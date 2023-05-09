David Stahler’s first brush with physical therapy was a personal one. As a youngster playing high school baseball, an injury brought him to treatment.
David Stahler’s first brush with physical therapy was a personal one. As a youngster playing high school baseball, an injury brought him to treatment.
And while it was certainly no picnic, it did have a silver lining.
“That first introduction plus a lot of looking into the field myself is what pushed me toward being a physical therapist,” he said.
After graduating, the Augusta native attended college at the University of Georgia where he majored in exercise and sport science. From there, he mapped out a path to become a therapist himself.
“I proceeded to use this education to continue on at Augusta University to receive my doctorate in physical therapy from Augusta University,” he said.
Once he finished his program, Stahler started looking for clinics to join. That led him to the coast, where he interviewed with Advance Rehabilitation in Brunswick.
“I moved down to Brunswick after passing my board exam, and after interviewing with different companies in the area Advance Rehab felt like the best fit,” he said. “The therapists and workers at Advance Rehab all have great attitudes and clearly care about their patients and each other. It is a great working environment and a great place to receive therapy services.”
Advance Rehabilitation will soon have a new home in Brunswick at 665 Scranton Road, Suite 3. They will move to this location and begin offering services there May 15. The practice also has a sister facility at 212 Retreat Village on St. Simons Island.
There, the knowledgeable staff caters to a variety of injuries and ailments. They also offer programs for preventative care.
Many of the therapists have specializations. Some of those include working with golfers, student athletes, stroke victims, women’s health issues or those with vertigo. For Stahler, he chose to focus on dry needling.
“Recently, I completed my training in integrated Manual Orthopaedic Physical Therapy with emphasis on Dry Needling For Common Myofascial Pain and Dysfunction. This allows me to perform dry needling on appropriate patients,” he explained.
“Dry needling is a modality used in physical therapy for trigger point release. The needles are monofilament needles which is similar to needles used for acupuncture treatment.”
The procedure is virtually painless and allows for the release of knots located within muscle bellies that cause pain or tightness to the surrounding areas.
“Dry needling helps to release these trigger points which can improve pain symptoms and tightness within a specific muscle,” he said.
While Stahler stays busy with his patients at the clinic, in his off time, he enjoys following sports. As a former baseball player he enjoys watching the Braves along with a variety of other teams.
“I am a big fan of sports. I follow the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves, and Atlanta Falcons primarily; however, I do follow sports such as hockey,” he said. “I also love to work out and lift weights along with playing disc golf and playing with my dog.”
