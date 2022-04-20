A Moveable Feast in Brunswick is using its next regular wine dinner to feature traditional Ukrainian dishes and to raise money to feed refugees from the conflict resulting from Russia’s invasion of the country.
Coming from both Russian and Ukrainian heritage, Tanya Sergey, the restaurant’s owner, said many of the meals on the menu are things she’s quite familiar with.
“These meals are what my grandma would have made my mom, and by extension what my mom made for me,” Sergey said. “This is old-world cuisine we are going to pair with some good French wine and do what we can to help refugees.”
The five-course dinner starts with vareniki, handmade dumplings with beef and cabbage, followed up by traditional borscht with pampushki, a warm beet soup with garlic fritters.
The third course is kholodets, meat aspic served with brown bread and mustard sauce, and the fourth is Sergey’s personal favorite, chicken Kiev, a breaded breast of chicken stuffed with butter and herbs.
It’s maybe the only item on the menu her family would not have made at home, but anytime they went out to eat she would order it if possible.
Unfortunately, being a vegetarian going on 30 years rules it out as an option for her.
Closing out the meal is a sweet treat — nalisniki, handmade crepes with cheese, cinnamon and wild blueberry compote.
The reservation deadline is April 26, and prepayment is required. A meal is $95 per person, $25 from each will go to World Central Kitchen. The dinner takes place at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at A Moveable Feast, 1178 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick. To make a reservation, call 912-289-9464.
World Central Kitchen has fed millions of hungry refugees since the conflict in Ukraine began, Sergey said.
“They were witness to some pretty harsh attacks. They’re a really brave bunch,” she said.
Via a friend who works with the charity, Sergey said she learned that a $5 donation could feed a refugee family.
For that reason, she wants to pack the house. From each $95 fee, $25 goes directly to the charity. Fifty spots are available so by her math the dinner could feed 250 families in one night.
“We’re so fortunate here, seeing what’s happening to families so much like our own,” Sergey said. “This is one thing that I can do well and do to help.”
For more information on the charity, visit wck.org.