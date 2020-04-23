For months, the world has been trying to find its footing amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Many of the daily activities previously taken fore granted — having lunch with a friend or grabbing coffee — have been put on hold. So, too, have the regular grooming practices that everyone previously took as a given.
With the closure of barbershops and salons, patrons have not able to get their hair professionally cut or colored. It is a very small thing considering the seriousness of the issue at hand. But, feeling like one doesn’t look his or her best can take a swipe at one’s self-esteem. On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that these establishments will be allowed to re-open tomorrow, as long as safety protocols are observed.
While they’ve been given the go-ahead, some salon owners are holding off on opening, opting instead to give the virus more time to dissipate. Others have decided to open their doors while implementing key safety measures.
Regardless, it may be a while before one can get back into the chair — either due to closure or the volume of the demand. But local stylists have a few tips that can help bridge the gap.
Angela Stanfield, owner of Studio 1604 in Brunswick, understands that many are seeking a tiny bit of normalcy, even if it is just in their appearance.
“It is such a scary time,” Stanfield concedes.
She is moving toward getting back to business but is choosing to wait until May 2 to open. Stanfield is also adding extra safety procedures to mitigate the fact that she can’t maintain a six-foot barrier while cutting or styling hair.
“I’m asking my clients to wear masks and wait in their cars until we text them to come in,” she said. “If weather permits, I will have some seats available outside while their color is processing.”
Of course, Stanfield recognizes that some may be getting a tired of exposed roots or dull dos. She always cautions against doing color oneself though she notes that — if one feels confident — it is best to proceed with caution.
“If the experiment goes badly, then it can be costly to correct. But if people are familiar and have done it before then, by all means, go ahead,” she said.
“A lot of people color at home and are fine, but many don’t understand that it’s just the new growth that they should color. Pulling or pinning some of your hair back and maintaining what you see, such as your hairline around your face and your part, is better than making an overall error.”
If one isn’t comfortable doing color, there are few household items that might serve as a quick fix.
“I would use mascara or eyeshadow and an old toothbrush to cover gray,” she said. “Baby powder is a good source for blonds. They can also use some (natural highlighters) lemon juice and coconut oil.”
Kyra Magsam, master cosmetologist at B. Lush on St. Simons Island, also knows that gray or dark roots can be a downer. In fact, she decided to take one for the team by forgoing coloring her own hair during the closure as a sign of solidarity with clients. On Friday, though, the Redfern Village-based salon will open while observing strict sanitization procedures.
“We are super excited to open. We will be following the guidelines and requirements as outlined by the governor to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone,” Magsam said.
But if people can’t book an appointment or don’t feel safe going out yet, Magsam has a few tricks to share.
“We don’t recommend that our clients color their own hair, but there are somethings you can do. There are root sprays that you can use. We prefer Kevin Murphy Retouch Me, Root Touch Up spray. You can order it online and it’s very temporary … it’s like makeup for your hair,” Magsam said.
“It will stay in for a couple of days but comes out after you wash it.”
She says that the color options are pretty basic — light brown, dark brown, etc. — and shoppers should choose the closest to their hair shade.
She also suggests allowing hair to a have a bit of of break. In addition to refraining from coloring, Magsam has opted out of styling with heat to let her hair breathe.
“It’s great to take a break since we’re really not going anywhere. I’m laying off the heat — blow drying, curling and flat irons,” she said.
Instead, it can be the perfect time to offer you’re locks a little TLC.
“You can still use your products. It’s also great to do a deep conditioner since we have a little more time now. You can really let it soak it,” she said.