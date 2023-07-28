Music brings people together. Nowhere is this clearer than at The Studio in Darien.
Elise Miller, owner of The Studio, has been hosting jazz nights at her venue for just over a year now.
“It’s just been an amazing thing,” Miller says. “People with all sorts of backgrounds come out to listen.”
It all started when Tony Whedon, Trombone Tony, started doing jam sessions in the company of bassist Phil Morrison and pianist Joe Watts.
“(Miller) was a friend of ours, and she suggested doing gigs at her studio,” Whedon says. “And people really got interested... Even in the beginning, we had a full house.”
It quickly became clear that Miller’s studio was just the right place for Whedon’s gigs. He spent 40 years in Vermont before coming down to Darien, influenced by a student of his from Sapelo Island. He and his wife fell in love with the area, he says, and he soon found a place to reside in Darien.
Now, he’s selling his house in Vermont and settling permanently in Darien, where he plans to continue doing gigs with Morrison and Watts.
“I’m retired — and instead of buying a boat, I bought a band,” he jokes.
Like Whedon, Morrison, leading man of Phil Morrison Trio, is well-traveled. He’s performed around the world and made a name for himself in the Golden Isles. But, he says, there’s something special about jazz nights at The Studio that he doesn’t always find in other places.
“It’s very informal and congenial... very friendly,” he says. “People bring their own food and wine, for people who drink.”
On scheduled jazz nights, which normally fall on Thursdays, attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks to Miller’s studio. The band gets involved too. Whedon’s known to bring his famous eggplant parmesan.
“I mean, how many gigs do you have where there’s a potluck happening around you?” Morrison says.
Because The Studio is a relatively small space with limited seating, guests are also encouraged to bring their own chairs.
“A lot of people have to stand,” Whedon says.
As the owner of the venue, Miller says it’s been amazing to watch grow. When it isn’t buzzing with jazz, The Studio holds fitness, yoga and art classes for children and adults.
“When I first opened, I didn’t get many people coming in. Maybe a handful of friends and family. But that first (jazz) night, I literally cried,” she says, laughing. “It really brought the community together.”
Their shows don’t just bring in a big crowd, but a diverse one too. Morrison says the music attracts people of all kinds.
“It’s refreshing to see, in a small southern city,” he says.
It’s especially rare to see in downtown Darien, Miller adds.
“You don’t tend to see a big mix of people... It’s very separated,” she says, though you wouldn’t know it from the crowds at their shows, consisting of people of different races, backgrounds and ages, with some patrons hailing from Atlanta and New York — all of them drawn in by performances of original music.
Like music in general, jazz is a uniting force, Whedon says.
Mixing European and African musical techniques, jazz originated in the heart of New Orleans, existing today as a uniquely American piece of cultural history.
“It’s a celebration of an African American art form,” he says. “It enables people to feel for each other. That’s what really matters.”
The Studio is located at 111 Walton St., Darien. A monthly calendar of offerings is available for viewing on their website, darienstudio.com. The calendar is loose and subject to changes. Jazz nights are currently slated to take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays once a month in August. They are free to attend, but $10 donations are encouraged. For more information about future jazz nights, contact The Studio at 912-437-5979.