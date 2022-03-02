Since reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Tipsy McSway’s has been closed on Sundays and Mondays. It started out due to necessity, said Susan Bates, owner of the popular neighborhood bar, restaurant and community hangout. Initially, it was because the staff needed some time to clean, but a nationwide staffing shortage kept the doors closed those days.
Now it’s incorporated into the business. The staff hasn’t had a problem with it. Rather than having to follow a varying shift schedule, the teams get an actual weekend — two days off in a row.
Despite that being the case for two years, it didn’t stop more than half a dozen people from trying to walk into the establishment on an overcast and gloomy midday Monday while Bates prepped for an impending party of 100-plus people.
“I guess a lot of people know about us,” Bates said.
The modest acceptance of success characterized a lot of Bates’ thoughts about her establishment, which turns 10 years old today.
It’s had a big enough impact on the city that the municipal government has on their agenda tonight a proclamation declaring March 2 to be Tipsy McSway’s Day, in honor of the “beloved community venue.”
Without even having tried the food — what the joint’s owner describes as “nice bar food” — Dublin, Ireland, magazine LoveinDublin gave it the distinction of having one of the best pub names outside Ireland.
“I met a lot of my friends at Tipsy’s. I met my wife at Tipsy’s. I don’t really do much else but hang out Tipsy’s ...,” said Davis Rooks, a seven-year bartender at the restaurant. “My whole social life revolves around Tipsy’s and I think I’m not the only one who feels that way.”
It all started with a simple desire to have more to do in Brunswick’s downtown. Ultimately, the decision to open the restaurant was driven entirely by her desire to capitalize on a niche she saw in downtown Brunswick that wasn’t being filled.
“I want people to say ‘Let’s go downtown.’ They say ‘Let’s go to Redfern (Village),’ ‘Let’s go to the pier,’ ‘Let’s go to Jekyll Island,’” Bates said.
Then employed by the Southeast Georgia Health System, Bates and her circle of friends were regular visitors to the city’s commercial district and often wondered why the main street didn’t have more to offer.
“At that time, I thought I was the right person to make something happen,” Bates said.
And so she did. Bates started out renting the building from the late Bill Brown. She’d eventually buy the storefront immediately adjacent to Jekyll Square, but the business’s success wasn’t assured in the early days.
“I honestly thought that if we saw 50 people a day, that would be enough,” she recalled. “It never has been 50.”
That was what she dubbed the “Establishment Era” of Tipsy’s. When it comes to the lifetime of a restaurant, 10 years is a long time. For Tipsy, the decade could be pretty neatly broken down into a few such eras.
Bates realizing she had no idea what she was in for characterized the first era.
It was a lot of self promotion, developing a menu and figuring out how to run a restaurant. There’s no special story to the menu, however. A few friends, including some St. Simons Island chefs, gave her some advice for creating a really nice bar food selection.
“And it’s really upscale. I’m proud that we don’t have a microwave in this place,” Bates said.
Next came the “Craft Cocktail Era,” a period in which she wanted the bar at Tipsy’s to be known for its mixed drinks. Bates is quite proud of her bartenders’ creativity when it comes to drinks, and they juice fruits by hand for every creation.
Music was the centerpiece of the next era of Tipsy McSway’s. Live music was always a feature, but during this period she really worked at bringing in more local and traveling talent.
Over 2,000 live music acts later, Bates thinks that one was a success. Along with the development of the Brunswick Music District, a program featuring live acts in Brunswick’s squares every Friday and Saturday night, the downtown music scene is thriving like it hasn’t in recent memory.
COVID put a quick stop to that one, signaling the beginning of the next era. Slow business, closed doors and food delivery were the major aspects of the time immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic reaches America in early 2020. The less said about that, the better, she joked.
By all appearances, that unfortunate era is nearing its end, with the next one still taking shape.
She feels like the business brought her very close to the goal of helping downtown Brunswick become a destination unto itself, but it isn’t there quite yet. The commercial district has grown immensely, to be sure, but the area probably needs three or four more restaurants to really stand on its own as an equal to the islands.
Working full-time in downtown and spending a lot of his free time there, Rooks said there’s no doubt it’s done a lot to revitalize the area.
“It’s been nice to sit there and see what she’s done for downtown. It’s returning to what it once was in the 60s. When I started, there wasn’t much there at all. When I was a kid, we didn’t even go downtown much at all. Now we’ve got distilleries, breweries and a handful of other business, and I think a lot of that is because of her taking a risk,” Rooks said.
Dave Snyder, owner of Halyards Restaurant Group, credited her with being an integral part of developing the food scene downtown.
“She was on the forefront of all the food and beverage to a certain extent down there,” Snyder said.
Halyard’s Restaurant Group has several successful ventures in the Golden Isles but has yet to break into downtown Brunswick, and not for lack of trying. While not the first restaurant in downtown, he thought Bates certainly had done a lot to bring life to the area.
“She’s gutsy and she’s great and she’s positive and she’s steered a lot of people in the same direction, which she should get credit for,” Snyder said.
After 10 years of this success, Bates wants to celebrate and plans to do so with a street party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday in front of the restaurant. Many of the musicians and bands who have been staples of the bar will be there, including Pine Box Dwellers, Patti O’Furniture, Squirt Gun and Doink! among many others.
For more information, find Tipsy McSway’s Facebook page.
Where does the restaurant’s owner see herself in another 10 years?
“Retired,” Bates answered in good humor.
She’s grooming some key staff members who have the business’s best interest at heart to steer the ship when the day finally comes. Her son, Jason Bates, has from the start been an indispensable asset, she said. Jason is currently heading up the opening and early development of Tipsy McFly’s, a sister location in the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, which is about a month from opening.
Brandon Murphy, who started out as a line cook a decade ago and is now the kitchen manager, is another such key figure.
That doesn’t mean she won’t be involved in a few of the coming eras of the business. She’ll be there to see through the opening of McFly’s and the following new venture, tentatively called Tipsy McWheel’s.
Not a food truck and not a mobile bar, she described it more as a trailer with everything one would need to set up a pop-up bar. She’s excited to debut it in the near future at an event like Porchfest, Brunswick Stewbilee, the Red Hot Chili Cook-Off or First Friday.
While fewer than half of restaurants make it through their first decade, by her estimation, the Tipsy name is looking poised to carry on through for another 10.
“I can’t say how appreciative I am of everyone who spends here, who drinks or dines here. That’s why we’re here,” Bates said.