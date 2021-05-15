Have you found the power of talking to God? Yes, prayer is powerful — like a mighty weapon at the disposal of every man and woman who loves God. I once heard prayer described as a guided missile that can be launched from anywhere on the face of the planet at any target, and there is no defense against it. Satan can’t stop your prayers. The enemy would love to keep us from the place of prayer so he can keep us from experiencing God’s power in our lives.
Prayer is about conversation with God in which you seek His face and His hand. One of my new favorite songs is called “Talking to Jesus.” Seeking God’s face is about a relationship with God, while seeking His hand is about seeing results in prayer. There is nothing like a consistent prayer life that will move your faith from the realm of a religion into a true relationship with Christ.
True prayer releases God’s peace in our lives. The apostle Paul said, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). Paul wanted us to know the power of releasing our burdens, emotions, and requests to God. The Lord promises to meet us and release peace over our hearts and minds as we develop a consistent life of prayer and conversation with God. As we pray, we also see the Lord energize our hearts with his Spirit and power. Prayer allows the Spirit to be more fully active in our lives.
Consistent prayer also releases the power of God’s blessing on your life and circumstances. Jesus said, “When you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret will reward you,” (Matthew 6:6). The person who develops a secret life of prayer with Christ is promised reward from the Father. God will release his blessing and favor upon the person who really seeks him wholeheartedly. If you don’t believe that yet, let me share another verse. In Hebrews, it says, “And without faith, it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to Him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Hebrews 11:6). This is just one more verse that talks about God’s reward for the person who is seeking after him. Can you imagine what it would be like to have the reward of the Father in your life? That can be yours. You can have that as you learn to meet with Jesus through prayer in the secret place. As you learn to talk to the Lord, you will discover the blessing of the Lord.
Prayer will also result in God’s power to bring about change. James said, “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective” (James 5:16). Have you ever taken a magnifying glass and used it harness the sun’s power? I remember as a kid burning holes in a leaf with a magnifying glass. You could somehow harness the sun rays and focus them on one little place on the planet, and cause a leaf to burn. Prayer is like that magnifying glass. It allows the believer to harness all the power of Christ and focus His mighty power upon one place, person, or circumstance on the planet. This is the awesome power of prayer that we so often neglect. A consistent life of prayer will set a spiritual fire around you.
Without prayer, you will not fully receive all that God has provided for you. God has set up his Kingdom in a way that we must consistently come to Him in a relationship, seek Him personally, and ask Him to be at work in us and our circumstances. The Lord wants us to continually invite Him into our lives, surrender to Him, and to seek His power. James said, “You do not have because you do not ask God” (James 4:2). I am fully convinced that the Lord has blessings for you and your life that He has chosen to withhold from you until you come to Him in prayer. He is not going to give all that He has for you unless you really connect with Him in a relationship. And that’s the Word.