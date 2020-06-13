This has been the hardest three-month stretch we have ever lived through. We are in the midst of a health pandemic and a cultural pandemic. So much has happened, and it feels as if so much has changed. We have been shaken up by shut downs, shelter-in-place orders, financial burdens, and racial tensions. As the nation came to know the name Ahmaud, our community has even been a part of the spotlight nationally in issues of racism, racial bias and prejudice. These have been deeply emotional issues, and are not always easy conversations. People get very heated and opinionated quickly, and at times we have a hard time listening to one another. In this season, I have numerous thoughts. What is God saying to us collectively? What are the words we need from heaven?
• One main word throughout this season has been our need and dependence upon the Lord. Overnight, we were sent to our “rooms” so to speak as we realized we are not in control. Our concerts and sports events were cancelled. Our economy seemed very fragile. People were fearful for their health and fearful for their future. We have been humbled. In the midst of so much change, there is only One who never changers. We are told that Jesus Christ is “the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). I sense the Lord has let us be shaken so we will more firmly hold on to the one who is never shaken. He is truly the only one we can always count on, as everything else can be stripped away.
• We cannot survive spiritually off of Sunday morning only. For too many Christians, they will read a little “Jesus Calling” devotion for three minutes and go to church on Sundays. That type of casual faith does not prepare you for seasons of deep trial and testing. We truly need to know the Lord. I kept feeling the need to help people experience the presence of the Lord in their homes during this season. Our homes were to become the house of prayer and the place of worship. We will always need to connect and gather together as believers in worship; however, we cannot look to that alone. We must cultivate our intimacy and love for Jesus in a personal way. It seemed as if God sent us home to get our attention so we would give him our attention, and learn how to really pray.
• The Lord definitely seems to be highlighting the issues of racism and racial bias in this season. As believers, we must realized these are not just cultural issues, but they are actually biblical issues. We believe that God has created all of humanity in “image of God.” Every human is an image bearer. Though we are all damaged by the effect of sin, we must call to and remember the dignity and value of all. Racism, racial bias and prejudice is more than a skin problem, it is a sin problem. It negates and strips the value and dignity of another due to the color of their skin or socio-economic reasons. The enemy will always find ways to divide us. The Lord wants to humble us before Him and one another, and remember that all people are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights. We must denounce racism and bigoty in the name of Jesus, and work for greater justice for all. Injustice in any form should bother us as Christians.
• God’s people must not add to cancerous divide of hate, blame, shame and polarization that is continuing to split us. The truth is that we do believe some things deeply as Christians that not all will embrace. We definitely see biblical values being attacked and belittled in greater fashion. The call of Christ is not to become angry and judgmental. The call of Christ is to walk in love, grace, and boldness as we lift high the name of Jesus. We are called to pray for our enemies, bless those who curse, and forgive those who hurt us. We are not called to stand on our soap boxes and shout into our echo chambers. We are not called to blast everyone on social media who disagrees. We are called to represent Jesus always, in everything, especially when it is hard and people may not want to hear what we have to say. Do any of these points resonate to you? These are just a few things I hear the Lord speaking to us in this season. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.