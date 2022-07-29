There is a scripture in the Bible. As far as I know, it is not in all translations of the Bible. But this I know for certain: It is in the King James Version.

When I was 10, perhaps 11, Daddy preached the scripture from the rough-hewn pine pulpit in the tiny one room mountain church we attended. For all these years, it has clung to me like a small clump of red mud will cling to a pair of work boots.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of There’s A Better Day A-Comin’. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her weekly newsletter.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…