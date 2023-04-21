For a small town like Brunswick, it can be hard to attract touring musical talent, especially solo artists. Downtown resident Elli Perry has some experience with that, as a former touring solo artist herself.
The Tiny Market Concert series — the first entry happening this weekend at Schroeder’s Market and featuring Perry herself — is aimed at giving those solo artists a reason to stop in Brunswick: a good-paying performance for a crowd that will appreciate them.
“It’s going to be very unconventional, a concert in a grocery store,” she laughed.
It may seem counterintuitive, but it’s harder for a solo artist to make it on a touring circuit than it is for a band. Unless a show can guarantee at least $300, it’s really not worth the effort. It’s not enough to guarantee one can even get to the next town.
“We want to help promote solo artists, especially songwriters, with an opportunity to be in front of an attentive audience who came to see them and give enough money to maybe move the needle for them,” Perry said.
For those in attendance, the ticket price also includes a farm-to-table meal, a demonstration of the dish.
Specifically, Perry wants to spotlight solo performers and songwriters. Right now she’s kicking off the series with her own performance on Saturday and pulling strings with other regional performers she knows to get it off the ground. In the future, she hopes to highlight local songwriters as well as those who are touring.
Brunswick has a thriving music scene, but Perry wants to bring a different facet of the music scene to town. Right now, most opportunities are gig performances, but she wants more shows. She differentiates between the two. If you’re performing a gig, you’re basically background music playing at a bar or a festival.
A show, on the other hand, is a performance at which people are coming specifically to hear your music, like a concert. Brunswick does not have many venues for shows. She cited Palm Coast on St. Simon Island and The Blue Door in Brunswick, but that’s about it.
“I by no means want to disparage (gigs), but we cannot pull in touring musicians that way,” Perry said.
That’s where the Tiny Market Concert series is supposed to come in. The concept of the Tiny Market Concert series was born out of long conversations between Perry and Keith Schroeder, owner of Schroeder’s Market.
One of Schroeder’s goals with the market — which opened earlier this year — is to bring people together at the lunch counter and to help bring some smaller-scale local farmers into the public’s eye by selling their products at the store. This concert series aligns with both Schroeder’s goals for the market and Perry’s desire to support touring songwriters and bring them to Brunswick.
The evening will start off with dinner and drinks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Schroeder, an accomplished chef, will demonstrate how to prepare fresh masa, the maize dough used to make corn tortillas. He’ll demonstrate with both Georgia-grown corn and traditional Oaxacan corn from Mexico.
With the fresh tortillas, guests will be treated to “a celebration of tacos” — carnitas Michoacan, tacos de suadero, crispy shrimp tacos and a queso fresco and spring veggies taco. All meats and veggies used in the tacos come from local providers. Wash it down with Mexican and Mexico-inspired lagers.
Dinner comes first, as the whole point of the musical act is to spotlight a performer. After a 45-minute set from Perry comes dessert — churros and chocolate and café de olla.
Perry is a Georgia native. She grew up in Atlanta, but her family vacationed on St. Simons Island often. Her parents were always in love with it and moved to the Golden Isles full-time about a decade ago. She followed them about a year and a half ago, similarly falling in love in downtown Brunswick and taking up residence there.
It’s far from an original story, she says. In fact, Perry said she feels like part of a whole generation of Southerners who moved away when they were young. In her case, Perry’s career took her to a lot of cities around the country with strong music and art scenes, and now she hopes to bring some of what she learned along the way to enrich this coastal port town.
Downtown Brunswick has welcomed her with open arms, she said.
“I’ve been really touched by how supportive other businesses and restaurants have been, like (Little) Zook’s and Tipsy (McSway),” Perry said.
Tickets are sold out as of Thursday, but Perry said to keep an eye on schmart.ticketleap.com for future shows. Space is limited for the first performance to around 24 people and it’s likely that, for the time being, future concerts will have similar limitations.