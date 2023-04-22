I miss having kids around my house. Amber and I have been empty-nesters for five years now. They come home in short spurts, and that is always fun to have them in the house again for a bit — and it is nice to see them go also. So what I really want now is a grandchild!

Thinking about kids in my home though reminds me of when my three children — Eli, Jonathan, and Hannah — were pretty young. I can remember stopping by the local Friendly Express at the request of one of them to buy some candy. We would get back in the car and then the following scenario would often play out. I would reach my hand back over the seat while driving down the road and ask them to please give a few of their Skittles (or whatever candy I had purchased). They would be in the back seat munching down on their sweets, and then act offended that I was asking them for a little bit of the candy that I had purchased. Who paid for it? I DID! They were kids. They didn’t have any money. They were flat broke. I was the one who supplied the funds to buy the goods.

