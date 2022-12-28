For, Brian Henderson, sommelier for JP’s Wine and Spirits on U.S. 17, it’s easy to get carried away talking about different types of wines and the process of making them.
“I get caught up in all the nerd stuff, as a sommelier,” Henderson said, standing among rows of Champagnes, reds, whites and roses.
He’s a big fan of Champagne — a New Year’s Eve staple — but it’s a tough market for it right now. Because the Champagne houses — so named because they’re located in the Champagne region of France — can’t produce much more than they already are. Land is finite, and production innovations have not kept up with demand.
That isn’t helped by supply chain issues birthed by the COVID-19 pandemic, making glass and sometimes even cork hard to come by.
There’s a huge variation in champagnes, so it really depends on what you want out of it.
“Doesn’t have the big clout of Veuve Clicquot, which at $76 we can’t keep on the shelf,” he said, indicating an empty section of shelving with a sign reading “Veuve Clicquot and “2 per customer, please.”
Veuve Clicquot is a favorite of Henderson’s not just for the taste, but the story behind it. The brand is named for Madame Clicquot, who took over the business in the early 1800s after her husband passed away — “veuve” is the French word for widow. Facing substantial societal opposition to a woman running a company, Clicquot not only proved to be a good businesswoman but also revolutionized winemaking by inventing several new pieces of equipment, techniques and wines.
“She was the female Dom Pérignon,” Henderson said. “She came up with ways of making wine we still use today.”
As much as he loves the consistently high quality of a name brand like Veuve Clicquot, Henderson enjoys picking up new brands, especially at lower price points than the big names. That’s where some less expensive, but still very high-quality, champagnes like Bernard Longclas come in at a price of $38.49.
“We’re not just stuck with the Nike of the wine world, try something like this from a smaller farmer,” Henderson said.
You might even try stepping away from the labels reading “Champagne.” If you’re selling champagne in the European Union, the product has to come from the Champagne region, otherwise, it must be branded as sparkling wine. That means some sparkling wines are Champagne in everything but name, like crémant.
By expanding your horizons, Henderson says “you can find a product of equal quality and similar or less price.” One brand he recommended is Crémant de Bourgogne, priced between $19 and $24 depending on the product.
If you’re interested in buying American, Henderson said many winemakers have brought their operations stateside — mainly to the West Coast — as winegrowing land becomes scarce in Europe.
“Real estate is cheaper in California,” Henderson said.
Mumm Napa Valley is one French expatriated wine house located in the Golden State. At around $50 a bottle, Mumm’s American product is well worth the budget cost, Henderson said.
California even boasts some homegrown vintners making sparkling wine that can stand up to the best French Champagnes, Henderson said. Founded 35 years ago in the Carneros region of the Napa Valley, Domaine Carneros is a well-established and respected name in the industry he said. It’s a particularly flavorful variety, Henderson said, at a reasonable price point of $34.89.
Not all that comes from California is gold, however. Be on the lookout for anything that says “California Champagne” on the shelves. While some of it is palatable, Henderson said most is not worth the budget cost of $15 and under. Rather than using traditional methods, most “California Champagne” brands use inexpensive processes and carbonate their wines like soda, rather than allowing the natural processes within the drink itself to provide the bubbles.
“It’s affordable but very marginal,” Henderson said.
It skirts the Champagne naming rules by selling only outside of the EU, he explained.
Gruet, based in New Mexico, is another good American brand by a displaced French winemaker.
“They make good juice for the money,” Henderson said.
Outside France and the U.S., in Spain, vintners make another type of sparkling wine called cava. It’s typically cheaper than Champagne, with many good brands landing in the $15 to $16 range, owing to the fact that it’s made with processes closer to prosecco. Despite that, its flavor profile is very close to that of Champagne.
Once you’ve picked out a bottle of good champagne, sparkling wine, cava or prosecco, the next step is to decide how to imbibe. Drinking it straight is fine, but Henderson had some ideas on how to mix it up, so to speak.
Something he heard about and is excited to try is called black velvet. It’s just some bubbly mixed with and a dark and heavy stout, like Guinness. If you want to try something a little classier, however, he had a good recommendation.
French 75
1 oz. gin
½ oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ oz. simple syrup
3 oz. champaign
Directions: Add gin, lemon juice and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist.