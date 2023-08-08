I woke up on a Saturday morning in late February, with a headache and a nosebleed. Chalking it up to the annual attack of yellow fairy dust spread around the neighborhood and decorating cars, I assumed it was allergies and went about my day. After starting the usual adulting of weekend tidying up, I felt my head pounding and took it as a sign to take a break. I fell asleep on the couch. When I woke up 20 minutes later, my world had literally faded away.
At least half of it did, anyway. It was the right half. I couldn’t sit up, couldn’t get my right arm to follow directions and help me sit up. My right leg agreed with the arm and also appeared to be on strike, not following my brain’s command to move. What was happening? Was this a migraine gone off the rails?
Head still pounding and now heart racing with panic, I somehow was able to flop forward enough to grab my phone off the table with my participating left hand and hit the number of my husband who was gone for what was meant to be a few hours. I told him something was wrong, and surprisingly calmly, told him to come home. Assuming I was being dramatic but realizing I sounded genuinely concerned, he was home in minutes, finding me half laying on the couch.
I explained I couldn’t feel half my body. It wasn’t asleep. I wasn’t in pain. Half my body felt like deadweight attached at the spine. Something was wrong.
Somehow, he lifted me up, carried all 112 pounds of me to his truck and buckled me in. We went straight to the emergency room. A few medical staff, and a couple of tests later, it was determined my brain had been bleeding. It was a stroke.
Hearing as much at 39 years old didn’t make sense, yet, I felt surprisingly calm, and listened as the dude in a white coat explained what may have happened, and what was going to happen next. One helicopter ride to a hospital in Jacksonville, and an array of tests, a seizure and more than forever days late r- well, 12 but who’s counting — and I was sent on my less-than-merry way home.
I had assumed I would be sent to a rehabilitation facility. I was stunned to learn that was not happening. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t feel, much less use my right arm, my right-side fingers, right-side toes or leg. My brain worked fine and it was terrified.
Fast forward to now, and I am using my right arm, ankles, knees and toes and the leg is getting there more quickly than anyone thought possible. I am walking with a cane and am what my husband calls “scarily mobile.”
I didn’t do this out of sheer gumption and willpower. The progress is thanks to the dedicated team at Advanced Rehabilitation. Several times a week I have been visiting my newfound gang of helping hands. They have held my now-functioning right hand through the rehab process.
Walking, still mostly with a cane at this point, has become almost a normal activity. I can write again with my right hand. It was nearly impossible to clip and unclip clothes pins when I started. Now the exercise has become rote. Treadmills have never felt so sweet as they now do, when I can report back to my husband I walked steadily for 10 minutes at a normal pace. Physical trainer, Steve, keeps me in line like a big brother. He lets me know when my foot wasn’t straight enough and that an extra minute may be added. Trainers David and Rachel are just as encouraging and detail-oriented. It’s been a pleasure learning personal details about each trainer as the entire staff operates like one big family. Every session feels like walking in to a workout with cheerleaders, all there for my personal benefit.
If the trainers and office staff didn’t all wear uniforms, I would think I was walking into a friend’s living room. Knowing I have, or had, little control over my own body is admittedly terrifying and frustrating. Will I be able to get back to normal life, holding a pen, opening jars, walking alone to, well, anywhere? Will I ever be able to get back to a normal routine, showering, putting on my own makeup, dressing myself, walking through a grocery store to pick up a bag of grapes and place it in a cart? All alone?
The answers are, simply, yes. And I know that because the experts at Advanced Rehab have assured me of as much. They, in my very first visit, cast aside any sense of doubt of recovery. They as a team instantly, and seemingly instinctively, shook off any fears and concerns I had about my future. Through their diligence, expert care, and experience, I am recovering more quickly than anyone expected.
When I walk into Advanced Rehap, I do so now on my feet, not being pushed in a wheelchair like my first few visits. Everything seemed overwhelming at first. Today I am overwhelmed by the love, positive energy and enthusiasm I feel when I start a session. And when I leave after, I admit I’m excited to go back, hoping to get a new dry joke from Steve, a dash of David’s positive vibe, and Rachel’s always sunny disposition.