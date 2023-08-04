Everyone has a story. Or many stories. Every person, uniquely, owns a piece of history.

A cherished friend of mine was a helicopter pilot during Vietnam. Twice, his helicopter was shot down in the midst of battles. As it is recorded, that was a horrendously uncivilized war. I have never known anyone who fought in those jungles, who was not scarred mildly or severely.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of There’s A Better Day A-Comin’. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her weekly newsletter.

