050923_adv2
Buy Now

University of Georgia alum David Stahler stands near an exercise bicycle (and UGA gear) at Advance Rehabilitation in Brunswick. Stahler recently received certification in dry needling to help his patients alleviate pain and muscle tightness.

 Lindsey Adkison

David Stahler’s first brush with physical therapy was a personal one. As a youngster playing high school baseball, an injury brought him to treatment.

And while it was certainly no picnic, it did have a silver lining.

More from this section