Ace Garden Center on St. Simons Island was bustling on a sunny Friday afternoon, filled with customers eager to tend to their gardens during the surge of warmer weather.
However, Dawn Hart, owner of the center, urges people to tread lightly and try not to move too quickly as the weather is still apt to change.
“While the weather is somewhat unpredictable at this time, we can still have a late frost up until the end of March, which can derail early plantings and cause burn damage to existing plants, so proceed with caution,” Hart said.
Most plants will survive as long as the temperature is above 60 degrees but some can thrive even at 45 degrees. Although this can be tricky, especially by the coast, because the wind chill can be substantial.
Hart recommends that people hold onto old bedspreads and flannel sheets. Those can be kept and used to cover plants on especially chilly nights.
Also, she recommends not cutting back plants that do get “cold burned” until March, as the burnt growth insulates the plant. The last frost date is usually around March 27.
Speaking of pruning, Hart notes that it’s best to prune before new growth emerges.
“Early spring blooming shrubs and azaleas should not be pruned until after they bloom, while summer blooming shrubs, those that bloom in May or later, can be safely pruned now until the end of March,” Hart said.
Pruning should only be drastic if the plant is very healthy and overgrown.
“A good rule of thumb otherwise is to only prune — of the plant’s height at a time,” she added.
Roses can also be pruned and fertilized to encourage a spring flush. Any old mulch should be removed and replaced to prevent fungus.
Ornamental grasses may also be cut back, but it is important to leave at least 6 inches of growth.
Now is also a good time to plant new shrubs and trees in the presence of organic compost, so the root system can be established before the heat of the summer. It’s also the opportune season to spray for insects like scale, mealybug and aphids using a systemic insecticide.
On the topic of lawns, it is important to rake leaves to prevent a build up of moisture, therefore preventing fungus while the nights are still cold.
It is ok to treat weeds with herbicide to control spring emergence, but it’s still a little too early to seed warm-seeded lawns, Hart feels. Only aerate compacted soil if needed.
“Don’t apply fertilizer until the lawn is actively growing, which usually happens mid-to-late March,” added Hart.
Moving onto fruits and vegetables — kale, spinach, lettuce, onions and red and white seeded potatoes can be safely planted now.
“Into March, carrots, radishes, green beans and corn can be planted, with tomatoes, squash, peppers and herbs towards the end of the month,” Hart said.
Fruit trees like pears, apples, grapes, peaches, plums and figs can also be planted; and existing fruit and pecan trees can be pruned.
Flowers can be refreshed by removing dead or diseased annuals or perennials, and perennials can be cut back if needed, leaving them about 4” from the ground. Perennials can be moved now, but with the addition of organic matter, dolomitic lime and fertilizer. Overgrown perennials can also be divided and summer bulbs can be planted.
“For a little early color, try blooming plants such as snapdragons, calendula, Gerber daisies, geraniums, dianthus, delphinium nemesia, diascia, lobelia, petunias and alyssum,” Hart said.
With the days getting longer and the temperature steadily rising, it’s easy to get ahead of things and put your green thumb to good use. But, slow and steady wins the race, and with the proper care and techniques, in the coming months the Golden Isles will be bursting with flourishing gardens.