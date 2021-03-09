As a Golden Isles native, Jacqueline Newberry has always been called to help her friends and natives. It’s what motivated her to pursue a career in physical therapy and she’s been offering the community compassionate care at Advance Rehabilitation on St. Simons Island.
But recently, she opted to add a much-needed skill to her therapy techniques — she became certified to treat lymphedema. The condition that causes chronic swelling can stem from a number of sources, she says.
“Lymphedema is chronic swelling caused by a build-up of fluid that occurs when the lymphatic system is either faulty or damaged,” Newberry said.
“The most common causes of lymphatic dysfunction is lymph node removal from cancer treatment; injuries to the Lymphatic vessels due to trauma or infection; venous insufficiency, causing overload of lymphatic vessels or congenital malformation of lymphatics.”
Newberry has treated a number of cancer patients and through these relationships she discovered the issues surrounding lymphedema.
“There are limited avenues to seek treatment or education on how to manage the condition,” she said.
“The need for Lymphedema therapy and knowing I can help a community of people who need it sparked my interest which led me to pursing my (certified lymphedema therapist) license in October of 2020.”
When patients seek treatment, they often have swelling in part of, or all of their arms or legs, even in the fingers and toes. It causes heaviness, tightness, discomfort and can lead to reoccurring infections. Harding of the skin, known as fibrosis, is another common symptom.
“Left untreated, lymphedema will worsen over time and cause severe swelling and permanent changes to the tissues under the skin such as thickening and scarring,” she said.
“In addition to specific lymphedema therapy, I also look at any range of motion and strength deficits in the joint/body part that is affected. A specific exercise regime is prescribed to allow each patient to return to his or her functional and daily activities.”
Newberry says treatment can help manage this lifelong condition.
“Complete decongestive therapy is the key. The four components consist of Manual lymph drainage, compression therapy, exercise and skin care,” she said.
“Manual lymph drainage consists of manual techniques by a trained therapist. This helps to re route the lymph fluid of the lymphatic system from the damaged areas to healthy regional lymph nodes.”
For Newberry, being able to provide relief to these patients is incredibly rewarding. She is grateful to be able to help those who have already faced many medical challenges in their lives.
“Most of my patients have been through a series of medical issues which has led to their lymphedema (cancer, venous insufficiencies, hereditary issues, etc),” she said.
“It is very fulfilling to be able to form a bond with my patients, talk with them about their limitations, and help them along the path of recovery in order to make their life easier, less painful and more functional.”