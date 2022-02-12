Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of January 24 through January 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Sonja O. Kinard

Buyer: Medicus Acquistion LLC

Price: $162,500

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Hieu Trung To

Buyer: Thanh Cong Le

Price: $248,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Walter J. Smith Jr. Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Cervantes

Price: $30,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Shirley Lewis Cheek

Buyer: Bare Feet Retreat LLC

Price: $685,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: South Georgia Prime Properties

Buyer: MH Memorial LLC

Price: $2,542,400

Location: Town Commons

Seller: GTI Express LLC

Buyer: MH Memorial LLC

Price: $2,634,400

Location: Gateway Center

Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Buyer: 19 of Industrie LP

Price: $1,550,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction LLC

Buyer: Ricky Sams

Price: $267,500

Location: Watercrest

Seller: Towneclub Construction

Buyer: Tygh A. Brogdon

Price: $4484,900

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Emily Joy Harper

Buyer: James Amara

Price: $740,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Eric M. Croft

Buyer: Bobbie Addison

Price: $175,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Janet Murray Jones

Buyer: Olivia Crystal Walters

Price: $165,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Gretchen Greminger

Buyer: Megan Higginbotham

Price: $108,500

Location: Mark Carr Square

Seller: Harris Haley

Buyer: Jared Austin Dixon

Price: $390,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Margaret L. Holmes

Buyer: Maxie Lee Mingo Jr.

Price: $249,000

Location: Martha Cuthbert Tract

Seller: Robert J. Jones

Buyer: Guerry Paul Hersey

Price: $157,400

Location: East View

Seller: J&C Deer Run Villas LLC

Buyer: Michael Seabolt

Price: $240,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: David W. Wieland

Buyer: Thomas Riffault

Price: $38,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: JI XU Zheng

Buyer: Tuner Property Group LLC

Price: $435,000

Location: Gardner Tract

Seller: Dickie Nicole Matthews

Buyer: Global Property Group

Price: $95,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Corey Atkinson

Buyer: Jamaal Davon Nobles

Price: $10,000

Location: George Lane Estate

Seller: Frederica Development Group

Buyer: Gregg Srinivasan

Price: $410,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Steven C. Golden

Buyer: Gloria L. Russell

Price: $130,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Mark Sutherin

Buyer: James Hilton Hall Jr.

Price: $25,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church

Buyer: Waverly Land Co LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: Frederica Road

Seller: Roger C. Murphey

Buyer: Larry W. Moore

Price: $263,800

Location: Palm Villas

Seller: Smith Family Homes LLC

Buyer: Tia M. Gladden

Price: $259,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: TMF Camelia LLC

Buyer: 5800 Altama Ave Partners

Price: $12,350,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Tenars Investment LLC

Buyer: Johnny D. Johnson

Price: $150,000

Location: Chanslor Place

Seller: Olivia H. Holland

Buyer: David Shaw

Price: $375,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Magdalena Ewa Babiarz

Buyer: Chassey Lorraine Lang

Price: $182,000

Location: Glynn Heights

Seller: Claude Merrow

Buyer: Sally Gazaway

Price: $15,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: NR Foster Properties LLC

Buyer: Jeffery Andrew Goff

Price: $57,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Abar Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert Spino

Price: $184,900

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Christine J. Hill

Buyer: Thomas Athel Hendy

Price: $217,500

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: James D. Chaffin

Buyer: Michael Bronson Jacobs

Price: $439,000

Location: Sunbury Court

Seller: 100 Pinewood LLC

Buyer: Robert E. Hutcheson

Price: $100,000

Location: Pinewood

Seller: Joseph Bradley Little

Buyer: Johnathan Red

Price: $275,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: John F. Spano

Price: $325,000

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Eugene F. Bahn

Buyer: Connie L. Bennett

Price: $240,000

Location: Island South

Seller: Meridian Assets LLC

Buyer: Thomas Ricks Jr.

Price: $235,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Kevin G. Otto

Buyer: Jeffrey B. Otto

Price: $503,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Elizabeth M. Fernandez

Buyer: Kimberly T. Kotso

Price: $530,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Lauren Lewis

Buyer: Russell W. Lewis

Price: $217,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Louis P. Martinez

Buyer: Global Property Management LLC

Price: $16,000

Location: Valerie

