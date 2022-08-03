We all want to eat healthier but making kids see the benefits can be hard at the best of times. There’s no better time than when packing school lunches, though.
Some are adventurous eaters but most are at least a little picky, said Nicole Monier, a local nutrition and diet coach, internationally renowned chef and founder of The Mystical Kitchen. It’s best to tackle it a bite at a time, so to speak.
“The first thing I’d say is to take a big, deep breath and know this is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Monier. “At this time of year, everyone has a lot going on and you want to start off in a healthy way, but you also don’t want to beat yourself up over it.”
That’s an overarching principle for people trying to get healthy. Monier is not a believer in extreme diets or fads, but instead sticks to the Mystical Kitchen motto of “Do what you can where you are with what you’ve got.”
An easy place to start is with plants — fruits, vegetables and nuts. Most Americans don’t get enough as it is. She says to start with adding a few to meals you already like and working from there.
“For me, it’s really about getting yourself into the mindset of ‘I’ve got to find the things that work for me and my family,’ and then add a few things or try new things here or there,” Monier said. “A lot of times, parents get frustrated, understandably, because kids will stick with the chicken nuggets, butter noodles and macaroni and cheese. You can help them venture out by trying something else.”
The more you do that the more you’re going to make healthy choices naturally and comfortably. So she recommends trying as often as possible to incorporate such ingredients into meals.
When it comes to school lunches, adding nuts can be tricky due to nut allergies, but seeds can also be a good alternative. A good go-to for Monier is sunflower seed butter or almond butter instead of peanut butter. Using fruit jams instead of jellies and whole grain bread instead of white also makes for a more healthy sandwich.
“It’s important to get the things your kid likes and add something to it,” Monier says. “It’s important for kids, even if they’re a peanut-butter-and-jelly kid, let them try the almond butter or the SunButter. When you have different ingredients you get different nutrients.
“Jam is better than jelly, it has more real fruit in it, but you also have to look at the sugar content. … You just do these very slow shifts and see how willing they are to try that.”
Another good option for school kids is a smoothie. It’s not hard to sneak in loads of nutritious fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds and they can take it to school in a thermos.
“We get stuck in the idea of lunch being a sandwich or traditional meal, but you can make anything,” Monier said.
A new trend she’s recently been turned on to is snack meals. It’s basically a lunch made up of several smaller food items, especially finger foods. They’re easy to prepare in advance in a number of smaller containers to grab and go.
“It’s little things like a low-sugar yogurt, cheese cubes, nuts, rolled-up ham or turkey with mustard to dip it in,” Monier said. “Humus is another good dip to go with carrots and guacamole.”
Her biggest piece of advice is to try your best to avoid getting frustrated if your kid doesn’t immediately take to it.
“Don’t make it a battle,” she says. “When my kids were young, I had a three-bite rule. You had to try three bites to know whether you like something or not. You establish it as a given in your home, that you try new things and see what we like.”
For even better results, try getting the whole family involved in selecting and critiquing new foods. That way, you get more individual buy-in.
“This is how you create healthier habits. You make things similar and then keep going until you’re comfortable making the decision to eat these things you wouldn’t have liked before,” Monier said.