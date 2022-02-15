Elizabeth Daniel has a gentle, comforting charm that naturally puts people at ease. It’s a trait that’s come in handy over her decades in women’s health.
She has worked as a physical therapist for 42 years, but has devoted the past 12 years to focusing primarily on feminine issues while working at Advance Rehabilitation in Brunswick. Those are typically linked to incontinence or pelvic floor problems.
“I specialize in what is called Women’s Health Physical Therapy. That, of course, means I treat mostly women, though I do see some men for incontinence problems. One in three women will develop some form of pelvic floor dysfunction,” she said.
Considering the topic, Daniel has a unique understanding of how to help patients address concerns that often cause embarrassment. But Daniel says it doesn’t take long before her patients relax.
“It’s the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. One thing I always tell my patients is that we’re just working on training muscles like anywhere else in the body. It’s really no different,” she said. “But, for most people, by the time they get to me, they’re really frustrated and are ready to do something.”
Many patients also experience intense pain. Daniel says it’s not uncommon for patients to have muscle spasms which can prove debilitating.
“There can be a lot of pain, so I teach patients how to relax their muscles. A lot of people are familiar with Kegel exercises but not many people really know how to do them,” she said.
There are a variety of conditions that bring patients to her door. First is incontinence that comes with aging or from issues surrounding childbirth.
“There are a lot of reasons women have these issues. What’s interesting about the incontinence is that it’s the number one reason that people are admitted to nursing homes,” she said.
“And a lot of people just assume that’s what happens when you get older. But that’s not true. Incontinence is not something that you have to live with ... it’s not ‘normal.’ You can strengthen your pelvic floor and resolve the problem.”
Other issues that arise from pelvic floor muscles being too tight or too weak is constipation or pain from spasms.
“Sometimes you need to do the strengthening work. Other times you need to learn how to relax the muscles. That is a parasympathetic response, relaxing the muscles,” she said. “But I have a lot of posters and models to show patients what we’re doing.
Daniel is always eager to share her vast knowledge of women’s health. That’s why she’s been so grateful to sign on at Advance Rehabilitation, merging her own physical therapy business with the company several years ago.
“I owned my own business for 19 years then we merged with Advance. I’ve been here for eight years,” she said.
During that time, Daniel has found a group of kindred spirits. All of the therapists there are equally committed to providing the best care possible.
“It’s a great team. My staff came together with Advance to create the best of both worlds. Everybody really and truly cares about their patients. We just want them to get better. Many of us share patients so we communicate effectively which really helps,” she said. “I love the team approach. We’re like a big family here.”