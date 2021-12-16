The perfect cure for the winter blues is a Christmas musical, and the St. Mary’s Little Theatre is putting on a good one. In the days leading up to the big day, the theater will be staging “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.
“The voices and message of Christmas from onstage remind the audience what Christmas is all about, touching the heart and stirring the spirit,” said theater chair Barbara Ryan.
The show is a tale about a little girl, Susie Anderson, who no longer believes in Santa. She claims that if he is in fact real, he’ll make it snow on Christmas day in St. Marys. With the climate and odds against him, Santa is worried. However, Christmas cheer always perseveres.
“Through song, dance and storytelling, a rich tapestry is created that brings people together in thought and celebration of the most wonderful event ever,” added Ryan.
The cast has been rehearsing for about two months, and everyone is excited to perform with opening night Friday and shows on Saturday, as well as Sunday.
Ryan believes people will enjoy the happy ending, and she feels the audience will feel that if they truly believe, anything is possible.
“The show is in full-blown color, not only the stage setting itself, but the costumes and faces of the performers. The energy from the actors is contagious,” Ryan said.
This atmosphere cannot be achieved just anywhere. And it’s this small theater feels so much more personal than a larger one.
“Small theater has a way of creating intimacy with an audience that a large venue cannot. When an experience is shared with others closed up, the impression is strong and lasting,” Ryan said.
Small community productions have a beautiful way of connecting people, especially in a world where everyone can be so divided. This aspect not only applies to the audience, but the actors as well.
“Our community theater offers everyone an opportunity to be involved in something that connects them to others. If someone auditions in our theater, they get a part, even if I have to write one in especially for them. St. Marys Little Theatre is all about inclusion and diversity,” she said.
“My joy comes from helping people go beyond what they expect of themselves.”
Audience members can help the actors as well. For a $60 donation, people can adopt an actor that helps pay for their costumes and props. Donors can have their photo taken with their adopted actor onstage.
For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.