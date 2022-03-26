“Scapegoat,” this is often the label given to a person who seemingly unfairly takes the blame for everybody. Synonyms for scapegoat are “whipping boy,” “substitute,” “dupe” and “sacrifice.” Nobody wants to become the scapegoat but we all love to find a scapegoat to place the blame on when things go wrong. The scapegoat is the one who catches the blame for the mistakes of another or for the collective group.
I can still remember how Bill Buckner of the Boston Red Sox let a ground ball escape through his legs while playing first base in the World Series. His error proved costly and he was widely blamed for Boston losing to the Mets in the Series right when they were on the verge of winning. Steven Bartman, the Cubs fan in left field who inadvertently prevented Cubs outfielder Moises Alou from catching a foul ball during a pivotal moment in the playoffs of October 2004, will forever be branded as a scapegoat in Chicago. The history of sports and politics are lined with such unforgettable figures that catch the brunt of blame and shame at everyone else’s expense.
You may not know it, but the term scapegoat actually derives from the Old Testament (see Leviticus 16). The Day of Atonement (also known as Yom Kippur) is still a very holy day to the Jewish people. Historically, it was a very special day in Israel when atonement was made for all the sins of the people, and they knew that God had graciously forgiven them. On this day, the high priest over Israel would take a bull and sacrifice it as a sin offering for himself. This showed that an innocent third party had received the punishment for the sins of the guilty party. Next, the high priest took two goats. One goat was to be given as a sacrifice to the Lord for the sins of all the people, and the other goat was to become the scapegoat.
After sacrificing the first goat, the priest would go into the tabernacle before the Ark of the Covenant and sprinkle blood on the cover. This was to atone for and bring forgiveness to the people of Israel. The people were not allowed to go in and see the blood on the cover of the ark however, so God gave them another picture of forgiveness through the scapegoat.
After sacrificing the first goat, the priest then took the scapegoat and stood before all the people. He was to lay both of his hands on the goat’s head and confess all the sin and wickedness of the people of Israel. He would begin to list and name their sins: idolatry, rebellion, greed, pride, lust, jealousy, etc. As the sins of the people were confessed, God made a provision for all of the sins to be placed upon the goat’s head. You can imagine that was one guilty goat when the high priest was finished.
After all of the sins were confessed and placed upon the goat’s head, the scapegoat was then led out of city. It was a sign that God was removing the people’s sins from their presence. The goat would be marched out of town until it completely faded away somewhere on the horizon — gone, vanished, removed, out of sight. This was a visible picture of what God did with their sin as it was confessed and placed upon the scapegoat. The scapegoat took their blame and shame and then was made to leave town taking all of their sin with it.
The scapegoat, however, was a mere object lesson of what Jesus would do for us on the cross. Jesus Christ is the ultimate scapegoat who takes our sin and our blame. No animal could fully and truly take our sins away, but Jesus could. Through the cross, he took our sins upon himself. God now asks that we turn to Christ in faith as our scapegoat. And as you confess your sin and place it upon Jesus, He, like the scapegoat, will take your sin away. I encourage you to confess your sin to Christ. Imagine yourself placing it upon Him. And as you trust Him with your forgiveness, imagine that he completely takes away your sin from your presence.
Like the scapegoat fading on the horizon, Jesus can truly take your sin away. Going, going, gone! You can be completely forgiven in the name of Jesus Christ. Now there is a real scapegoat for you. And that’s the Word.