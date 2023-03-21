Jane Fox had come to accept pain as a part of her daily life. The Gwinnett County native suffered a traumatic injury and in the aftermath found that hurting accompanied most of her daily activities.
“Twelve years ago, I fell and fractured my pelvis. I was in a nursing home for a month before I started walking again. And then, I wasn’t walking the right way,” Fox said with a grimace.
Even though she was on her feet again, her pain didn’t subside. She went back to her doctors who examined her again but that didn’t yield any real answers.
“They said everything looked fine,” she said. “And that was frustrating because I knew I was hurting. I knew I wasn’t crazy.”
Fox tried to move on with life, accepting that this would just be a part of her life. Even so, it made a huge impact in her days. She couldn’t stand for any length of time. It took all day to clean the house when the task was once completed in mere hours.
“Also I couldn’t lay on my back at all,” she said. “I just started thinking, ‘well this is how it is now.’”
But then, she read a story in The Brunswick News and that view changed. The article detailed how patients discovered a new lease on life at the office of Dr. Jen Heller.
The Brunswick-based chiropractor offers traditional chiropractic care and massage therapy. The practice’s sister company, Golden Isles Functional Medicine, offers anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, neuropathy treatments, active and stretch rehab, nutritional planning, and specialized in functional and regenerative medicine.
Their cornerstone program is cutting-edge regenerative medicine, also known as Biologics therapy. This type of regenerative medicine aims to restore damaged cells in the body.
It accomplishes this by decreasing inflammation and pain, and helps the body rebuild and repair muscle, bone, cartilage and tendons. Wholly natural, these therapies offer a gentle alternative to addictive painkillers or expensive surgery.
That piqued Fox’s interest. One day she drove past the office at 208 Scranton Connector and decided to make an appointment.
When she first met with Dr. Heller, they both understood that there was a lot of work to be done.
“She sucked it up and did the rehab, but still had chronic pain for over a decade. She was told that she was ‘fine’ but she wasn’t ‘fine,’ Dr. Heller said. “We had balance to deal with, we had pain, we had neuropathy, we had her gait ... how she walks. And she’s young, she’s vibrant. But we had goals and we know you have to work hard to play hard. There’s no end of the line for helping your body.”
So, Heller and her incredible team got to work. Fox’s road to recovery began just five months ago, on October 19th, 2022, with regenerative medicine. She received small injections in multiple points — lower back, hips and neck.
Before long, Fox’s pain started to ease.
“I still have some pain but it’s much less than it was,” Fox said.
“The beauty of regenerative medicine is that it is a one-and-done treatment, and those cells are going to continue to grow and repair,” Heller added. “And now that the pain has lessened, we can work on the ‘hurts so good’ part, and focus on her goals.”
That means therapy to improve her strength, flexibility and movement. To that end, Fox began an active rehabilitation program with onsite rehab tech specialist Gabi Dawes.
“In active rehab, we’re mostly focusing on lower body strengthening and balance through gait exercises,” Dawes said. “She had some bad habits with her gait, the pattern of her gait, so we’re working to be mindful of that and correct those.”
Fox says having that one-on-one interaction is invaluable.
“You can work on your own but if you’re doing 15 reps of something and you’re doing it wrong ... it’s probably causing more harm than good,” she said with a laugh.
But Fox is willing to put in the time and the effort. She’s got big plans — grandchildren to play with and motorcycles to ride.
“That’s one thing I want to do, ride with my husband on his motorcycle,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve already been trying on my boots to stretch them out.”
With her eyes now on the future, Fox has some exciting adventures ahead.
“There’s always hope,” she said with a smile.