersey
Price: $157,400
Location: East View
Seller: J&C Deer Run Villas LLC
Buyer: Michael Seabolt
Price: $240,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: David W. Wieland
Buyer: Thomas Riffault
Price: $38,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: JI XU Zheng
Buyer: Tuner Property Group LLC
Price: $435,000
Location: Gardner Tract
Seller: Dickie Nicole Matthews
Buyer: Global Property Group
Price: $95,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Corey Atkinson
Buyer: Jamaal Davon Nobles
Price: $10,000
Location: George Lane Estate
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: Gregg Srinivasan
Price: $410,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Steven C. Golden
Buyer: Gloria L. Russell
Price: $130,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Mark Sutherin
Buyer: James Hilton Hall Jr.
Price: $25,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church
Buyer: Waverly Land Co LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: Frederica Road
Seller: Roger C. Murphey
Buyer: Larry W. Moore
Price: $263,800
Location: Palm Villas
Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC
Buyer: Tia M. Gladden
Price: $259,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: TMF Camelia LLC
Buyer: 5800 Altama Ave Partners
Price: $12,350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Tenars Investment LLC
Buyer: Johnny D. Johnson
Price: $150,000
Location: Chanslor Place
Seller: Olivia H. Holland
Buyer: David Shaw
Price: $375,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Magdalena Ewa Babiarz
Buyer: Chassey Lorraine Lang
Price: $182,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Claude Merrow
Buyer: Sally Gazaway
Price: $15,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: NR Foster Properties LLC
Buyer: Jeffery Andrew Goff
Price: $57,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Abar Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert Spino
Price: $184,900
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Christine J. Hill
Buyer: Thomas Athel Hendy
Price: $217,500
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: James D. Chaffin
Buyer: Michael Bronson Jacobs
Price: $439,000
Location: Sunbury Court
Seller: 100 Pinewood LLC
Buyer: Robert E. Hutcheson
Price: $100,000
Location: Pinewood
Seller: Joseph Bradley Little
Buyer: Johnathan Red
Price: $275,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: John F. Spano
Price: $325,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Eugene F. Bahn
Buyer: Connie L. Bennett
Price: $240,000
Location: Island South
Seller: Meridian Assets LLC
Buyer: Thomas Ricks Jr.
Price: $235,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Kevin G. Otto
Buyer: Jeffrey B. Otto
Price: $503,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Elizabeth M. Fernandez
Buyer: Kimberly T. Kotso
Price: $530,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Lauren Lewis
Buyer: Russell W. Lewis
Price: $217,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Louis P. Martinez
Buyer: Global Property Management LLC
Price: $16,000
Location: Valerie