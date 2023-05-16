A life devoid of passions is a life not fully lived. That’s true whether one loves hitting the links or the tennis court. It’s also true for the avid gardener or the active grandparent.
But injuries or pain steal those joys all too often. And that’s something that Dan Allcott won’t stand for.
The doctor of physical therapy has made it his mission to get his client back to doing what matters most to them. It was the reason he founded Continuum Physiotherapy and Wellness. His new venture, which operates within Live Oak Fitness on St. Simons Island, allows client access to top-tier care in a one-on-one environment.
“The folks at Live Oak have been very generous to let me use space. Every room has different equipment but they all have massage tables. They all have weights, cardio equipment and bands, so I have everything I need,” he said, seated in one of the rooms.
“What we do always depends on what the client needs. For some, that’s stretching and manual manipulation. For others, it’s a legitimate workout. I have one client who is trying to get back to doing triathlons after a surgery. It’s all about their goals.”
Allcott has been working in physical therapy locally for more than a decade. That experience has allowed him to understand what clients need and the modalities to get them there. It’s also helped him realize the business model that best supports that progress.
Continuum Physiotherapy and Wellness operates outside the constrictive realm of insurance, which allows him much more latitude when it comes to treating his clients.
“This allows me to do whatever the client and I think is best, for however long we need to do it. So many times the insurance companies will only pay for a certain type of treatment or for a certain number of visits.” he said.
“Stepping outside the insurance model allows me to spend more time with the clients. And that’s one-on-one time for the entire session. I’m not juggling multiple clients at once. I’ve been doing this for 12 or 13 years now, and I know that the quality of time I spend with them makes a real difference in how quickly they improve.”
With this freedom, Allcott and his clients forge their own paths. Clients are also able to personally invest in their treatments which makes a major difference in their results.
“I think they have a different mindset. They are more motivated because they are a part of the process,” he said. “People’s time and health are their most valuable assets. They’re willing to invest in it and they are getting more out of it.”
In addition to traditional physical therapy, Allcott is also certified in dry needling, a procedure that uses acupuncture-style needles to stimulate muscles, relieving pain and tightness.
“That’s one of my specialities. You go deep into the muscle to treat the trigger points. Sometimes we use that in combination with electrical stimulation to get the muscles firing. I also use a lot of cupping along with the traditional physical therapy,” he said.
And the results he sees are truly remarkable. Part of that comes from the relationships Allcott builds with his clients, encouraging them not only to reach but exceed their initial goals.
“I had one client, a woman, with knee pain, and I asked her what her goal was. And she basically just said to be able to walk without it hurting. But I knew that she was once a runner, so I suggested she dream a little bigger with her goals” he said.
“It was something that she didn’t even think would be possible. Over time though, we’ve gotten her back to it. She’s not 100% yet, but she is so much better than where she imagined she could be.”
Allcott’s flexible business model also affords him the opportunity to meet clients on their home turf, so to speak.
“I intentionally see a low volume of clients which makes scheduling easier. That also means I can call you. I can text you. I can meet you on the beach if something hurts when you’re running on the sand. I can meet you on the tennis courts to see how your body is moving at the end of the match,” he said. “I can even go for a run with you and watch how you’re moving. That’s just not something that’s possible in a traditional physical therapy setting.”
It’s all part of his mission to go beyond “good enough.” Instead, Allcott aims high and challenges his clients to do the same.
“I want to see how good people can get,” he said.
And it’s not simply about recovery. Continuum Physiotherapy and Wellness focuses on preventative care, wellness and boosting performance.
“That can be shaving time off your runs, improving your golf swing or pickle ball game … or it can be playing with your grandchildren. It’s all about what the client wants,” he said.
Allcott thrives on walking with his clients on their individual journeys. Seeing them reach their goals is the more rewarding part of his career.
“The joy of doing the job isn’t necessarily in the process, though I enjoy doing it, but what I really enjoy is seeing the pure joy on someone’s face when they achieve something they never thought possible” he said.