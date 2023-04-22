I miss having kids around my house. Amber and I have been empty-nesters for five years now. They come home in short spurts, and that is always fun to have them in the house again for a bit — and it is nice to see them go also. So what I really want now is a grandchild!
Thinking about kids in my home though reminds me of when my three children — Eli, Jonathan, and Hannah — were pretty young. I can remember stopping by the local Friendly Express at the request of one of them to buy some candy. We would get back in the car and then the following scenario would often play out. I would reach my hand back over the seat while driving down the road and ask them to please give a few of their Skittles (or whatever candy I had purchased). They would be in the back seat munching down on their sweets, and then act offended that I was asking them for a little bit of the candy that I had purchased. Who paid for it? I DID! They were kids. They didn’t have any money. They were flat broke. I was the one who supplied the funds to buy the goods.
As I continued to hold my hand back over the seat and glance at them, I would often hear the word “NO” declared back at me with great defiance and indignation. They would be clutching their candy bags for dear life as if I was a thief who going to steal from them. If I am honest, it would kind of “fly all over me.” Now please read these following thoughts as being filled with subtle truth but lots of light-heartedness.
First, who bought the skittles? Me! I paid for those skittles with my money out my wallet. If it weren’t for me, there wouldn’t even be any skittles for the kids to enjoy. Secondly, if I wanted, I could have pulled the car over and snatched those skittles right back. I could have climbed over that back seat and swiped that candy so fast that it would have made their heads spin. Third, what those kids didn’t know is that I had enough money to buy them more Skittles than they have ever dreamed of. They could have literally had a “Skittle-fest” for the rest of their lives if I so chose to bless them.
You may think I have lost a few of my marbles by now, but I bet some of you out there have had very similar experiences. I had to train my kids over time so that when I bought them Skittles, they would gladly share a few with me. It was only right that they would share with me when I had driven them to the store and also purchased them.
What does this have to do with God? Some people treat their money and finances like children treat their Skittles. When it comes to giving to the Lord, they clutch their wallets and checkbooks tight and say, “No!”
You know what though? The person of faith realizes that everything we have comes from God and belongs to God. I work hard for a living, but I realize that every paycheck I receive is part of God’s provision in my life.
I also realize that just as God has provided, he could also withhold his blessing. If He wanted, God could take away everything I have and cause me to go broke. Now I don’t believe that this is truly God’s desire, but there is a healthy respect I have for God. Lastly, I know that God can bless me far more than I ever imagined in my finances. I am not saying that God wants to make all of us rich, but I believe He wants us to know His blessing and provision in this area. And when we sow (give) generously into God’s purposes, He promises that we will reap generously as well, for the Lord loves cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 8:6).
I have this picture of God looking to his people and saying, “Would you please give me a few of your Skittles.” And many of his people clutch their money tight with indignation that God would dare try to get a hold of their Skittles, uh, I mean money. Perhaps they reluctantly give a little bit.
Imagine God saying, “Hey, where do you think those Skittles came from. I am your Provider! And don’t forget I could take those Skittles away from you. What I really want you to learn though is that I desire to bless you. I could provide you with so many Skittles you wouldn’t know what to do. So trust me. Return to me some of those Skittles I have put in your hands. And I promise that I will make sure you continue to have enough Skittles in the future.” And that’s the Word.