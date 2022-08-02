Growing up, Jocelyn Francesconi was always drawn to writing. In fact, she had originally planned to pursue a career in journalism. That changed however when she took a human anatomy class in high school.
“I discovered I liked it much more than writing,” she recalled.
It set the West Virginia native on a path to becoming a physical therapist. But she didn’t officially start her journey until her sophomore year of college.
“I didn’t quite know exactly what I wanted to do until I started shadowing at a rehab hospital in my college town. I realized that I loved watching the PTs there. Then, I decided to pursue this,” Francesconi explained.
Becoming a physical therapist turned out to be an excellent decision. She enrolled in a hybrid form of physical therapy school at the University of St. Augustine which allowed her to gain invaluable hands-on experience while earning her doctorate degree.
While in school, she joined Advance Rehabilitation clinic in Kingsland as physical therapy aide.
“Once I graduated and got my license, I heard that the SSI clinic was hiring. I already knew the team from helping out here as an aide, so I decided to apply and the rest if history,” Francesconi said.
What she discovered there was a knowledgeable and supportive staff. She knows that if she ever has questions, there are plenty of colleagues she can turn to for help.
“If I need help with something, I know someone is going to have my back and I will have theirs. Being a newer grad, I like working alongside a lot of knowledgeable therapists that can teach me more things that I may never have thought of before. Plus, it’s easy when you like all of your co-workers and they’re all wonderful people,” she said.
Francesconi focused on providing general therapy which has allowed her to help treat a variety of ailments. That includes post-operative patients recovering from various surgeries, rotator cuff pathologies, meniscus tears, osteoarthritis in various parts of the body, neck and low back pain, as well as balance issues.
“I see a lot of medically complex patients, as well,” she adds. “I don’t have any specializations right now and that’s mostly because I like aspects of everything and I can’t decide. I will say that I have special interest in heavy neuro-populations (stroke, SCI, TBI) and am currently trying to pursue TMJ courses so I can help treat that population.”
Her work as a generalist has kept her plenty busy. On any given day, she sees anywhere from 10 to 12 patients.
Some of those may be new patient evaluations, while others are established patients with a set treatment plan.
Those often include stretching, strengthening, balance work, gait training and manual therapy.
Regardless of their condition or their course of treatment, the most important step for Francesconi is building a solid connection.
“If you can relate well to a patient and build trust with them, that makes your job so much easier. The people that come here are in pain and oftentimes scared of someone touching them, let alone making them move and exercise,” she said.
“Making a real connection with them and letting them see your knowledge and confidence really helps. I also teach patients a lot. So many people don’t know how their body works and I enjoy teaching them their own anatomy and physiology.”
It has also proved an incredibly rewarding career for Francesconi.
Being able to witness her patients’ transformation offers a satisfaction like nothing else.
“My favorite thing is having someone come in after a surgery and they can barely walk, on crutches or walker, and a few months later, they end up walking out of here with more confidence in themselves,” she said.