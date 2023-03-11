I keep coming across a phrase: “The time is now.” I have seen it quoted by others, and I have had this same sense in my own heart from the Lord. Many leaders are sensing that this is a divine season for God’s work of renewal and revival in our country. Does that sound radical to you? Does it sound cliché’? Or does is it resonate with your heart as well?

In early February, Asbury University experienced a spiritual outpouring as a Wednesday morning chapel service turned into a non-stop continual worship and praying meeting for over two weeks with potentially more than 100,000 people coming to visit the small little town of Wilmore, Ky., hoping to spend a few moments in Hughes Auditorium where the outpouring had begun and continued.

