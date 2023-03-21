032123_heller4
Jane Fox, left, and rehab tech specialist Gabi Dawes work together during an active rehabilitation session at Heller Healthcare in Brunswick.

 Lindsey Adkison

Jane Fox had come to accept pain as a part of her daily life. The Gwinnett County native suffered a traumatic injury and in the aftermath found that hurting accompanied most of her daily activities.

“Twelve years ago, I fell and fractured my pelvis. I was in a nursing home for a month before I started walking again. And then, I wasn’t walking the right way,” Fox said with a grimace.

