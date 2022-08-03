We all want to eat healthier but making kids see the benefits can be hard at the best of times. There’s no better time than when packing school lunches, though.

Some are adventurous eaters but most are at least a little picky, said Nicole Monier, a local nutrition and diet coach, internationally renowned chef and founder of The Mystical Kitchen. It’s best to tackle it a bite at a time, so to speak.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.