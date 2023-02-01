New Year’s resolutions have many trying to improve their diets at the beginning of the year.
Per Forbes Health, around 80% of people fail to make it to the end of the year before giving up on their resolutions, and 11% don’t even make it through the first month. Eating healthier is one of the top resolutions, coming in just behind resolutions involving physical fitness and mental health.
St. Simons Island-based chef Nicole Monier, founder of the Mystical Kitchen, says there are good reasons for that. Chief among them is that radical changes rarely take. Switching from a red-meat-heavy diet full of starches and sugars to eating salads is not going to work for many people.
As a long-time chef and food coach, Monier has seen it time and time again.
“I’m not an extreme anything, frankly. I don’t think that’s sustainable,” Monier says.
So what is sustainable? That varies from person to person.
“We all have our own needs and it’s helpful when you can start making small changes and choices that work for your lifestyle,” she says. “That is going to look different for maybe your friend or your partner.”
Your friend or your partner, or even the celebrity you look up to, may make it look easy to switch to a new diet, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to — or that it should — work for everyone. That’s what the Mystical Kitchen, is about, Monier said.
Rather than forcing something on yourself that won’t stick in the long run, it’s about making small changes that do work. In general, people eat too many processed sugars. It’s a low-hanging fruit, so to speak. Rather than a major dietary change, start small by switching out the cupcakes, ice cream and cookies with healthier alternatives.
Monier actually prefers to use the term “helpful,” when it comes to picking foods.
“The term healthy gets misused and overused, so I tend to you the term ‘helpful.’ What’s going to help your body perform its tasks in the best way possible,” Monier said.
What is and isn’t helpful is, once again, largely an individualized thing, but heavily processed sugars and those with lots of additives are typically not. It’s easy to see why — new foods and ingredients and ways to make them cheaply have been developed at a rate that the human body isn’t able to adapt to.
The time period from ancient hunter-gatherers to the modern agriculture-based society is, in the grand scheme, a blink of an eye, Monier says. Back then, something tasting sweet would have been a good indicator of its nutritional value. Now, thanks to processed sugar, that isn’t the case.
“When something is sweet, it draws in your attention,” she explained. “Think of fruit. It gives you a lot of easily accessible energy and it has a lot of positive attributes like vitamins and minerals and fiber, and there’s sugar so it’s a great package.”
Speaking of which, fruit is a great substitute for sugary desserts. Monier says she enjoys cherries and blueberries especially.
“Freezing them makes it feel more like a treat, but you can also allow them to defrost and the melted juice is almost like a syrup,” she said.
A few seconds in the microwave to get them slightly warm and a little bit of balsamic vinegar on top turns a bowl of frozen fruit into “an explosion of flavor.”
Alternatively, try dried fruit, like dates. Dates especially are packed with fiber and magnesium, among other things, and are extremely sweet.
“Take your time and enjoy the dates, I rarely eat more than two because they’re so sweet and satisfying,” Monier said.
If you’re more into cookies, try seeded crackers, she suggested. One personal favorite brand, Flackers, was created by a doctor. Some include rosemary for a more savory taste and cinnamon for sweetness.
But that doesn’t mean you have to give up cookies, she said. Sometimes, a specialized, healthier brand may be unavailable or just too expensive. In those situations, she reiterated The Mystical Kitchen’s motto: “Do what you can where you are with what you’ve got.”
“If you’re craving a cookie, please eat a cookie. Don’t deny yourself constantly. It’s not good for you. But just eat one or two cookies, don’t eat a whole bag,” Monier says. “I think there’s room for whatever things you enjoy in a healthy way of eating.”
These rules apply to just about anything, she says. One example is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“If you use a natural nut butter, almond butter, peanut butter, if you use a natural one, it doesn’t have much sugar,” Monier said. “Those are the ones that I think are more helpful to our bodies. The other ones, they have other oils and sugars added to it. The ones you ate as a kid, it’s probably good to not have all the time.”
Jam and jellies tend to have more sugar just due to the fruit content, but major brands also add more sugars and preservatives. More are offering options that include few additives, and some brands, like Polaner, build their name on such products.
“It’s still delicious, but it’s a little more helpful,” Monier says.
Most importantly, it’s about not biting off more than you can chew, she said. If you’re used to white bread and a healthier whole-grain bread doesn’t taste very good, try starting out with wheat bread instead.
“Be patient with yourself and know it’s going to make a difference, it’s not one of those infomercials — ‘Do you want to lose 20 pounds in five days?’ Don’t fall for that,” Monier said.