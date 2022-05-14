Time is ticking away. The clock is running right now. One day the clock will expire, and your time on the earth will be done. Time is ticking, time is wasting. You have a few less seconds in life than you did when you started this article. There are many precious resources in life but hardly any are more important than your time, treasure and talent. Let’s think about your TIME today.
I watch a lot of football in the fall. Early in the game you notice the clock, but do not pay a lot of attention to it. As the first quarter ends and rolls into the second quarter, you feel as if there is plenty of time left even if your team is behind. At halftime you know your team can regroup and turn the game around. As the fourth quarter rolls around, you begin to watch the clock a little closer. By the final two minutes, you often know whether your team is out of it or not. When the clock expires though, so does the game. No more extra time. Game over. You may think, if only we had more time, we could have come back. If only, if only, if only…
Life is a lot like that. How are we managing the game clock of life? Earlier in life we do not think much of the end of the game. The older we get though, we tend to think more about death and the end. Here are just a few thoughts about our time on earth.
First, we all get the same amount of time each day — 24 hours. In spite of this, we often hear people say they are too busy and just do not have enough time. Well, we all have the same amount of time each day and each week as everyone else on the face of the planet. No one has shorted you or stolen hours from you. There is no such thing as not having enough time. It is more about how we are spending our time. Jesus led one of the most full lives ever lived, but he always had enough time each day. His life was very full, but he never seemed to be in a hurry. He did exactly what the Father wanted him to do each day. People who often complain about not having enough time have often chosen to do more than they could handle. You are in charge of your schedule.
Secondly, we all do not get the same amount of years to live. While we all get 24 hours a day, and seven days in a week, we simply do not know the span of our life. Some will live 80, 85, 90+ years. Some will live much shorter lives. Wouldn’t it be great if you knew exactly how many years you had? That way you could prepare and make sure you finish your bucket list. If you knew when you were going to die, you could make sure to say all of your goodbyes and tie up your loose ends. Some people know they are dying but for most of us do not.
Thirdly, none of us knows the exact amount of time we have been given on earth. We just don’t know. Today could be your last day. Most of us take for granted we have more time — a lot more time. You don’t know though that the clock could expire at any time. The clock could expire at any moment.
So what’s the point: Live every day as if it were your last. Make sure you are making a difference with your life. If you keep waiting to seek and pursue Christ’s will for your life, you may never have the chance because you never know when the end might come. Each day is a gift from God, but you don’t know your last day. So make each day count for the sake of Christ. And that’s the Word.