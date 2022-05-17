Jessica Redding has always embraced an active lifestyle. Growing up in Columbus, she enjoyed working out, as well as other activities that challenged her physically.
Following high school, Redding continued to pursue this interest through education, earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Columbus State University. It’s at this point that she started thinking about a career in physical therapy.
“I wish I had an interesting story about a sports-related injury that got me interested in physical therapy, but I don’t. I’ve always enjoyed working out, and I felt like physical therapy would allow me to help others stay active and be able to participate in the activities they enjoy,” she said.
“So, shortly after graduating from Columbus State, I decided to go a step further and pursue a career as a physical therapist assistant from Darton College and it’s been the best decision.”
Redding finished her training as a physical therapy assistant and relocated to Brunswick with her family in early 2019. That’s how she joined the staff of Advance Rehabilitation on St. Simons Island.
“I reached out to Advance Rehab and thankfully they were looking for a PTA to join the team,” she said.
“Advance Rehab has such a great reputation in this area as being a top-notch PT facility. It truly feels like a family here. And the fact that patients are excited to come here for PT, even coming back to us for different issues and referring us to friends/family, is the icing on the cake.”
Every day, Redding and her colleagues are able to truly make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. She has treasured building relationships as they work to bounce back from surgeries or injuries.
“We are spending one-on-one time with patients two to three times a week, there’s a level of trust that is built. Also, helping patients recover from an injury or surgery to their normal, or better than normal, makes it all worthwhile,” she said.
And that’s precisely why Redding wanted to expand her knowledge base. She recently completed training to offer LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) Big to Parkinson’s patients. The therapy evolved from a speech language technique but has been adapted to aid those with movement issues due to the disease.
“LSVT Big is a custom program that trains patients with Parkinson’s to use their body more normally. People living with Parkinson’s often move smaller and slower without even realizing it. So, this program teaches them how and when to apply extra effort to produce bigger movements, more like the movements of people around them. Because LSVT Big is customized to each patient’s specific needs and goals, it can be beneficial at any stage or severity of their condition,” she said.
Redding is thrilled to be able to offer the treatment at Advanced Rehabilitation and knows it will prove invaluable to so many suffering from Parkinson’s in the community.
“I read a statistic that there are about 8 million people worldwide living with Parkinson’s disease, and this number is expected to double by 2040. That’s really startling if you think about it. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but these patients can get better with the right program. I love the opportunity to provide LSVT Big for these patients right here locally, instead of them feeling like maybe they need to seek treatment in a bigger city,” she said.