I love the mountains. They always draw me close to God. I sense His majesty and power as I overlook the beauty and grandeur of an inspiring mountain view. I have been studying mountains and hills in the Bible recently as well. When God, people and mountains all come together in the scripture, you better watch out because some amazing things happen.
In ancient times — as well as in biblical theology — mountains and hills were often perceived as places where deities would speak, where cosmic/spiritual forces did battle and where heaven and earth would meet. Mountains were thought to be places of transcendence, divine inspiration and illumination, and places of spiritual pilgrimage. Mountains and hills have great significance in scripture (mentioned more than 500 times) and most often represent the “the nearness of God” — “the Presence of God.”
The first mountain mentioned in scripture is Mount Ararat, the mountain that Noah’s ark rested upon after the flood waters receded from the earth. This is a powerful story with powerful imagery. We know from Genesis 6 that God was grieved that He had made man because the imaginations of his heart were only evil all the time. After the fall of Adam and Eve in Eden, the sin of humanity continued on a truly destructive downward slide. God’s plan was to begin again with Noah and his family, as Noah was a righteous man of faith and obedience to the Lord.
Eventually God sent the flood as judgment to rid the earth of rebellious humanity. The ark was the only safe place. There was only one door in the side of the ark, representing one way into safety. Genesis 7 tells us “the Lord shut (Noah) in” the ark. God shut the door of mercy saving and separating Noah from judgment. The ark was a picture of God’s mercy and salvation floating on a sea of judgment. The ark serves as a beautiful picture of Jesus. He is the one way into the mercy of God, and all who come to Him find the salvation of God.
After a year in the ark, the waters receded and scripture says, “On the seventeenth day of the seventh month the ark came to rest on the mountains of Ararat.” God names the date — 17th day of the 7th month (Nisan). This is a very significant date throughout scripture. The Jews left Egypt on the day after Passover (14th day of Nisan) and then 3 days later, God parted the Red Sea allowing Israel to pass through safely into freedom and deliverance from Egypt.
The 17th of Nisan was a day of their freedom and deliverance ushering in a new life for the Jews. On the 17th of Nisan, God stopped sending manna from heaven to Israel when they entered the Promised land. It was a new day when they would eat from the bounty of the land. The Jews were delivered from Hamaan’s evil plot in the book of Esther on the 17th of Nisan when Esther went into the King’s presence asking for mercy. Also, the day Jesus rose from the dead was 3 days after the Passover — on 17th of Nisan. Resurrection day!
There is a powerful symbolism that this day represents new life, freedom, and resurrection. As the ark rested on this day, God was offering the promise of a fresh start and new life. Judgment had passed, and Noah was invited to begin again — a resurrection of the earth and creation.
The story also says the ark came “to rest,” not stopped or docked, but rest. It is a word that means to “settle” or “to abide.” It is a word associated with the Sabbath when Israel was invited to cease from their work and rest in the promises of God. As the ark came to rest, the judgment of the flood had passed, and Noah was in the ark resting completely in the mercy and grace of God. Noah did not save himself, but the Lord has shut him into his “ark of salvation.” We are saved not by our good works, but resting and trusting fully in the mercy of God found in Jesus Christ.
From that mountain, Noah emerged with a new hope and second chance to begin again. God blessed him as He had Adam to be fruitful and multiply. God had not given up on humanity despite our sinful rebellion. Noah was invited into new life in the grace of God. And thankfully, so are we. First we must rest in the mercy and grace of our God, so we can emerge into life as recipients of grace with the promises of resurrection. And that’s the Word.