Do you want to make a difference in the lives of other people? If you are a Christ follower, do you want to help lead others closer to Christ also? If so, I want to point you to some thoughts from Jesus found in the 10th chapter of Luke.
In this passage, Jesus sent out 72 of his followers on a mission to spread the good news of Kingdom. In commissioning them, he told them to look for a certain type of person. He told them, “Whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace be to this house!’ And if a son of peace (person of peace) is there, your peace will rest upon him. But if not, it will return to you” (Luke 10:5,6).
Jesus wanted his followers to find “sons of peace,” or “people of peace.” A person of peace is someone who is ready to hear the message of the Kingdom of God and the King Jesus Christ. Jesus told them that when they enter a house with the message of peace, that they should have open eyes to see what God is doing. A person of peace would be someone that God is already working in, so Jesus wanted them to stick with them and not leave. We need to have eyes to identify these people in our lives.
So who is a person of peace? A person of peace can be identified by three things. First of all, they are someone who likes you (and you like them). Secondly, they also welcome you and receive from you. They seem to be willing to listen and take instruction from you. Third, they are willing to serve you or help you.
Does someone like you? Do they listen to you? Are they willing to serve you or help you? It’s not too hard to identify these things, is it?
When you find someone who meets these criteria, you can assume they might be open to hearing your faith story. Jesus didn’t call his disciples to waste their time on someone who was not ready to listen to the message of Christ. He wanted his disciples to find fertile hearts that were open. We can be so distracted at times trying to force open doors that God has not opened that we could actually miss the doors he is actually opening for us.
Hopefully this message is somewhat empowering. So often we can be afraid to share our faith because of rejection. Well, there will be moments of rejection as we seek to follow and serve Christ, but Jesus is telling us to begin by looking for people who seem to have an openness to us. The wise Christ follower realizes that some people may be drawn into their paths because God wants to use him/her to lead them to Christ.
Well what should one share with these people of peace? Jesus told his followers to enter their house, heal their sick and tell them that the Kingdom of God has come near to them.
Their message was to be about the Kingdom of God. This means three things. First, it means that God is near them. If the Kingdom is near them, then the King is also near them. We can tell people that God is wanting to come near to them. Next, it means that God likes them. Most people think God is predisposed to think negatively of them, that he doesn’t like them. The whole reason Jesus came was to show us God’s love. To tell someone that God likes them, however, is somewhat revolutionary. It rocks their world. Last of all, it means that God want to do them good. He has come for our good — to forgive, heal, and restore. Jesus Christ has come for our good. The Kingdom of God has come.
So I dare you to ask God to begin to reveal people of peace in your life. And as he opens your eyes, be willing to take steps to let them know that the Kingdom of God has come near them. And that’s the Word.